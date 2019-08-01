Csonka’s NXT Review 7.31.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tyler Breeze defeated Jaxson Ryker @ 3:23 via pin [**]

– NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Cameron Grimes defeated Bronson Reed @ 5:57 via pin [**¾]

– Pete Dunne defeated Roderick Strong @ 16:10 via submission [***¾]

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Tyler Breeze : Blake and Cutler are at ringside. They lock up and separate. Lock up again, they work to the ropes and Ryker shoves Breeze across the ring. He follows with kicks, but Breeze fires back with strikes but Ryker spikes him with a uranage. He pummels him with forearms, lays the boots to him and the side back breaker follows for 2, Ryker then grounds the action, starts attacking the back but Breeze battles back wit a flurry of kicks and cradles him for the win. Tyler Breeze defeated Jaxson Ryker @ 3:23 via pin [**] This was ok, and set up a good post match angle with the reunion of FaBreeze.

– Post match, the Forgotten Sons attack and beat down Breeze. He tries to fight them off but FANDANGO makes the save! He runs wild on the Sons, clears the ring and FaBreeze is back together.

– We get highlights of last week’s Shirai vs. LeRae brawl. LeRae is outside waiting on Shirai.

Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed : They lock up and work to the ropes for the break. Reed then tosses him across the ring, and follows with a shoulder tackle for 2. Reed grounds the action. But Grimes battles back to his feet and follows with strikes but Reed mows him down with a back elbow. He follows with chops, and works him over in the corner. Grimes powders, Reed chases Grimes then cuts him off back in the ring. Reed misses a charge and Grimes follows with a lariat for 2. The dropkick follows and Grimes then grounds the action. Reed powers up and hits a powerslam. He follows with strikes and elbows, and then a Samoan drop and big boy senton for 2. Grimes retreats to the ropes and kicks him away, hits the superman forearm, they trade and Grimes then hits the running double stomp for the win. Cameron Grimes defeated Bronson Reed @ 5:57 via pin [**¾] Grimes moves onto the finals to face Jordan Myles. The match was pretty good for the time given to them.

– We get comments from Riddle, commenting on Killian Dain’s return and attack. Riddle challenges him to a match and they face next week.

– Shayna Baszler arrives and calls out Mia Yim. She got her message, and says this isn’t he street, they are professional fighters. Yim has already lost, and she will put her to sleep, because street rats don’t last long in hr ring. Yim arrives and says Baszler is scared. He asks where her friends are and says this isn’t a game, and she has nothing to lose, everything to gain and will bring a fight Baszler can’t train for. Baszler says Yim isn’t special, and everyone will see that she’s nothing but street trash. A fine segment to hype the Takeover championship match.

– Regal meets with LeRae, noting that Shirai isn’t here tonight. She wants her at Takeover and Regal agrees. Love it.

Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne : They lock up, scramble to the mat and then into a stand off. Dunne grounds the action, but Strong gets back to his feet. Dunne attacks the hand, and locks on the octopus hold but Strong makes the ropes. Strong follows with strikes, chops and then lays the boots to Dunne. He follows with strikes, they pick up the pace and Dunne hits a clothesline and Dunne then stomps away at the arm. He attacks the hand, and then PKs the elbow. Strong cuts him off and hits a popup back breaker. The side backbreaker follows for 2. Dunne makes the ropes, but Strong chokes him out. He follows with kicks, stomps, but Dunne fires back and then eats a dropkick. Strong follows with chops, strikes and then takes Dunne up top. He follows him up and the superplex is countered as Dunne shoves him down and follows with a missile dropkick. Dunne follows with strikes, kicks, and an enziguri. The x-plex follows and the PK gets 2. He stomps away at the hand, lays in kicks and the sitout powerbomb follows for 2. Strong powders and Dunne teases a moonsault to the floor, but Strong fights him off and slams him to the apron. Back in and the cover gets 2. The back breaker follows for 2. Strong follows with running forearm, Dunne fires back, Angle slam by Strong but Dunne counters back with a DDT. They trade strikes and chops, Dunne stomps away at him and they work up top, Strong follows with chops and Dunne stomps him down but Strong cuts him off. He follows him up and Dunne counters into a rough looking sunset bomb. Strong counters bitter end, hits the knee strike and tiger driver for 2. The Stronghold follows, but Dunne attacks the hand, lays in kicks and locks on the triangle. He snaps the fingers and Strong taps, Pete Dunne defeated Roderick Strong @ 16:10 via submission [***¾] This was a very good main event, with a good layout and work on the hand & arm by Dunne, while Strong focused on working the back. These two work well together and the post match was an added bit of build to the Takeover title match.

– Dream arrives, they all argue and Dunne hits bitter end on Dream to stand tall.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.