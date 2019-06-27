Csonka’s NXT Review 6.26.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Breakout Tournament Match: Angel Garza defeated Joaquin Wilde @ 7:28 via pin [***½]

– NXT Tag Title Match: Champions The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons @ 2:25 via DQ [NR]

– Keith Lee defeated Nykos Rikos @ 1:05 via pin [NR]

– NXT Women’s Title Steel Cage Match: Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Io Shirai @ 13:40 via escape [***¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Angel Garza vs. Joaquin Wilde : They lock up, working to the ropes and into counters as they pickup the pace and both go for covers and into a stand off. Garza attacks with strikes, chops, and Wilde cuts him off with an arm drag and cross body for 2. Garza cuts him off with a knick and knee strike. The pants are off and he follows with another knee strike. The package face buster follows for 2. Garza follows with chops, but Wilde fires back only to eat a dropkick for 2. Garza grounds the action, but Wilde counters and he has things grounded. Garza lays in kicks, escapes, and Wilde follows with a clothesline, atomic drop and covers for 2. Wilde teases the dive, and then hits it anyway. Back in and Wilde heads up top and Garza cuts him off, follows him up and Wilde fights him off but Garza hits the Spanish fly of the top for a great near fall. Wilde then cradles him for 2. Dropkick by Garza, and the sit out butterfly buster finishes it. Angel Garza defeated Joaquin Wilde @ 7:28 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, and debut for both guys in NXT as well as a strong way to kick off the tournament; they made the most of their time. I’m a big fan of both guys and happy for them and it was great to see a healthy Garza. Garza getting to work with Wilde was smart booking as well.

– We get a KUSHIDA video package.

– Damian Priest says that his name will live forever.

NXT Tag Title Match: Champions The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons : Ryker is at ringside. The champions turn this into a tag title match. Cutler and Ford begin. Cutler takes control and tags in Blake as they double team him in the corner. Quick tags follow and double teams connect for 2. The double team neck breaker follows for 2. Blake follows with kicks, but Ford fights back and tags in Dawkins. He runs wild on the Sons with suplexes, and then corner splashes. The spine buster and frog splash gets 2 as Ryker attacks for the DQ. Champions The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons @ 2:25 via DQ [NR] Short and sweet, and likely setting Lorcan & Burch up for a title shot.

– The Sons attack post match until Lorcan & Burch make the save. They grab the titles and hand them back to the champions, but tell them that they owe them.

– Borne & Aliyah run down Mia Yim for being poor and having to overcome the odds. Aliyah gets to face Yim next week.

Keith Lee vs. Nykos Rikos : Rikos talks shit and slaps Lee. This was a mistake as Lee fires back with chops and a POUNCE. Ground zero finishes Rikos. Keith Lee defeated Nykos Rikos @ 1:05 via pin [NR] A fine squash for Lee to maintain momentum.

– They hype Adam Cole’s championship celebration tour.

NXT Women’s Title Steel Cage Match: Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai : Baszler attacks with kicks and strikes to begin. Shirai fights back and grounds things, but Baszler starts working for the choke. Shirai fights out and follows with strikes from the guard. Baszler escapes that and stomps away at her. Shirai fires back with kicks, and follows with the dropkick. The shotei follows and she climbs, but Baszler cuts her off and slams her to the cage. She does it again, and then works a neck crank. Shirai powers up but is tossed into the cage again. Baszler follows with kicks and covers for 2. Shirai then cradles her for 2, but Baszler hits a clothesline and slams her to the cage again. Baszler follows with body shots, and then covers for 2. Baszler goes back to the neck crank, grounding things. Shirai fights to her feet, escapes and then sends Baszler to the cage. The dropkick into the cage follows and then another. Double knees and a German follow as Shirai covers for 2. Shirai follows with another German, hits the double knees and heads up top, all the way to the top. Baszler cuts her off and they fight on the top rope as Baszler locks on the clutch, but Shirai hits a super German and the delayed cover gets 2. Shirai crawls for the door but Duke & Shafir arrive to keep the cage closed. Shirai fights off Baszler, she climbs as the minions lock the cage. Shafir climbs up to stop her as Candice arrives to fight off Shafir and Duke. Duke is in and helps Baszler but Candice flies and takes out Duke. Baszler takes out Candice and Shirai hits the top of the cage moonsault press on Baszler. Shirai crawls to the door, Baszler grabs her leg and follows with strikes as she crawls. Shirai kicks her away, crawls but Baszler cuts her off and chokes her out in the ropes. Shirai fights, but Baszler keeps choking her out and Shirai slams the cage door into Baszler’s face, but that leads to Baszler falling out to retain. Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Io Shirai @ 13:40 via escape [***¾] This was reeeeeeeeealy good, and while I could have done without the extras involved, it made sense in the context of the story and set up the post match angle. Shirai & Baszler work really well together, and they created some great drama down the stretch and used the cage well during the match.

– Post match, Shirai snaps following her loss and kicks the shit out of Candice. Shirai looks upset and then bails… only to grab a chair. She lays out Candice with chair shots, and then suplexes her onto the open chair.

– NEXT WEEK: Mia Yim vs. Aliyah, Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze, & Cameron Grimes vs. Isaiah Scott in a breakout tournament match.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 30. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will review the WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 PPV, and then preview the ROH Best in the World PPV and AEW Fyter Fest events. The show is approximately 86-minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Review: 2:20

* ROH Best in the World Preview: 34:50

* AEW Fyter Fest Preview: 52:30 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play