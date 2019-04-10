Csonka’s NXT Review 4.10.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Candice LaRae defeated Aliyah @ 4:10 via pin [**]

– Jaxson Ryker defeated Danny Burch @ 3:15 via pin [**½]

– The Street Profits defeated Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel @ 6:00 via pin [***]

– We open with highlights from the amazing NXT Takeover: New York event.

Candice LaRae vs. Aliyah : Vanessa Borne is at ringside. They lockup and Aliyah grounds the action and follows with strikes. Candice follows with arm drags, but Aliyah heads up top and celebrates and then runs into a dropkick. Borne distracts Candice, allowing Aliyah to take control. The knee drop follows and Aliyah then lays the boots to her. Aliyah grounds the action, working a Japanese stranglehold. Candice escapes, but Aliyah hits the big boot for 2. She slaps Candice, and Candice fires up and hits clotheslines. The senton follows and then a neck breaker. The lionsault finishes it. Candice LaRae defeated Aliyah @ 4:10 via pin [**] The match was ok, with Candice looking really good in victory.

– We get highlights from Dream vs. Riddle at NXT Takeover: New York. Dream cuts a promo about his win and mocks Buddy Murphy for losing at Mania and setting up a match for next week.

– We get highlights from Black & Ricochet vs. The War Raiders at NXT Takeover: New York.

– We see footage of KUSHIDA signing with NXT.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Danny Burch : Lorcan, Blake, & Cutler are at ringside. Burch attacks with a dropkick and head butt, taking control and following with strikes and chops. Ryker cuts him ff and pummels him on the mat. The belly to back suplex and diving head butt follows for 2. Ryker hits the knee drop, but Burch hits a jawbreaker and follows with strikes. Clotheslines and an enziguri follow and the missile dropkick connects. He and Lorcan fight off Cutler & Blake, but Ryker cuts off Burch and hits the sitout spinebuster for the win. Jaxson Ryker defeated Danny Burch @ 3:15 via pin [**½] This was a solid all action, and high energy match.

– The Forgotten Sons lay out Burch & Lorcan post match.

– We get footage of Shayna Baszler retaining at NXT Takeover: New York. Shayna comments on her win, noting that she’ll beat anyone put in front of her.

– We get footage of Dunne vs. WALTER from NXT Takeover: New York, Dunne reacts to his loss, and says there will be a rematch.

– Next is footage of Gargano winning the NXT Title at NXT Takeover: New York. We see Undisputed Era arguing post match, with Cole fuming over his loss.

The Street Profits vs. Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel : Aichner and Ford to begin. Aichner overpowers Ford to begin and Barthel tags in but Ford dropkicks them both. Barthel cuts him off, and follows with ground and pound, covering for 2. Aichner tags in and works over Ford in the corner. Aichner follows with a suplex for 2. Barthel tags in, lays in rights and Aichner tags in. The spinebuster follows as Barthel connects with a knee strike. Aichner grounds things, and then follows with knee strikes. Barthel tags back in, but Ford makes the tag. Dawkins follows with clotheslines, strikes, and suplexes. Barthel cuts off Ford, they bring him back in and double teams follow. Aichner hits the brainbuster as Barthel hits the suicide dive. The moonsault from Aichner connects for 2. Barthel tags in, but counters the doomsday device, Dawkins hits a spear and the Profits hit the doomsday blockbuster for the win. The Street Profits defeated Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel @ 6:00 via pin [***] This was a good, all action match. Aichner & Barthel are great and the time in EVOLVE has helped the Profits grow as a team

