Csonka’s NXT Review 4.22.20  

– Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan [email protected] 7:42 via pin [**½]

– Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Jake Atlas defeated Drake Maverick @ 6:30 via pin [**¾]

– Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: KUSHIDA defeated Tony Nese @ 11:10 via submission [***]

– Mia Yim defeated Jessie Kamea @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: El Hijo Del Fantasma defeated Jack Gallagher @ 11:40 via pin [***]

– Velveteen Dream & Dexter Lumis defeated Adam Cole and Roderick Strong @ 9:40 via pin [**]

– Finn Balor has been attacked backstage, and is out of the planned main event with Velveteen Dream.

– Velveteen Dream arrives and Adam Cole interrupts. He calls the planned main event a de factor number one contender’s match and now Dream wants to guarantee himself a shot with Finn out of the picture. Undisputed Era. minus Kyle O’Reilly attack until Keith Lee makes the save; tag team match playas.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox : The faces control early until Gonzalez fights them off, Kai tags in and Shotzi cuts her off. The cannonball in the ropes follows, Nox tags in and they dump Gonzalez. Shotzi follows with a dive to the floor. Post break and Gonzalez has the heat on Shotzi. Kai tags in, and double teams follow for 2. Kai misses the running boot, Shotzi tags in Nox and Gonzalez joins her. Nox follows with chops, clotheslines and a head butt. Gonzalez misses a charge, Nox follows with an enziguri but gets cut off with the fall away slam, Shotzi in and flies in with the seated senton for 2. It breaks down, and Gonzalez chokeslams Shotzi for the win. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox @ 7:42 via pin [**½] This was set up from last week and was smart to book as Raquel & Shotzi have history working together in EVOLVE, while Nox & Kai is still ongoing. This was a solid opener.

– Next, we get highlight the sad video of Drake Maverick discussing how he was released and that these coming matches could be the last ones of his career. He will give everything in these matches and wants to go out as the Cruiserweight Champion. Go Drake Go!

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Jake Atlas vs. Drake Maverick : They lockup and Jake controls with power early on, Drake counters back and they end in a standoff. Drake shoots for a takedown. Grounding Jake until he escapes. Drake follows with leg kicks, a dropkick and RANAs Jake to the floor. Back in and Jake cuts him off with a backbreaker, and starts targeting the back of Drake. He grounds things and Drake counters as Jake gets posted. He follows with strikes, kicks and uppercuts. He trips up Jake and the running boot connects as the dropkick and tequila sunrise follows until Jake escapes. Suicide dive by Drake back in and the top rope elbow drop gets 2. Jake counters sliced bread, hits a superkick and Drake fires back with palm strikes. They work up top and Jake counters the RANA and hits a cartwheel DDT for the win. Jake Atlas defeated Drake Maverick @ 6:30 via pin [**¾] This was solid and focused with a cool finish.

– Jake is congratulated on his victory and he says he is on top of the world right now. He wants to say something to Drake but Drake just goes to the back. Jake says Drake gave him a hell of a fight; One down, two to go.

– Back with a Keith Lee video package and Damian Preist says he does not care about Keith’s family or his journey. All he cares about is the North American Championship. Lee has been giving chances to people he knew he could beat, he hand picked Cameron Grimes and Dijakovic. He knew he could beat them. The Triple Threat wasn’t your fault, it was Regal’s, but you couldn’t beat him. Priest says he hits hard and you felt my power. I am the one man who can put limits on you. You call yourself a moment maker, and I have a moment for you. My first main event, but now I am thinking of a bigger moment. When I beat you and become the new North American Title; my name live forever.

– Nese & KUSHIDA comment ahead of their match.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: KUSHIDA vs. Tony Nese : Nese controls early on, talking shit and posing. He grounds things, but KUSHIDA scrambles and they work into a standoff. Nese quickly grounds him, KUSHIDA counters and attacks the arm. To the ropes and KUSHIDA follows with strikes, cheap shot by Nese and he stuns KUSHIDA over the ropes. To the floor and Nese shoots him to the barricades. Back in and Nese controls. KUSHIDA counters back and follows with the flying clothesline. Nese cuts him off and again dumps him to the barricades. Post break and Nese follows with chops, they trade and Nese stuns him off the ropes. The springboard moonsault misses, KUSHIDA hits the back handspring elbow and cartwheel dropkick. He starts attacking the arm. delivering kicks and Nese counters until KUSHIDA gets the hanging kimura. Nese powers out into a suplex and heads up top. KUSHIDA follows but Nese shoves him off and the 450 follows for 2. KUSHIDA fires back with the shotei, hits another and heads up top. Nese cuts him off, follows him up but KUSHIDA counters into the Spanish fly into the hover board lock and Nese is done. KUSHIDA defeated Tony Nese @ 11:10 via submission [***] This was good, KUSHIDA always delivers and Nese has been one of the most consistent 205 Live guys for the past year or so, and doesn’t disappoint. Good match with another good finish.

– Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher are interviewed backstage. Riddle loves “T Time,” but misses Stallion Pete. Thatcher says he likes to make people tap while Riddle likes it when people are knocked out. Riddle says Tim’s green eyes remind him of Pete… but Tim says his eyes are brown. Matt says they’ll show the world next week how beautiful Tim is.

– We get a Killer Kross video.

– Off to the Garganos as John says that his fairytale ending came true when he married Candice. He got another fairytale ending when he became the first triple crown winner. Nobody believed he’d be the heart and soul of NXT or that he was better than Ciampa but he did. Candice joins him and says she also believed. Johnny says that the real fairytale was believing that being nice was the road to success. His kindness was taken advantage of. Ciampa was a dirt bag and got everything handed to him. He’s sick of waving the NXT flag on top of a mountain of appreciation, while Candice says she’s also unappreciated. She’s the big sister of the locker room and put those women ahead of herself, but she will no longer eat second. They have food and Johnny tells her to eat first. They can only trust each other, and their plan is to reign together as the Women’s and NXT Champion. The first married couple to do so. They, the good guys win and will get what they deserve.

– We get a video package on Io Shirai discussing why she has been waiting so long to face Charlotte. She will destroy the castle where the queen lives because she bows down to no one.

– Drake Maverick is interviewed. He’s in tears and says Jake Atlas is great. Everyone is fighting their opponent but he’s fighting his opponent and himself. Maybe people were right about him…

Mia Yim vs. Jessie Kamea : They lockup and Yim takes her to the corner as Kamea fires back. Tackle by Yim and Kamea follows with a tackle. Yim follows with another, delivers kick and covers for 2. Yim delivers knee strikes, but Kamea counters back and covers for 2. She follows with ground and pound, clubbing strikes and Yim fires back. Kamea follows wit a twisting elbow drop for 2. Yim fires back with clotheslines, an STO and protect ya neck finishes it. Mia Yim defeated Jessie Kamea @ 3:00 via pin [NR] A nice win for Mia ahead of next week’s clash with Charlotte.

– Charlotte arrives and reminds Mia that she wants a match with her. Mia says it would be an honor to face her. Charlotte thanks her for helping to make her a star 5 years ago. She calls Mia a “good hand” and hopes to return the favor this week… there was some stank on that backhanded compliment.

– Chelsea Green in doing a bikini photo shoot. Robert Stone cuts a promo by poolside, putting over Green as a megastar and calls her the face of the division. No woman in the division, even Rhea Ripley, has her combination of beauty, brains, and skills. So, Rhea will kill her soon, awesome.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher : They trade to begin, circle and Fantasma grounds things until Jack counters and starts working the arm, and grabs at the mask. They pickup the pace and the Fantasma dropkick gets 2. Jack counters back and picks up near falls. Dumps Fantasma and works him over on the floor. he follows with uppercuts, strikes but Fantasma hits an enziguri. He dumps Jack and follows with the plancha. Post break and Jack fires away with kicks. Back in and the cover gets 2. Jack grounds things, attacking the arm and Fantasma slowly fires back, hits clotheslines and Jack fires back. Fantasma counters into a superkick and follows with the suicide dive. Back in and Fantasma follows with strikes, a back elbow and cradles him for 2. Jack counters, attacking the mask and cradles him for 2. The head butt follows for 2. Jack misses the Gentleman’s dropkick and Fantasma hits the thrill of the hunt for the win. El Hijo Del Fantasma defeated Jack Gallagher @ 11:40 via pin [***] I am so thrilled to have Fantasma finally on NXT TV. they had a good & physical match, Fantasma looked god and Gallagher was a great first opponent as he always has good matches and can work with anyone.

– NEXT WEEK: Charlotte vs. Mia Yim & Damian Priest vs. Keith Lee for the North American Title.

– The lucha ninjas tried to kidnap El Hijo Del Fantasma, but he fought them off. HE’S INNOCENT!

Velveteen Dream & Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong : Fish is at ringside. TUE attack, they all brawl and Dream chases Fish away as the ref tosses Fish. Priest arrives and takes out Lee with the nightstick, and he now cannot continue. Post break and Roddy is working over Dream, mocking him for having no partner and Cole joins in, double teams follow and Cole covers for 2. Roddy continue to control with backbreakers, and coves for 2. Dexter Lumis arrives and wants to be Dream’s partner. Dream counters back, hits a Dream valley driver and tags in Lumis. He runs wild with strikes, works over Cole and then spinebusters Roddy. Fish returns, Lumis hits a cannonball to the floor and Dream pins Cole with the purple rainmaker. Velveteen Dream & Dexter Lumis defeated Adam Cole and Roderick Strong @ 9:40 via pin [**]

This was ok, as it felt really unfocused, and if they were serving too many masters. They tried to advance Lee vs. Priest, Cole vs. Dream, and make Lumis into a player. Also, I think continuing with the Dream push right now is a mistake, his act lacks with no crowd, and his work has been really exposed during these empty arena matches. It appears Lumis will get a chance, but I am personally far from sold on him.

