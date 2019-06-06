Csonka’s NXT Review 6.05.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves @ 6:15 via pin [**½]

– Mia Yim defeated Bianca Belair @ 10:35 via pin [***¼]

– We open with highlights from the great Takeover XXV special.

Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves : The crowd loves Lee. They lock up and Reeves tries to work the arm, but Lee easily powers out and Reeves retreats to the ropes but Lee pulls him back in. Reeves hops over the ropes, Lee hercs him back in and Reeves then fakes the knee injury. He then head butts lee and follows with strikes. The big boot follows, and then elbow strikes connect. Reeves hits another running kick but only gets 1. Reeves grounds the action, but Lee powers up but Reeves follows with a forearm strike. He follows with rights, Lee gets pissed and just absorbs the strikes and starts pummeling Reeves. The running cross body follows, and Reeves rolls to the apron and stuns Lee off the ropes and hits the uranage for 2.Lee cuts him off, POUNCE…. Period. The limit breaker finishes it. Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves @ 6:15 via pin [**½] This was solid stuff and one of Reeves’ better performances. Keith Lee continues to be awesome.

– We get highlights of Shirai vs. Baszler from Takeover XXV. Next week, Shirai & LeRae battle Duke & Shafir.

– We get highlights from the great tag team ladder match from Takeover XXV, where the Street Profits finally became champions.

– Next are highlights from Dream vs. Breeze from Takeover XXV. Breeze commented on the loss, noting that it could have gone either way, but Dream won and is champion for a reason.

– We get a Damian Priest video package.

Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair : They lock up and work to the ropes. They take turns taking each other down, Yim hits arm drags and then covers for 2. The dropkick connects for 2. Yim follows with a head scissors, but Belair cuts her off and follows with strikes. The clothesline follows for 2. Belair locks on the abdominal stretch, but Yim powers out and then runs into a gut buster for 2. Belair now works a bow and arrow, but Yim counters out. Belair follows with a knee strike and grounds the action, attacking the back and ribs. Yim finally counters back, and cradles her for 2. Belair follows with clubbing strikes, but Yim pulls an arm bar and then transitions to a hanging guillotine. Belair powers up and slams her way out. Yim dumps her but Belair then bends her around the post. Yim pulls Belair into the post, and she follows with strikes, and then sends Belair into the steps. Back in and Yim follows with kicks, hits the basement dropkick and locks on a tarantula before transitioning into code blue for 2. Kawada kicks follow, but Belair battles back with a German and both are down and Belair covers for 2. Yim counters the alley oop into the hanging guillotine but Belair powers out, kicks by Yim and then hits protect yo neck off the ropes for the win. Mia Yim defeated Bianca Belair @ 10:35 via pin [***¼] This was another good match from these two, with Yim picking up a second win and gaining momentum as she hopes for an eventual title shot. This feud has been a ton of fun.

– We see highlights of KUSHIDA beating Drew Gulak last week. Gulak claims to be the best submission specialist in WWE and was insulted when KUSHIDA pinned him. They will rematch next week in a submission match. Also next week, we get Lorcan & Burch vs. O’Reilly & Strong.

– Back to Takeover XXV for Cole vs. Gargano highlights.

