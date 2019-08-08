Csonka’s NXT Review 8.07.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Shane Thorne defeated Joaquin Wilde @ 7:30 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– The Prime Target: Takeover: Toronto 2019 special (focusing on Cole & Gargano) that aired before NXT this week was really great

NXT Tag Title Contract Signing : William Regal is in charge of this contract signing and brings out the champions, the Street Profits. Undisputed Era then arrive, following a “proper introduction” from Dawkins, promising an ass whooping at Takeover. Fish mocks the champions for trying to be funny, while O’Reilly says he chose not to laugh because it wasn’t funny. Fish says that the Profits aren’t on their level, but at least their autographs a are in demand and tells them to sign the contract. They are not only better than them ,but are funnier than them. v tells a joke, “The Street Profits are the NXT tag team champions.” Fish says that was funny and that it slayed him. Ford says they shocked the system since arriving in NXT, are always on TV and every Takeover. They have beaten every team in NXT, and are likely the best tag team in NXT history, but losing isn’t an option for them at Takeover. The only option for them is to win, win, win, win, win, win. At Takeover, they will beat that ass, and that is undisputed. They sign and Fish & O’Reilly sign. The crowd was into it and I loved the champions showing a more serious side; good opening segment here.

– They hype Dream vs. Strong vs. Dunne at Takeover.

– They now hype Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim at Takeover.

Shane Thorne vs. Joaquin Wilde : They lock up and work to the ropes. Wilde then cradles him for 2. They work into counters, as Wilde grounds things, working the arm. Wilde follows with an arm drag, back elbows and the lucha arm drag and dropkick for 2. Thorne cuts off the tornado DDT into a brainbuster, and follows with uppercuts and rights. More uppercuts connect and the cover gets 2, Thorne grounds the action, Wilde tries to fight to his feet and then follows with the rolling clothesline. The jawbreaker follows, and then the back elbow connects. Thorne fires back but Wilde hits the powerbomb for 2. Thorne counters the DZT, lays in strikes as they trade. Thorne then gets cut off and dumped as Wilde follows with a suicide dive and then a tope. He’s fired up and Thorne makes it back in and then powders. He pulls Wilde to the floor and posts him and slams him to the steps. He shoots him to the apron, and back in and the bicycle kick connects for the win. Shane Thorne defeated Joaquin Wilde @ 7:30 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good as Thorne picks up the big win, playing the frustrated NXT veteran role well.

– They hype Io vs. Candice at Takeover.

– We get the Harley Race video package.

Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain : Dain attacks Riddle during his entrance and pummels him on the floor. Dain then hits the cannonball against the steps onto Riddle. Dain leaves; this feud must continue, which I am fine with.

– They hype Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes in the breakout tournament finals at Takeover.

– We get footage of last week’s FaBreeze reunion. They commented on the reunion, as Breeze asks where he has been, but Fandango says he was into deep. They need to police themselves and their fashion sense is actually bad and they need a makeover, a re-imagining. They face the Forgotten Sons next week.

– Finally, we get a big video package on Cole vs. Gargano’s feud to hype Saturday’s third meeting at Takeover.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 41. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will preview the big weekend shows. ROH Summer Supercard, NXT Takeover: Toronto II, and WWE Summerslam 2019. Finally, the guys catch up on NJPW G1 29 reviews. The show is approximately 135-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW G1 29 Night 12 Review: 2:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night 13 Review: 14:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night 14 Review: 24:45

* ROH Summer Supercard Preview: 43:45

* NXT Takeover: Toronto II Preview: 1:07:45

* WWE Summerslam 2019 Preview: 1:30:45 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play