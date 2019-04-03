Csonka’s NXT Review 4.03.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– No-Title Match: Champions The War Raiders defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 0:55 via pin [NR]

– No-Title Match: Champions The War Raiders defeated Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude @ 1:15 via pin [NR]

– Jaxson Ryker defeated Oney Lorcan @ 5:30 via pin [**]

– Bianca BelAir vs. Kairi Sane went to a no contest @ 8:40 [***]

Champions The War Raiders vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Rowan runs wild on the Boots & Tights brothers, Hanson tags in and double teams follow as Thor’s hammer finishes it. Champions The War Raiders defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 0:55 via pin [NR] Pain & Destruction.

Champions The War Raiders vs. Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude : Hanson runs wild early, Rowe joins in and slams Hanson onto Bononi. Rowe then hits a slam/powerbomb combo; fallout finishes Bononi. Champions The War Raiders defeated Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude @ 1:15 via pin [NR] I could watch the War Raiders doing Road Warrior squashes against geeks all day long.

– We get a video package for Friday’s Dunne vs. WALTER Takeover match.

– Candice LeRae is being interviewed when Aliyah & Vanessa Borne interrupt. They run her down and say she’ll never be champion and is a failure. Candice plans to earn her opportunity and plans to start with Aliyah.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Oney Lorcan : Cutler, Blake, & Burch are at ringside. They trade strikes and chops early on, but Ryker hits a back elbow and dumps Lorcan over the ropes. He then lays in clubbing strikes in the corner, follows him up but Lorcan fight off the superplex. Ryker then hits a pop up gut buster and follows with a running knee to the gut. Lorcan tries to battle back, but Ryker locks on the bear hug. Lorcan escapes, lays in chops and uppercuts and then runs into a forearm smash. Ryker hits the sitout spinebuster for the win. Jaxson Ryker defeated Oney Lorcan @ 5:30 via pin [**] This was ok, with Lorcan selling his ass off for Ryker.

– We get a video package for Friday’s Cole vs. Gargano Takeover match.

– We get a video package for Friday’s Riddle vs. Dream Takeover match.

– We look back to 5-weeks ago and the Lee vs. Dijakovic double countout. Lee is interviewed and says that he’s been looking to end the conflict, and were bumped from the event. Lee says he is an event, but he and Dijakovic aren’t chosen ones. But he talked with Regal and the rematch will take place in two weeks.

– Next week, Aichner & Barthel face the Street Profits and Aliyah battles Candice LeRae.

Bianca BelAir vs. Kairi Sane : They lock up, BelAir looks to use her power early on and takes control. Sane fires up and lays in chops, and starts mocking BelAir. The spear connects and the sliding D follows. The Kabuki elbow from the apron lands for Sane and back in, covers for 2. Sane locks on the anchor, but BelAir powers out and hits the powerslam. She lays the boots to Sane, and then works the abdominal stretch. The back breaker follows for 2. BelAir then hits a suplex and that gets 2. Sane battles back into the octopus stretch, but BelAir powers out and hits the fall away slam. BelAir looks for the running frog splash but eats knees. Sane knocks her to the floor, and when BelAir enters back into the ring she walks into a DDT. Sane takes control, hitting the running blockbuster, and then the sliding D. Sane up top and the Kabuki elbow follows for 2. Sane heads back up top, BelAir cuts her off and hits a spider suplex. The standing moonsault follows for 2. BelAir follows with a glam slam, but Baszler, Duke, & Shafir arrive for the no contest. Bianca BelAir vs. Kairi Sane went to a no contest @ 8:40 [***] This was a good match to add to he build to Friday’s match. BelAir continues to improve almost every time out and the post match angle played well, as did the non-finish as neither woman should have lost here.

– Shirai runs out to try and make the save as the rest of the women’s locker room joins them for the big brawl. Shirai hits a big moonsaulto to the pile and poses with the title to close the show.

– End Scene.

