Csonka’s NXT Review 4.24.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jaxson Ryker vs. Humberto Carrillo went to a double countout @ 2:56 [NR]

– Candice LaRae & Kacy Catanzaro defeated Aliyah & Vanessa Borne @ 4:30 via pin [**¼]

– NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders defeated Street Profit @ 5:58 via pin [***½]

– NXT Champion Johnny Gargano defeated Roderick Strong @ 13:38 via pin [***½]

Jaxson Ryker vs. Humberto Carrillo : Cutler and Blake are ringside. Thy lock up and Ryker overpowers Carrillo and follows with strikes. Carrillo counters back and hits a springboard kick for 1. Ryker chases, and runs into a head scissors and standing moonsault. Ryker gets pissed, tosses him to he buckles, ad lays the boots to him. Ryker just pummels him now, and the widow maker follows. Ryker then beats on Carrillo on the floor, and tosses him over the barricade. Jaxson Ryker vs. Humberto Carrillo went to a double countout @ 2:56 [NR] Ryker came off as a bad ass here, and they likely set up a future tag match.

– Lorcan & Burch make the save for Carrillo, possibly setting up a trios match.

– Cole says that Strong will defeat Gargano tonight, and Matt Riddle interrupts and gives him shit.

Candice LaRae & Kacy Catanzaro vs. Aliyah & Vanessa Borne : Aliyah and Catanzaro begin. Aliyah take her down, hits a knee drop and Catanzaro fires back and hits a head scissors. The axe kick follows, but Aliyah cuts her off and tags in Borne. The double team suplex follows for 2. Borne follows with strikes, ad lays the boots to Catanzaro. Borne then tosses her around, Aliyah tags in and double teams follow. Aliyah grounds the action, but Catanzaro fights back with a neck breaker and tags in Candice. She hits the missile dropkick and runs wild. The neck breaker and lionsault finish it. Candice LaRae & Kacy Catanzaro defeated Aliyah & Vanessa Borne @ 4:30 via pin [**¼] This was ok, with Candice & Kacy being a really fun babyface tag team.

– Io Shirai is interviewed about Kairi Sane’s loss and Baszler’s attack last week. Baszler, Duke, & Shafir attack and lay her out.

– KUSHIDA debuts next week. Regal comments and says he’s excited that the deal is done and Kassius Ohno arrives. Ohno wants to face KUSHIDA next week. Regal makes the match.

NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders vs. Street Profits : For attacks with a tope during the champion’s entrance and run wild, hitting the spine buster and splash for a great near fall. Rowe fights off the doomsday device, tags in Hanson who takes control. He lariats Ford, and grounds the action. Tag to Rowe, and he slams Hanson onto Dawkins. Dawkins fires back, and we get wholesale changes to Hanson & Ford, Ford follows with clotheslines and a dropkick. The belly to back suplex follows and then a standing moonsault. They dump Rowe and work over Hanson. Hanson battles back with the back handspring elbow. Rowe in with an XPLODER and knee strike. The champions run wild and hit Thor’s hammer on Ford for the win. NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders defeated Street Profit @ 5:58 via pin [***½] This was a very good match with the Profits going shock and awe to get an early advantage. This was a really good sprint, with the champions overcoming and remaining dominant.

– Mia Yim wants a title shot.

NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong : Strong grounds things right away, but Gargano escapes and teases the Gargano escape, but Strong retreats. Strong powders, and then charges back in and eats a dropkick. Gargano dumps him and follows, but Strong suplexes him onto the apron. Back in and Strong works him over in the corner with clubbing strikes. The gut buster follows for 2. Strong lays the boots to Gargano, and follows with more strikes and then a back breaker for 2. Strong follows with chops, and then ties up Gargano in the ropes. More chops from Strong follow, as he pummels him and covers for 2. The Gory special follows from Strong, Gargano fights out and they trade strikes. Gargano fires up and dumps Strong but Strong pulls him to the floor, but Strong is slammed into the steps. Back in and Gargano hits the slingshot spear for 2. Gargano attacks the arm, and hits the rolling kick for 2. The apron cannonball to the floor follows. Back in and Strong cuts off the slingshot DDT, but Gargano turns things into a RANA and the superkick gets 2. They work into counters, and Strong cuts off the slingshot spear with a back breaker for 2. Strong follows with strikes, kicks, and Gargano hits the rolling lariat. Strong cuts him off and tosses him to the buckles and follows with a back beaker, covering for 2. Gargano counters the stronghold into the Gargano escape. Adam Cole arrives along with Fish & O’Reilly. Riddle fights them off, Gargano hits a dive on Cole and the slingshot DDT finishes Strong. NXT Champion Johnny Gargano defeated Roderick Strong @ 13:38 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, playing off of the established angle well and getting Riddle into the mix. It was also a blast to see Strong working a singles match for seemingly the first time in forever.

– Cole & Strong argue post match.

– End Scene.

