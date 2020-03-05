Csonka’s NXT Review 3.04.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Steel Cage Match: Dakota Kai defeated Tegan Nox @ 16:10 via escape [***½]

– Number One Contender’s Qualifying Match: Chelsea Green defeated Shotzi Blackheart @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– Undisputed Era defeated Lorcan & Burch @ 11:50 via pin [***½]

– Austin Theory defeated Isaiah Scott @ 11:00 via pin [***]

– Steel Cage Match: Roderick Strong defeated Velveteen Dream @ 13:00 via escape [***¼]

Steel Cage Match: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai : Big mamma cool Raquel is at ringside. Nox was fired up and ran wild early on, delivering ground and pound. Nox continued to control, picking up near falls until Kai finally cut her off. Nox battled back and to run wild until Kai whipped her to the cage. That allowed Kai to take control, shooting Nox to the cage again. Kai controlled with kicks until Nox shot her to the cage a few times, laid the boots to her and smashed her face against the cage. This led to near falls until Kai countered back and hit the Kai-ropractor for a good near fall. Nox cuts her off with a head butt, they climbed the ropes and battled up top as Nox followed with the lady Kane chokeslam off the ropes. Kai managed to stop the escape of Nox, they trade big kicks and Nox hits a cannonball for 2. Nox then hit a high cross off the top of the cage, Raquel closes the door to stop Nox and Kai accidentally kicks it into her face. The shiniest wizard by Nox follows for 2. The finish saw Nox fight off Raquel, knock Kai to the mat, and then Raquel trap Nox as she climbed over the top with the cage door and Kai escaping to win. Dakota Kai defeated Tegan Nox @ 16:10 via escape [***½] This was really good with a nice intensity to it as the feud continues to deliver, the finish was creative and sets up things to continue until Nox can finally get her revenge, but I hope they have something special for that final match.

– Finn Balor talks about making the first move in his mental chess matches recently. However, WALTER has forced his hand now. WALTER will not like his reaction. He’ll see him sooner than WALTER thinks.

– We get a video of Rhea Ripley visiting the location of WrestleMania. She walks around, talking about being in the first ever NXT Championship match in Mania history, how she came from wrestling in front of small crowds to this. She mentions how people compared her to Charlotte when she first showed up and that’s part of why she wants to beat her and remain different.

Number One Contender’s Qualifying Match: Chelsea Green vs. Shotzi Blackheart : Blackheart takes early control, runs wild on Green and is controlling with ease until Green hits the backstabber for 2. They work into back and forth, trading and Green hits the missile dropkick. Green hit the unprettier, properly this time, for the win. Chelsea Green defeated Shotzi Blackheart @ 2:20 via pin [NR] This was fine for the time given, and I get that they are pushing Chelsea, but Shotzi would have worked better in a ladder match in my opinion.

– We get the video teases, possibly for Killer Kross.

– Keith Lee arrives, he discusses what happened with Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic last week. He is interrupted by Cameron Grimes, who beat Dijakovic last week. He brags about the win and how he did it faster than Lee did at Takeover. He says that Regal granted him a title shot next week. Lee is annoyed with him and shoves him out of the ring, saying he’ll be happy to give him an ass beating next week.

– Via video, Austin Theory says he’s already the greatest in NXT. Isaiah Scott overhears him and laughs at this idea, challenging him to a match tonight.

– In the back, the Undisputed Era warm up ahead of their tag match.

Undisputed Era vs. Lorcan & Burch : Lorcan takes early control, they all brawl as Burch follows with a head butt. Lorcan follows with blockbusters to the floor. Post break and Lorcan fires back on Fish, gets cut off but Burch gets the tag and unloads on Kyle with strikes. Kyle dumps him, but Burch fights them off until TUE double teams stop that. They now isolate Burch, grounding him and keeping him in their corner. Nice and slick heel work from TUE to keep the heat, more bending but not really breaking the rules. Burch keeps fighting, but Kyle cuts off the tag as they trade strikes and Fish tags back in. Burch takes him down with strikes, tags in Lorcan and he runs wild with chops. Suplexes and uppercuts follow, and Lorcan follows with a dive. Back in and Lorcan is quickly ended by the high/low. Undisputed Era defeated Lorcan & Burch @ 11:50 via pin [***½] As you would expect, this was a really good match as these two teams delivered. Undisputed winning was the right call overall and this was fun.

– Our winners cut a promo about their titles being with an undeserving team called the Loserweights. That brings out the Broserweights. Matt Riddle says they’re down to give the former champions a rematch. They’re jumped from behind by the Grizzled Young Vets. Zack Gibson says they don’t care about any stupid rematches. Gibson says it’s out with the old and in with the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Austin Theory vs. Isaiah Scott : They work into basic opening exchange as Theory starts to take control with his power game. Scott counters back, follows with a dropkick and after attacking the arm, lands an enziguri. Post break and Theory follows with the rolling dropkick for 2. He takes control, working over Scott in the corner, they trade and Scott follows with the lariat. He follows with grounded kicks, lighting up Theory and the flatliner get 2. Theory counters the RANA, hits the buckle bomb and RP1 for 2. They work into counters, Scott pull an arm bar and snapping the arm back. The finish saw Theory rake the eyes and win with the ATL. Austin Theory defeated Isaiah Scott @ 11:00 via pin [***] This was good, both guys got to shine, but Theory is obviously a project for them.

– Mauro Ranallo interviews Johnny Gargano. He asks about what he did to Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny mentions that he was the only person to go to Mauro’s documentary premiere. He’s the heart of NXT. When a sneak attack is mentioned, Johnny gets angry. He says he hit Ciampa while looking him in the eyes and last week, and even wore a coat that was hard to miss. Johnny shouts that Mauro doesn’t know what he’s been through or seen. When asked why, he gets in Mauro’s face, saying he knows why. Johnny is pissed that Mauro hasn’t reached out to him since Portland. Yet when Ciampa returns, he can shout “DADDY’S HOME!” Mauro walks off upset. Johnny looks at the camera, addressing Ciampa, that he knows why. Next week, things come back to the PC for them as the show is taking place there.

– NEXT WEEK: Keith Lee defends against Cameron Grimes, The Broserweights defend against The Undisputed era.

Steel Cage Match: Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream : No fucking around as they brawl at the bell. They trade, Dream tries to climb but then flies and wipes out Roddy. Roddy counters the DVD, and runs Dream to the cage and that allows Roddy to take control with backbreakers. Dream makes the big comeback, slamming Roddy to the cage as Marina Shafir slides Roddy a kendo stick. Unfortunately for him, Dream gets it and lights him up with kendo shots. Roddy cuts him off, hits him with a shoe (who use a shoe, really?) and works over Dream in the tree of WHOA. Dream fights out, low blows Roddy and locks on the strong hold. Damn son, you don’t steal another man’s gimmick. Dream escapes and he show shim how it’s done proper like. Dream escapes and takes control with dropkicks against the cage. Roddy counters back as Dream got too cocky and attacks with a kendo assisted backbreaker. Roddy climbs to escape, Dream pulls his pants partially down and stops him. Roddy counters into an avalanche Angle slam for 2. They work to escape, dream valley driver to Roddy and he heads up top as TUE arrives. They stop him from escaping. Dream fights them off and Cole is in and taken out. Dream dumps Roddy out of the cage and takes the loss.

Post match. Dream locks the cage door and turns around with a smile at Adam Cole. Dream attacks and launches him into the side of the cage with the UE members climbing, knocking him them off and to the floor. Dream catapults Cole into Strong, crotching him. He follows with the DVD on Cole onto a chair. Dream picks up the NXT Title and taunts Roddy with it. He then lays out Cole with it. Dream poses with the title atop the cage. Roderick Strong defeated Velveteen Dream @ 13:00 via escape [***¼] This was a good main even and post match angle, which looks to set us up for our Takeover main event in Tampa.

