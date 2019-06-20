Csonka’s NXT Review 6.19.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Damian Priest defeated Raul Mendoza @ 2:15 via pin [NR]

– Xia Li defeated Taynara Conti @ 4:30 via pin [**½]

– Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong, & Adam Cole defeated Matt Riddle. Tyler Breeze, & Velveteen Dream @ 9:20 via pin [***½]

UNDISPUTED : The Undisputed Era, in full force and new shirts, kick off the show. The crowd loves Cole, who says he told us so. His title win is the start of draping the group in gold. They take what they want and if you get in their way, you’ll pay as they make NXT into their Undisputed image. They air a new Undisputed themed NXT opening video. Not enough O’Reilly air guitaring honestly. O’Reilly says they just threw that together last night. They run this place and have undisputed power. Cole tells the other champions to shine up their tiles as they will have all of the goldin2019, and no one will be able to touch them, not Regal and not even Triple H. Velveteen Dream arrives to dispute this. Dream says he’d like to touch Cole, and calls him adorable, but says NXT is all about the Dream and he looks better with gold and would look better holding two belts. Roddy cuts him off, telling him to dream on and Riddle arrives. Riddle asks how hard he hit Roddy at Takeover, and he’s beaten Roddy & Cole. Cole interrupts as Riddle say he knows he’s good looking and a stallion. Cole calls him jealous because he’s never won a title and tells him to go back to reviewing wrestlers from the attitude era, because that era is over and Riddle’s will never come. Tyler Breeze arrives and says he talked with Regal, and doesn’t care about what’s undisputed, and says he’s better looking. He built this brand before they were even here. So tonight, Breeze, Riddle, & Dream will face Undisputed tonight. This was a good and fun promo segment with the crowd into everyone.

– We get a video on the Baszler vs. Shirai rivalry.

Damian Priest vs. Raul Mendoza : Priest has a cool entrance. Priest hits a push kick right away and just starts pummeling Mendoza. Forearms follow but Mendoza fires back with a disaster kick. The springboard misses and Mendoza hits an enziguri. Mendoza follows with a ropewalk dropkick. Priest catches the suicide dive and hits an apron chokeslam. The spin kick and cross Rhodes finishes it. Damian Priest defeated Raul Mendoza @ 2:15 via pin [NR] This was a good and fun debut for Priest.

– William Regal announces Breakout tournament, which starts next week. Jordan Miles (ACH), BOA, Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee), Isaiah Scot (Shane Stickland). Dexter Lumas (Sam Shaw). Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock), Angel Garza (Garza Jr), & Joaquin Miles (DJZ) will compete. The winner gets a shot at an NXT Title of their choosing.

– We get a really good Mia Yim video package. Mia is fucking awesome.

Xia Li vs. Taynara Conti : They shake hands and lock up, working into a test of strength. Conti rolls into a cradle for 1. They work into counters; Judo throw by Conti but Li cradles her for 2. Conti hits another judo throw, taunts Li and Li hits a body scissors. John Woo by Li, but Conti then takes out the knee and slams her down by the hair. She follows with kicks and covers for 2. Conti lays in ore kicks, covering for 2 and gets frustrated. Conti hits double knees, and rolls into a cover for 2. Conti grounds the action, but Li fights to her feet and gets kicked to the buckles. Li avoid a charge, trips up Conti and follows with kicks Li connects with a spinning head kick and covers for the win. Xia Li defeated Taynara Conti @ 4:30 via pin [**½] I really like both women and feel that they have a ton of potential so was really glad to see them get the shot on TV. They had a really solid match here, with Li picking up an important TV win.

– Time for street talk with the Street Profits. They face the Forgotten Sons next week. They hang with their fans

Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong, & Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle. Tyler Breeze, & Velveteen Dream : O’Reilly is at ringside. Riddle and Cole begin. Riddle follows with takedowns, rolls for a knee bar but Strong makes the save. TUE take over, working quick tags and double teams. Strong in and Riddle follows with rolling gut wrenches for 2. Dream tags in and hits the dropkick. Strong cuts him off and Fish tags in and follows with knee strikes. Dream fires back, cuts him off and hits the bulldog. The lionsault connects for 2. He follows with rights, tags in Breeze and Cole tags in and lays in rights until Breeze catches him with a dropkick. Riddle tags in and the fisherman’s suplex gets 2. He lays in knee strikes, the ripcord knee and the faces clear the ring. The XPLODER and broton follow, but Fish cuts of Riddle. Strong hits a back breaker, another and Fish tags in. He follows with strikes and kicks, Cole tags in and grounds the action. Riddle fights to his feet, but Cole counters a suplex into a backstabber for 2. Strong tags in and the belly to back suplex follows for 2. Fish tags in and hits the senton atomico. The snap suplex gets 2 Fish grounds the action, Riddle escapes, but Fish tags in Cole. They trade strikes, but Riddle counters the Panama sunrise and Breeze & Fish tag in with Breeze running wild. The beauty shot follows but Strong makes the save. Dream tags himself in and they argue, allowing TUE to make the comeback and Strong hits end of heartache for the win. Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong, & Adam Cole defeated Matt Riddle, Tyler Breeze, & Velveteen Dream @ 9:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun main event, which played off of the strengths of the Undisputed Era as a unified force against the faces trying to take them down, but Dream’s ego got in the way, costing he and his team the match and likely set up his next challenger.

– NEXT WEEK: Baszler vs. Shirai in a steel cage match, The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons, Angel Garza vs. Joaquin Miles in a Breakout tournament match.

– End Scene.

