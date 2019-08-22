Csonka’s NXT Review 8.21.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Damian Priest defeated Mansoor @ 3:15 via pin [**]

– Mia Yim defeated Vanessa Borne @ 2:50 via pin [NR]

– Shane Thorne defeated Bronson Reed @ 5:15 via pin [**½]

– Killian Dain defeated Matt Riddle @ 11:35 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

NXT is Undisputed : Undisputed Era arrives to kick off the show. Cole says that he did everything he said he would at Takeover… some say he had the performance of a lifetime and that he’s the greatest NXT champion that ever lived. NXT’s Mount Rushmore would have four faces of Adam Cole on it. Roddy says their championship prophecy didn’t come true as they were screwed. Dream beat Dunne and not him, but he’s coming for him. Kyle shows footage of the Street Profits pinning the wrong man at Takeover as Fish legally tagged in. Fish says they never lost due to that and calls Regal out to do his job. Cole says Undisputed draped in gold is the best for NXT and knows it’s only a matter of time until his boys get their gold. Jordan Myles arrives, and Cole says this must be a joke. He knows he has a championship opportunity, but he will break him, and tells him to challenge Baszler or go to NXT UK or 205 live to cash in. There is nothing more damaging than to challenge and lose to Cole so young in his career, because Cole will make his career an undisputed failure. Myles signs the contract and drops it in front of Cole.

– Bronson Reed wants an opportunity as Shane Thorne arrives and they set up a match for tonight..

Damian Priest vs. Mansoor : They lock up and Priest overpowers him to begin. Mansoor fires back but Priest quickly cuts him off and starts pummeling him. He follows with knee strikes and a huge forearm strike. Mansoor then cradles him for 2. The dropkick follows, counters a chokeslam and hits an enziguri. He dumps Priest and follows with a tope. The blockbuster follows. Priest cuts him off with a huge lariat and splash mountain follows. The reckoning finishes it. Damian Priest defeated Mansoor @ 3:15 via pin [**] This was ok overall for an extended squash.

Mia Yim vs. Vanessa Borne : Aliyah is at ringside. Borne attacks with kicks, but Yim follows with a shoulder tackle and strikes until Aliyah trips her up allowing Borne to hit a Samoan drop for 2. She lays the boots to Yim, ties her up in the ropes and slaps her ass. She slaps her around, talks shit but Yim fires back and tackles her for some ground and pound. She follows with chops and then tosses Borne across the ring. The cannonball follows, and protect ya neck finishes it. Mia Yim defeated Vanessa Borne @ 2:50 via pin [NR] A fine rebound win for Yim.

– Baszler arrives and says Yim is a bad ass. She fought Baszler like no one else has so far, ands she saw it in her eyes that she’s been to dark places and crawled out. They don’t have to be enemies, Yim can stand beside her with Duke & Shafir. Yim attacks, they swarm her and Baszler follows with ground and pound and stands tall.

– Next week, we get Donavan Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee.

Shane Thorne vs. Bronson Reed : Thorne works leg kicks to begin, Reed backs him off but Thorne powders. Back in and Reed takes him down. He starts working the arm, but Thorne escapes and follows with kicks. Thorne then runs into a sitout spinebuster, face wash by Reed but Thorne chop blocks him and follows with strikes and kicks. More kicks follow but Reed fires back until Thorne hits a dropkick, running kick and cannonball for 2. Reed fights off the Saito, and hits a powerslam. He follows with rights and elbows as the Samoan drop connects. The big boy senton follows and then a corner splash. Thorne powders, Reed follows and rolls him back in. He heads up top and gets cut off and the running kick finishes it. Shane Thorne defeated Bronson Reed @ 5:15 via pin [**½] Disgruntled NXT veteran Shane Thorne is fun so far. The match was solid.

– Velveteen Dream arrives on his sofa. His shirt,$30. His shades, $10. retaining his championship at Takeover, priceless. One man, two men, it doesn’t matter as he ends up on top, where he likes it. The spotlight is on Strong now.

-Cole defends against Myles in two weeks. Next week, The Street Profits defend against Undisputed Era.

Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle : Riddle attacks from behind and follows with strikes on Dain. Dain fires back and dumps him, but Riddle rushes back in and they trade. Riddle follows with kicks and they brawl on the floor. Back in and Riddle follows with more strikes, but Dain hits the head butt and running cross body. He then works over the injured ribs of Riddle and follows with a suplex for 2. Dain grounds the action, continuing to work the ribs. Riddle fires back, but Dain cuts him off. He continues to attack the ribs, follows with knee strikes and hits a gut buster. Dain grounds things again, chokes him out but Riddle counters back with a suplex. They trade strikes, up kick by Riddle and follows with running corner attacks. The XPLODER follows. The broton connects, and the PK gets 2. Riddle follows with elbow strikes, but Dain makes the ropes. Dain fights back with kicks but Riddle follows with a German, and the ripcord knee follows but Dain hits John Wooooooooo and a cannonball for 2. Riddle then counters the senton into a rear naked choke, but Dain fights to his feet and Riddle hits bro to sleep, the powerbomb and knee strike for good near fall. The floating bro eats knees, Dain posts him and to the floor, Dain misses a charge and crashes into the steps. Riddle sets up the steps and teases a powerbomb but Dain slams him face first onto them. The senton on the steps by Dain follows. Back in and Dain hits the Vader bomb, another and then another for the win. Killian Dain defeated Matt Riddle @ 11:35 via pin [***½] This was really good and fun, they worked really well together, and the rib injury from Takeover came into play as Dain picks up the surprising win.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 45. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss WWE vs. AEW officially going to war on Wednesdays, the future of WWE Network content, early WWE King of the Ring thoughts, and preview some of the upcoming ROH weekend. The show is approximately 118-minutes long. * Intro

* Breaking Down WWE vs. AEW & The Future of WWE Network Content: 3:00

* Early WWE King of the Ring 2019 Thoughts: 1:23:50

* ROH Weekend Preview/Discussion of Marty Scurll’s Future: 1:34:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.