Csonka’s NXT Review 7.03.19

– Mia Yim defeated Aliyah @ 4:52 via pin [**¼]

– KUSHIDA defeated Jeff Parker @ 2:35 via submission [NR]

– Breakout Tournament Match: Cameron Grimes defeated Isaiah Scott @ 8:35 via pin [***¼]

– Bianca Belair defeated Priscilla Zuniga @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– Roderick Strong defeated Tyler Breeze @ 11:25 via pin [***¼]

Mia Yim vs. Aliyah : Borne is at ringside. Aliya avoids and mocks Yim to begin. That was a mistake as Yim grounds her, but Aliyah grabs the hair and slaps her around. Yim hits a shoulder tackle and dropkick. She misses the cannonball as Borne pulls Aliyah to the floor. Back in and Aliyah covers for 2. Aliyah slams her down by the hair and covers again for 2. She follows with kicks and a knee drop. Yim cuts her off with the tarantula, but Aliyah battles back with an enziguri for 2. Aliyah grounds the action, working the back and pulling the hair. The knee drop misses, and Yim hits the cannonball. Yim follows with clotheslines, kicks, and an overhead throw. The suicide dive takes out Borne and Aliyah. Back in and the fall away slam connects and protect ya neck finishes Aliyah. Mia Yim defeated Aliyah @ 4:52 via pin [**¼] This was ok, but Aliyah got in too much offense. She’s seemingly been in developmental for 100 years, looks great, is in shape, and has been doing well as a heel but feels completely one-note and limited in the ring.

– Next are highlights from the Steel Cage match last week and Io Shirai’s attack on Candice LeRae. They try to get a word with William Regal, but the Forgotten Sons barge in to complain that the Street Profits can’t make title matches so they want Regal to. Regal says they had a shot and got themselves disqualified so they’re at the back of the line. When asked about contenders for the Profits, Regal says they suggested a match against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, and he agreed, and that it happens next week.

– Adam Cole’s Championship Celebration Part 2 is next. Cole visits a shop called Gargano’s, run by a Frank Gargano, who is wearing an NXT shirt. Cole picks up pizza and puts an autographed picture of himself next to photos of Johnny Gargano on the wall. He thanks Frank for the pizza and points out what he did to the wall, and Frank takes it down because he’s an ungrateful asshole. Cole brings the pizza to wrestlers training, and asks for some of their time and gets in the ring. He knows they love Johnny Gargano and brings up Johnny’s recent time with these wrestlers, noting that Johnny told them all that one day, they could be NXT Champion. Cole says Gargano is full of shit and that he got lucky. Cole tells them that they’ll never get to where he is and gives them the pizza, saying they should just sit on the couch and eat it. His final advice is to get out of that school, that city, and find a new hero. What a legend.

KUSHIDA vs. Jeff Parker : Parker is from the 3.0 tag team. KUSHIDA takes control right away, grounding the action and easily outwrestling Parker. KUSHIDA follows with the back handspring elbow, drop toehold, and keeps it grounded. Parker makes the ropes fires back but KUSHIDA hits the cartwheel dropkick and fastball right. The hover board lock finishes it. KUSHIDA defeated Jeff Parker @ 2:35 via submission [NR] A nice and dominant squash for KUSHIDA.

– Tyler Breeze comments on his NXT return and says that he is thinking about Undisputed Era taking credit for the brand. He will remind them that this place was “NXBreeze” before they even arrived.

– We get a Killian Dain video package.

Cameron Grimes vs. Isaiah Scott : They lockup and work to the mat. Scott looks to take control, but Grimes counters out only for Scott to take control back. Scott looks to pick up the pace but Grimes attacks with strikes to the back but Scott counters with a head scissors and dropkick. Scott grounds things and follows with a second rope elbow for 2. Grimes slams him down and follows with knee strikes and grounds the action, working a neck crank. He then follows with a lariat for 2, and then goes after the arm of Scott. Scott fights to his feet, and attacks with strikes and clotheslines. Grimes dumps him but Scott lands on his feet and back in hits an apron PK. The rolling flatliner follows for 2. Grimes counters the double stomp and hits a sitout powerbomb for 2. Superman punch by Grimes, but Scott counters back with a running kick and Fosbury flop. Back in and they trade, fall away moonsault slam by Grimes and the running double stomp finishes it. Cameron Grimes defeated Isaiah Scott @ 8:35 via pin [***¼] This was another good and fun tournament match, and completely different from the first. I likely would have put Scott over here, but Grimes looked good.

Bianca Belair vs. Priscilla Zuniga : Zuniga was Diamante in Impact. They talk trash, push and shove and Belair rocks her with strikes and then just beats her ass. Belair tosses her across the ring, hits shoulder tackles in the corner, and hits the squatting press slam. Zuniga fires back, but Belair counters the RANA into a powerbomb and hits a second and then an alley opp into the buckles. The KOD finishes it. Bianca Belair defeated Priscilla Zuniga @ 2:10 via pin [NR] Following losses to Yim, Belair was completely derailed in getting another title shot. She came back here, serious and pissed off and looking great in a dominant victory.

– We get a Matt Riddle training video.

Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze : They lockup and Roddy grounds the action. Breeze counters out to his feet, looks to work the arm but Roddy escapes and grounds things. Breeze counters out and hits a neck breaker. He lays the boots to Roddy, but Roddy cheap shots him and follows with chops until Breeze cuts him off with a dropkick. They brawl to the floor, trading strikes and Breeze slams him off the apron but Roddy counters back with a back breaker off the steps and then onto the barricade. Back in and Roddy grounds things as he lays the boots to Breeze. Breeze fires back, but Roddy hits the dropkick and covers for 2.He then works a Romero special variation. But Breeze escapes with a back elbow. He avoids a charge, hits a jawbreaker, and follows an enziguri. The flying forearm off the apron and to the floor follows, and back in, Breeze hits the backstabber for 2., Breeze up top, gets cut off by an enziguri and chops. They fight up top and Roddy hits the superplex and covers for 2. Breeze fights of the stronghold, follows with kicks and hits an enziguri. Breeze slingshots in and Roddy cuts him off, but Breeze counters into a superkick for 2. Breeze looks for an unprettier, but Roddy counters out and they trade strikes. Enziguri by Breeze and he heads up top, but TUE arrive and distract him, and the end of heartache finishes Breeze. Roderick Strong defeated Tyler Breeze @ 11:25 via pin [***¼] These two have faced of in the past, so they know how to work together, and they had a good match again. The work was clean, the layout fine, but it never clicked up into high gear to be anything more than good which sounds like an insult, but I think they are capable of much more. Roddy is being positioned for a North American Title shot so his win makes sense here.

