Csonka’s NXT Review 5.01.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Forgotten Sons defeated Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, & Humberto Carrillo @ 7:21 via pin [**¾]

– Dominic Dijakovic defeated Mansoor @ 5:15 via pin [**½]

– KUSHIDA defeated Kassius Ohno @ 7:55 via submission [***]

The Forgotten Sons (Cutler, Blake, & Ryker) vs. Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, & Humberto Carrillo : Cutler and Lorcan begin, Lorcan takes control and hits the running blockbuster. He follows with a dive and tags in Burch. Te faces run wild and clear the ring. Blake and Carrillo in now and Carrillo picks up the pace but Ryker tags in and cuts him off with a spinebuster as well as some ground and pound. Cutler & Blake follow with double teams, and cover for 2. Ryker then hits the diving head butt and covers for 2. He follows with a cobra clutch, but Carrillo counters into a pin attempt for 2. Tags to Burch and Blake, Burch runs wild and hits a German, clotheslines, and an enziguri. The missile dropkick follows and he locks on a crossface, but Ryker makes the save. Carrillo flies in to make the save, and then accidentally takes out Lorcan with a suicide dive. Burch is left alone and fights for his life until they swarm him. Ryker takes out Carrillo as he flies in, and they triple team Burch and pick up the win. The Forgotten Sons defeated Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, & Humberto Carrillo @ 7:21 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match that played off of recent weeks well, but can we toss Blake & Cutler in the bin and just focus on Ryker, who looked great again here.

– They show video setting up Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim for next week.

Dominic Dijakovic vs. Mansoor : Mansoor avoids the cyclone kick, but Dijakovic cuts him off and they trade strikes until Mansoor hits a RANA. Dijakovic catches the high cross, and just fucking tosses him to the floor with ease. Back in and Dijakovic hits a toss suplex, and covers for 2. Dijakovic lays in clubbing strikes, and follows with a backbreaker and splash for 2. Dijakovic then grounds the action, and then slams Mansoor to the buckles. Mansoor battles back with strikes and kicks, covering for 2. Mansoor then flies into a superkick and Dijakovic lays in a lariat and strikes; feast your eyes finishes it. Dominic Dijakovic defeated Mansoor @ 5:15 via pin [**½ ] This was a solid match, with Dijakovic largely dominating as he keeps his momentum and Mansoor (who was also on NXT UK today) shows potential.

– Velveteen Dream arrives and shares the Dream’s version of the national anthem. The crowd loves Dream, who leaves on his couch with his ladies.

– Next week, Adam Cole faces Matt Riddle.

– Undisputed Era cuts a promo, claiming to be stronger than ever. All is well until Cole says Strong dropped the ball, and they argue.

KUSHIDA vs. Kassius Ohno : KUSHIDA’s theme music is pretty cool. They lock up and Ohno overpowers him to begin. Ohno looks to ground things, but KUSHIDA counters out and starts targeting the arm. They work into a series of counters, KUSHIDA grounds things and frustrates Ohno. The basement dropkick follows but Ohno counters the standing moonsault into a cravat. They work into a stand off. Ohno kicks him in the face, and follows with a nee drop for 2. Ohno lays in chops, but KUSHIDA fires back and springboards in with a chop. He attacks the arm, but Ohno cuts him off with an electric chair face buster for 2. Flatliner by KUSHIDA, and hits a springboard RANA for 2.He follows with strikes, mockingly shakes Ohno’s hand, but Ohno cuts him off with an elbow to the back of the head. The running boot connects, but KUSHIDA cuts him off with a big right. The PK follows and gets the hover board lock and Ohno taps. KUSHIDA defeated Kassius Ohno @ 7:55 via submission [***] This was a good match and debut for KUSHIDA, and I liked that he got to beat a bigger opponent in his first match. Ohno was a good debut opponent for him as well.

– End Scene.

