Csonka’s NXT Review 5.29.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mia Yim defeated Bianca Belair @ 10:20 via pin [***¼]

– KUSHIDA defeated Drew Gulak @ 8:15 via pin [***¼]

– Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons went to a no contest @ 2:05 [NR]

Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair : Belair stole a win three weeks ago, using her hair to assists in a pin. Yim hits the dropkick but Belair stuns her off the ropes and covers for 2. Yim trips her up and they brawl on the mat. Belair follows with a shoulder tackle, but Yim chop blocks her and follows with a cannonball for 2. Yim follows with kicks, but Belair fires back and then grounds things, covering for 2. Belair works a double chicken wing, and then a full nelson. She maintains control, and hits a squatting suplex and running frog splash. Yim works a tarantula and the cradle follow for 2. Belair cuts her off with a dropkick, follows with strikes, but Yim cradles her for 2. Another cradle gets 2. The backslide gets 2. Belair powers out and hit a forearm smash for 2. Belair grounds things again, but Yim battles to her feet and dumps Belair. Back in and Yim hits an overhead toss. She follows with clotheslines and kicks, and the code red gets 2. Belair fights back, driving her to the corner, but Belair posts herself. Seoul food follows, and Belair rolls to the floor. Yim follows and lays in chops. Belair then slams her off the apron, Belair back in and Yim beats the count. Belair follows with strikes, tosses her around and follows with a backdrop. Yim counters the alley oop and hits protect yo neck and uses Belair’s hair to cradle her for the win. Mia Yim defeated Bianca Belair @ 10:20 via pin[***¼] I love that Belair is getting to work with Yim, who has so much experience, which will only help Belair grow as a performer. She’s a physical freak, has great presence in the ring, and has an unlimited ceiling. They had another good match here as this feud continues to be a lot of fun.

– They hype Saturday’s Takeover event, starting with Dream vs. Breeze. It was a great video package.

– Earlier today, Shayna commented on her upcoming match with Io Shirai. Shayna says she won’t be able to use weapons and that Io has no friends.

KUSHIDA vs. Drew Gulak : They lock up and Gulak looks to ground the action. KUSHIDA counters out and Gulak attacks the arm, but KUSHIDA grounds things. KUSHIDA rolls out to counter Gulak’s attack, and they work into a test of strength. Gulak takes him down, but KUSHIDA bridges up but Gulak gets the half crab. KUSHIDA escapes and locks on a triangle, but Gulak escapes. KUSHIDA gets the backslide and transitions into a crossface. Gulak powers up and off the ropes and KUSHIDA gets the octopus hold. Gulak power out and rolls into the trailer hitch. KUSHIDA makes the ropes, to the apron and attacks the arm but Gulak hits a gut buster. He grounds things, working his submission game. But KUSHIDA locks on a stretch plum and Gulak escapes. KUSHIDA pulls the arm bar, cranks back but Gulak fights, and rolls into the ankle lock but KUSHIDA counters only for Gulak to get the ankle lock again. KUSHIDA rolls out and hits an enziguri, looks for the hover board lock, but Gulak powers up and lays in strikes. KUSHIDA hits the flatliner and Gedo clutch for the win. KUSHIDA defeated Drew Gulak @ 8:15 via pin [***¼] this was a good, back and forth grappling based match, with KUSHIDA continuing to roll with another victory.

– Candice tells Io Shirai that she has her back at Takeover.

– They hype Saturday’s Takeover event. We then get a Cole vs. Gargano II hype package.

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons (Blake & Cutler) : Ryker is at ringside. This is a rematch from the Dusty Classic, which the Forgotten Sons won. Burch attacks at the bell, isolating Blake. Cutler in and cuts him off, and lays the boots to him. The double team back breaker follows for 2. Burch now tags in Lorcan and he follows with uppercuts until Ryker trips him up, allowing Blake to attack with a lariat. The ref boots Ryker as the Street Profits attack him. It breaks down in the ring and the Profits attack for the no contest. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons went to a no contest @ 2:05 [NR] The whole package, during and after, was a good piece of hype for Saturday’s ladder match.

– They all brawl as the Sons clear the ring with chair shots. Undisputed attacks Ryker and then hit the ring and destroy the Forgotten Sons. They lay out Ryker with ladder shots and Undisputed Era stands tall. Cole says Takeover will be Undisputed.

– End Scene.

