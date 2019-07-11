Csonka’s NXT Review 7.10.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Damian Priest defeated Blanco Loco @ 1:45 via pin [NR]

– NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Jordan Miles defeated BOA @ 8:20 via pin [***]

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Street Profits defeated Lorcan & Burch @ 10:04 via pin [***½]

Io Shirai Speaks : Shirai is channeling her Lucha Underground look, wearing all black to play off of her heel turn on Candice LeRae. She looks amazing. Shirai says that she doesn’t nee any friends, and doesn’t need any of you. She drops the mic and bails. This was short, simple, and all it needed to be right now.

– Velveteen Dream holds a press conference. He’s asked about his next opponent and claims he didn’t approve the question and moves on. He’s asked about Roderick Strong, and says he’s not worthy to experience the Dream; he’s a treasure.

Damian Priest vs. Blanco Loco : Priest wipes him out with a bicycle kick and follows with a corner elbow, and then a toss suplex. Loco fires back, and it was then he realized he made a horrible mistake as Priest hits a clothesline. He hits another and the cyclone kick and reckoning finishes it. Damian Priest defeated Blanco Loco @ 1:45 via pin [NR] Delicious squash.

– We get a Killian Dain video package.

Jordan Myles vs. BOA : Myles is in great shape. They lock up and work to the ropes. BOA flashes a kick, but Myles avoids. They lock up again. BOA grounds the action and Myles counters out and starts working the arm. BOA counters back, but Myles uses the ropes to counter out and follows with arm drags and a dropkick. He grounds things, attacking the arm again. BOA counters out, back to his feet and follows with kicks but Myles cradles him for 2. BOA catches him with a roundhouse kick, knee strikes, and follows with more kicks, covering for 2. The standing head and arm choke follows, more knee strikes, and kicks follow. Myles battles back, but BOA hits a push kick and butterfly suplex for 2. He grounds the action with a cobra clutch, but Myles cradles him for 2. BOA cuts that off with kicks, but Myles fires up and fires away with chops and kicks. Running forearms follow and then a dropkick and clothesline follow. The 450 finishes it. Jordan Miles defeated BOA @ 8:20 via pin [***] This was good as Myles performed as expected, while BOA impressed & showed potential in his TV debut.

– Shayna Baszler talks about Mia Yim’s call out. Yim has a great story and all but it’s a common story. It will take more than that to impress the champion.

– We get a Keith Lee video package, talking about his time in NXT, noting that he’s never been a chosen one, but he always ends up on top. Everyone will bask in his glory, and he will make changes to reach the top. He wants to be the guy, the one, and the main event.

– William Regal announces that next week, Apollo Crews will appear to face off with KUSHIDA.

– Adam Cole will defend the NXT championship next week.

Champions The Street Profits vs. Lorcan & Burch : Ford and Lorcan begin. They lock up and work into counters, Dawkins tags in and the champions follow with double teams. Dawkins ground the action. Lorcan escapes, Burch tags in and the double team flapjack follows and then one no Lorcan onto Burch. The AWA special follows, and Burch attacks off the handshake, and follows with a missile dropkick. Lorcan tags in and double teams follow for 2. Lorcan follows with chops, Burch back in and the double team suplex follows for 2. Burch now lays the boots to Dawkins, grounds the action with a crossface, but Ford makes the save. Burch follows with strikes, ground and pound and then misses the missile dropkick. Tags to Lorcan & Ford, Ford runs wild and takes over, working both over and hits the standing moonsault for 2. Dawkins back in and they double team Lorcan, and sliced bread from Ford follows for 2. They look for doomsday. But Lorcan escapes and Burch hits John Woooooooooo. The half and half suplex follows and Burch covers for 2. Lorcan tags in and Burch hits a German, Dawkins in and it breaks down. Spear by Dawkins, he and Burch roll to the floor as Lorcan and Ford come face to face, Lorcan lights him up with chops and Ford fires back and hits the tope con hello!. Dawkins cuts off Lorcan’s dive, and the spinebuster/frog splash combo finishes it. Champions The Street Profits defeated Lorcan & Burch @ 10:04 via pin [***½] This was a really good match, with The Profits delivering as the champions and Lorcan & Burch continuing to deliver when given the chance to do so. It was a really fun match and seemingly sets up the Profits vs. Undisputed Era, likely for Takeover in August.

– Post match, Fish & O’Reilly arrive to tease themselves as the next challengers.

