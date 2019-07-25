Csonka’s NXT Review 7.24.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Jordan Myles defeated Angel Garza @ 8:25 via pin [***¼]

– Bianca Belair defeated Xia Li @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Io Shirai defeated Kacy Catanzaro @ 0:25 via DQ [NR]

– Damian Priest defeated Keith Lee @ 9:40 via pin [***]

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

Jordan Myles vs. Angel Garza : Garza fakes the handshake and they lock up, working into counters and end in a stand off. Myles looks to work the arm, but Garza counters out and Myles work slick escapes and grounds the action. Garza to his feet, picks up the pace but Myles hits a dropkick. Myles dropkicks him to the floor but Garza trips him up on the apron and then slams him to the steps and barricade. The pants are off and Myles rolls back in and Garza lays the boots to him and follows with strikes. The back breaker follows for 2. Garza now focuses on the back, grounding the action and working a camel clutch, thusly humbling Myles. Myles then counters out and into a sunset flip for 2. Superkick by Garza and that gets 2. Garza follows with kicks, slams him to the buckles and talks some shit. Myles fires up and slams Garza to the buckles, lays in kicks and follows with strikes and trips him up and follows with a basement dropkick. Clotheslines follow, Myles heads up top and Garza rolls away and Myles flies into a dropkick and Garza covers for 2. Garza now gets tripped up, kicks by Myles follow and he hits a clothesline and German for the win. Jordan Myles defeated Angel Garza @ 8:25 via pin [***¼] This was a good, high-energy opener with both men playing their roles well.

– Shane Thorne cuts a promo, insulted by this whole tournament, and claiming he will break out all on his own.

– Gargano cuts a promo on facing Adam Cole in Toronto, and his stipulation for the match is a street fight.

Bianca Belair vs. Xia Li : Belair attack s at the bell and beats down Li in the corner. She rag dolls Li and then misses a charge, and hits the glam slam. The back handspring moonsault follows. She slams Li back in the ring and hits a fall away slam. Belair follows with strikes, and the suplex gets countered as Li follows with kicks. Belair mows her down and the KOD finishes it. Bianca Belair defeated Xia Li @ 3:00 via pin [NR] This was a good rebound win for Belair, as she made easy work of Li, and showed a great aggressive streak.

– Killian Dain promo on attacking Matt Riddle, t was only a glimpse and that he can’t wait to show us everything he’s capable of.

– Earlier this week, Mia Yim jumped Jessamyn Duke at the PC, SURPRISE MOTHER FUCKER, slamming her into lockers and kicking the door onto her arm. Two down, one to go.

– Velveteen Dream arrives and talks about how not having the title would be like being in hell. He can’t bring himself to say that Roderick Strong sold his soul to the devil to claim victory over him. He heard that Roddy can go all night but if he gets the experience he’s asking for, the dream will be over. Roddy will learn that he’s not big enough to ride this ride, but maybe there is someone who is big enough. He calls out whoever that is so he can experience him. Strong comes out and says that he can see how scared Dream is of him because he’s the most deserving challenger on this continent and he wants his shot at Takeover: Toronto. The experience will die and that’s undisputed. Pete Dunne’s music hits, Strong walks up to Dunne who snaps his fingers. Dunne stares at the title and Dream walks off. Color me intrigued.

– Strong meets with Regal, who says he talked with Johnny Saint (who Sid Scala killed and ate) and says Dunne is part of NXT for a while and then books Dream vs. Roddy vs. Dunne for Takeover. Roddy wants Dunne next week.

Io Shirai vs. Kacy Catanzaro : Shirai hits a dropkick, running knees and then a back breaker. Candice LeRae attacks Shirai and we get a DQ. Io Shirai defeated Kacy Catanzaro @ 0:25 via DQ [NR] A fine storyline advancement segment.

– Candice then hits an enziguri and suicide dive. She grabs a chair but Shirai runs off.

– Adam Cole complains about the unfair situation of adding Dunne to the North American Title match, claiming that NXT management is screwing over the Undisputed Era. He puts over Strong being able to win the title anyway, and the same goes for Fish and O’Reilly beating the Street Profits. As for his stipulation, he picks a straight up wrestling match so that when he wins, Gargano can no longer be Johnny Wrestling.

Damian Priest vs. Keith Lee : They lock up and then trade shoulder tackles. Priest follows with kicks, backing off Lee. They work into a series of counters, with Lee lashing a high spin kick. Lee follows with a lucha roll into a shoulder tackle, and Priest fires back, takes out the knee and lays the boots to Lee. He then curb stomps him to the buckles, but Lee fights off a suplex and Priest hits the rolling clothesline for 2. He grounds the action, then follows with knee strikes and forearms. Lee fights back but Priest goes old school into a high cross for 2. Priest follows with strikes, but Lee fires up and absorbs the strikes and fires back on Priest. The corner forearm and lariat follows for 2. Priest counters out of the spirit bomb, hits kicks and elbows and hits the falcon arrow, doing the deal for 2. Priest follows with a flurry of strikes, they trade, and Lee hits a huge pounce. Priest powders, Lee follows and rolls him back in where Priest cuts him off. Priest then follows with a tope, caught by Lee but Priest counters out and slams him to the steps. Lee is pissed now, stalks Priest and back in, Priest hides behind the ref and hits the cyclone kick and the reckoning for the win. Damian Priest defeated Keith Lee @ 9:40 via pin [***] This was a good, hard fought win for Priest. I was a bit surprised by the Lee loss as it finally felt as if they were about to start doing something with him, but they are obviously behind Priest right now and as I spoke about before, the injury to Dijakovic really has derailed Lee as they were set to continue their feud before his injury, which was followed up by Lee being injured. I am curious tosee where they go from here with Priest.

– NEXT WEEK: Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed, Jaxson Ryker vs. Tyler Breeze, & Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong.

