Csonka’s NXT Review 2.12.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Roderick Strong defeated Bronson Reed @ 14:05 via pin [***]

– Dakota Kai defeated Candice LeRae @ 9:30 via pin [***]

– Johnny Gargano defeated Cameron Grimes @ 13:30 via submission [***½]

– #1 Contender’s Match For The Cruiserweight Title: Lio Rush defeated Angel Garza @ 10:20 via pin [***¼]

– Bianca Belair defeated Santana Garrett @ 0:45 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Adam Cole defeated KUSHIDA @ 12:50 via pin [***¼]

– Roderick Strong arrives and says this isn’t about the group or the North American Title. It’s about Velveteen Dream. He feels disrespected that Dream put his wife and son’s faces on his tights. Strong demands an apology but gets Bronson Reed. He says he has a problem with Roddy too and they’re gonna fight now.

Roderick Strong vs. Bronson Reed : This is fallout from last week. They brawl right away withered taking control. he follows with a slam, elbow drop and clubbing strikes. Strong fires back with chops, works him over in the corner until reed fires back. They trade, side slam by Reed and he grounds things. Reed beats Strong down in the corner, and grounds things. Reed pummels Strong, whips him to the buckles and covers for 2. He keeps Strong grounded, and follows with the delayed suplex. Strong powders, but Reed hits a shoulder tackle from the apron. They brawl on the floor, and Strong slams him to the steps. Back in and Strong take control, laying the boots to Reed. He follows with chops, strikes but Reed fires back. Strong cuts him off with an enziguri and covers for 2. Strong grounds things, but Reed battles back and delivers strikes and elbows. The corner ass attack follows for 2. he stuns Strong off the ropes and the lariat connects for 2. Strong counters back but runs into a powerslam, senton and Reed heads up top. He gets cut off and Strong follows him up, and hits the superplex for 2. Dream’s gimmick hits as Reed hits the suicide dive. The top rope splash is countered by the jumping knee strike and Strong wins. Roderick Strong defeated Bronson Reed @ 14:05 via pin [***] They had a good match and it played well off of last week’s angle. It had a fine layout but really lacked intensity considering how upset v was coming into this.

– On the screen, we see a video of Dream. He has on a jacket with his face on the back and his tights say, “CALL ME UP, MARINA.” Dream says Strong tried to end his career, so what if someone took something from Strong that mattered to him? He doesn’t have the Title anymore but he has a family. Dream says that if something happens to Strong, someone, somewhere could fulfill Marina’s dreams. He then shows off Troy and Marina’s faces on his tights.

– We get a Broserweights video. They go on a road trip to Portland with the Dusty Cup sticking out of their convertible. When Pete Dunne drives, Matt Riddle tells him that he has to drive on the correct side of the road. The cops pull them over and Riddle says he’ll do the talking. We cut to their car getting towed, so they need to figure out something else to get to Portland.

– Cathy Kelley interviews Angel Garza. Garza reminds us that he didn’t lose his title. He beat Lio before and he’ll do it again on his way to Jordan Devlin. Lio interrupts to say that he’s not the same guy who lost the title because he’s hungrier, faster, and stronger than ever.

Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae : LeRae hits the code breaker right away, but Kai battles back and cuts her off with kicks. LeRae counters back, and the suicide dive follows. LeRae hits another dive and then a third. She hits another and is all fired up. LeRae heads up top and the missile dropkick follows for 2. Kai cuts her off and chokes her out in the ropes. They work up top and then to the apron. Kai follows with kicks but LeRae cuts her off but gets slammed to the buckles. LeRae’s nose is busted open. Post break and LeRae hits the wild ride off the ropes but misses the lionsault. German by LeRae and the Gargano escape follows. Kai fights, and cradles LeRae for the win. Dakota Kai defeated Candice LeRae @ 9:30 via pin [***] This was a good match with the right winner ahead of Takeover, and the post match angle played well.

– Post match, Candice goes after Dakota. Kai hits her with the ring bell. Tegan Nox arrives and knocks her back. They brawl until security pulls them apart. Nox gets free and attacks again before it is broken up finally.

Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes : They lock up and Grimes grounds things. Gargano escapes as they work to the ropes. Gargano ground Grimes and attacks the legs. Grimes escapes, they scramble to the ground and Gargano follows with arm drags and the Gargano escape follows. Gargano rolls him, keeping control until Grimes hits a knee strike. He grounds things, Gargano counters and follows with the RANA, dropkick and dumps Grimes. The apron superkick and cannonball follows. He lays in chops and back in, Grimes counters the slingshot DDT and hits a lariat. Post break and Grimes follows with the German for 2. Gargano fires back, hits the complete shot and runs wild on Grimes. The slingshot spear follows for 2. Grimes counters but Gargano cradles him for 2. Grimes cuts him off with a side effect for 2. They trade, collision course by Grimes gets 2. Grimes follows with ground and pound, superkick by Gargano and the tornado DDT follows. Head kick by Grimes and the Gargano escape finishes it. Johnny Gargano defeated Cameron Grimes @ 13:30 via submission [***½] This was really good, the best thing on the show so far with the right man winning ahead of Takeover.

– Adam Cole tells Roderick Strong not to worry about Dream because they’ll take care of him. But tonight, Cole will teach KUSHIDA a lesson in the main event. He’s tired of hearing about Tommaso Ciampa never losing the title and promises to do anything to retain.

– The Broserweights are in the swan love boat ride.

– The Robert Stone Brand says Kayden Carter got lucky last week and Chelsea and she will have a rematch next week. It will be the relaunch of the brand.

– Next week, Roderick Strong takes on Velveteen Dream.

Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza : THE PANTS ARE OFF RIGHT AWAY as they work into counters and Garza follows with a dropkick. He follows with chops, pop up knee strike and they work up top. The tree of WHOA knee strike follows for 2. To the apron and Lio kicks him to the floor but Garza cuts him off and posts him. He slams him to the steps and lays the boots to Lio. Post break and Lio hits a suicide dive. The corkscrew senton follows, back in and the spin kick and cover gets 2. He follows with more kicks, they trade and Garza counters the come up and the powerbomb gets 2. They work up top and Lio hits an avalanche crusher and Garza spills to the floor. Lio up top and the final hour connects on the floor. Back in and the final hour eats knees and Garza covers for 2. Superkick by Garza but Lio counters the wing clipper into a cradle for the win. Lio Rush defeated Angel Garza @ 10:20 via pin [***¼] This was good and action packed, but far from their best outing together. Lio vs. Devlin has a ton of potential next week.

– Jordan Devlin arrives and congratulates Lio Rush. He tells him that he gets to be the next stop on his Cruiserweight Title tour, and that next week, he’ll show Lio that you never bet against an ace.

– We get a video package, narrated by Mark Henry, airs to hype Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic at Takeover and how they are revolutionizing the battle of big men.

Bianca Belair vs. Santana Garrett : Spear, chicken wing slam KOD, finish. Bianca Belair defeated Santana Garrett @ 0:45 via pin [NR] Bianca didn’t fuck around and killed her proper.

– Bianca cuts a promo on Rhea Ripley going to Raw and acting like she doesn’t exist. She tells Rhea to keep playing with her because she’ll walk out as the champion. Rhea arrives and says she’s not overlooking her. She’s looking right at her and will go through her. They brawl, Rhea fights her off but gets laid out with the KOD,

– The Broserweights get a private jet. Riddle says he knows a guy. They load the trophy onto the plane and then Riddle shoves Dunne into the luggage compartment; the plane belongs to Triple H.

– Tommaso Ciampa sits in a Full Sail class watching the clip of him giving away the NXT Title in that very room a year ago. Back then, he was concerned that he might’ve given up his biggest opportunity, but in four days, he gets his shot at the title he never lost. What if Cole wins and goes on to be the longest reigning champion in NXT? But what if there’s a guy who wants it more and has been through so much more? He could go into Mania weekend as champion, the way it was supposed to be last year; a man is most dangerous when he has nothing to lose and Cole will find out how true that is. This was really good.

– NEXT WEEK:Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter, Roderick String vs. Velveteen Dream, & Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush.

Champion Adam Cole vs. KUSHIDA : They lockup and work to the ropes. KUSHIDA then grounds him and Cole escapes, and powders. KUSHIDA follows and they brawl on the floor. Cole slams him to the steps and but KUSHIDA counters back into an arm bar. Back in and KUSHIDA heads up top, hits a flying chop and then starts working the arm. KUSHIDA delivers kicks and continues to focus on the arm. he dumps Cole and to the floor, Cole cuts him off. Back in and Cole follows with a neck breaker. Cole celebrates, mocking Ciampa while doing so and then grounds KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA escapes, fires back and follows with the cartwheel dropkick. Cole fires back, but KUSHIDA counters into the double heel kick. They work up top and Cole shove shim off but KUSHIDA counters into a DDT and arm bar until Cole makes the ropes. KUSHIDA keeps attacking the arm, but Cole cuts him off with the shining wizard and that gets 2. They trade strikes, KUSHIDA delivers kicks and ole hits a superkick and OG last shot for 2. The superkick gets 2 for Cole. The panama sunrise is countered into the hover board lock. Cole fights, KUSHIDA rolls him and keeps the hold. Cole escapes they trade near falls and KUSHIDA follows with the PELE. Kawada kicks connect, Cole counters into a superkick and covers for 2. The last shot finishes it. Champion Adam Cole defeated KUSHIDA @ 12:50 via pin [***¼] This was a good and enjoyable main event, and again we got the right winner ahead of Takeover, but it never felt as if they got out of second gear.

– Post match, Cole & Ciampa have a stare down as Ciampa says he takes his life (the title) back on Sunday and Cole says it’ll be over his dead body.

