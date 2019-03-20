Csonka’s NXT Review 3.20.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– For a Shot at The NXT Title: Adam Cole (BAY BAY!) defeated Ricochet, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, & Matt Riddle @ 14:50 via pin [****¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Daddy H Comes to Talk To The Kids : Triple H arrives and is holding the NXT Championship. The fans love NXT dad, who tells them that this building is special and the fans make it special. Dreams come true here, for some it’s years just to get the NXT chance. The reality is, the dream can end at any moment. He was going to announce Ciampa vs. Gargano for Takeover, but reality has made the match impossible since Ciampa had to get neck surgery and relinquish the title. This will provide a chance for someone else, as Gargano will get to compete for the title. Tonight, 5 men face off to see who will be his opponent; Ricochet vs. Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle. The winner faces Gargano for the championship, which will be a best 2 out of 3 falls match. Triple H did a good job here as they made the best of a horrible situation.

– Kona Reeves hits on Cathy Kelley, and is not impressed with the fatal five-way tonight. The Forgotten Sons hype next week’s Dusty Classic finals. They plan to cement their legacy and go on to win the titles.

– We get a promo hyping tonight’s main event.

– We see video of Ciampa arriving for his surgery and then the doctor discussing the surgery. This is the fourth surgery the doctor has done on Ciampa.

– Cathy talks to Kairi & Io about the main event. They then talk about their Takeover Title match and put over their friendship. Bianca arrives and says neither should be going to the match and she would have beaten Io last week if Shayna had gotten involved.

Ricochet vs. Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle : They brawl to begin with Riddle & Dream fighting to the floor. Ricochet & Cole follow as Black battles with Dream. They work into counters and Black rolls him up for 2. Cole pulls Black to the floor, but Black follows with kicks. Ricochet in and hits a head scissors and dropkick on Dream, taking him to the floor. Riddle in and hits rolling gut wrench suplexes. Cole cuts him off and Black attacks. He and Ricochet work double teams, and then come face to face. They shake hands and Cole attacks, dumping Black. The neck breaker follows on Ricochet for 2. He then hits a suplex for 2. Cole kicks Black back to the floor, and hits the Saito suplex on Ricochet for 2. Dream is back and Ricochet dropkicks Cole. Dream dumps Ricochet, heads up top and takes out Black and dumps Cole. Dream follows with the double axe handle off the top and to the floor. Riddle cuts him off with a German and locks the bromission in on Black, but Dream makes the save. Dream dumps him, Black cuts him off with knee strikes and hits the moonsault press onto Dream & Cole, covering for 2. Cole pulls him to the floor and sends him to the steps. Cole and Riddle back in and they trade strikes and chops. Cole stomps the foot, but Riddle gets the bromission until Dream makes the save. The three trade strikes and chops, superkick by Dream and Ricochet is back and cuts off Dream until it breaks down into the big move buffet with all five. Ricochet up top and Cole cuts him off. He follows him up and Dream joins in and they all trade strikes. Black & Riddle join in and we get a tower of doom. Black and Dream trade shots, Black hits meteora and a German. Riddle hits the senton and fisherman’s buster for 2. Cole superkicks him and hits the last shot for 2. Ricochet now follows with kicks to Cole, but Cole counters the benadryller and lays in superkicks. Revere RANA by Ricochet sends Cole to the floor. The Sasuke special follows. Riddle and Dream back in and Dream counters the powerbomb but eats a knee strike. The bromission follows, and Cole pulls out the ref as Dream tapped. Black mass on Riddle, Dream up top and Ricochet sends him to the floor onto the pile. The shooting star press follows and Cole hits the knee strike and pins Ricochet. Adam Cole (BAY BAY!) defeated Ricochet, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, & Matt Riddle @ 14:50 via pin [****¼] NXT’s month of bangers continues with another great main event. The match layout was really string as it never slowed, and the booking of the talents were great as many of them had issues with each other or past issues with Gargano. It all made sense, they all got to shine, and I like Cole as the winner. This was great stuff here.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 4. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by long time podcasting partner Steven Cook Jr III. On the show, the guys discuss Kurt Angle & Kofi Kingston’s road to WrestleMania, NXT talents getting to work in EVOLVE & other places, Harlem Heat going into the WWE Hall of Fame, and close out discussing the excitement for WrestleMania weekend. The show is approximately 60 minutes long. Intro

Kurt Angle – 3:30

Kofi Kingston – 8:22

NXT Talents Working Evolve & Other Places – 16:40

Harlem Heat & The WWE Hall of Fame – 29:45

WrestleMania Weekend Excitement – 38:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher