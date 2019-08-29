Csonka’s NXT Review 8.28.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Io Shirai defeated Cami Fields @ 1:35 via submission [NR]

– Donovan Dijakovic defeated Keith Lee @ 11:18 via pin [***¾]

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: The Undisputed Era defeated Champions The Street Profits @ 11:30 via pin [***½]

Io Shirai vs. Cami Fields : Shirai hits a dropkick right away, but Fields fires back until Shirai cuts her off with the shotei. Double knees and the moonsault finish it… nope, she pulls Fields up at 2 and submits her. Io Shirai defeated Cami Fields @ 1:35 via submission [NR] Delicious Io, delicious squash.

– Io gets a kendo stick but Candice arrives to make the save and beats her down with the kendo until Io runs off.

– We get a KUSHIDA video package.

Donovan Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee : They lock up and Dijakovic follows with strikes. Lee gets annoyed and fires back, they work into up and overs until Lee hits a shoulder tackle. Lee follows with chops until Dijakovic hits the big boot. He lays in strikes, back elbows and Lee fights off the suplex, powers up and follows with a flurry of strikes. Lee then slams him to the buckles and hits a slingshot cross body and turns him inside out with a lariat for 2. They work to the apron and Lee hits a pop up spinebuster. Back in and Dijakovic fires back, Lee just gets angry and they come face to face and Dijakovic follows with a superkick and Fosbury flop. Back in and Dijakovic heads up top, flies in but Lee catches him but Dijakovic counters the powerbomb and follows with strikes and the toss suplex. Dijakovic up top and the moonsault connects for 2. Dijakovic heads back up, but Lee cuts him off and lays in strikes. He follows him up and Dijakovic fires back until Lee hits the fucking Spanish fly for a GREAT near fall. The crowd LOVES this. Lee now heads to the ropes and Dijakovic cuts him off, follows him up and gets knocked off as Lee then heads up top and the doomsault is cut off with the superkick to the knee. Feast your eyes finishes it. Donovan Dijakovic defeated Keith Lee @ 11:18 via pin [***¾] I love these guys and love when they work together, as it’s always a fun mix of big lads doing big lad things and also big lads doing things big lads shouldn’t be doing. This was really good stuff with a hot and invested crowd.

– We get a video package on Johnny Gargano’s NXT career. Shane Thorne arrives and claims to be the future of NXT as commentary contemplates the NXT future of Gargano.

– Baszler, Duke, & Shafir arrive. Former NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley interrupts and makes her way to the ring. She takes the mic and says that Baszler thinks she’s beaten everyone, “but you haven’t beaten me bitch.” Rhea came off like a total star in terms of crowd reaction here.

– Pete Dunne does a sit down interview, discussing his career accomplishments so far. The rules don’t apply to him, because he does what he wants when he wants. NXT is on notice, because if he sees some thing he wants, he takes it.

– Next week, we get Jordan Myles vs. Adam Cole & Kona Reeves vs. Velveteen Dream.

The Undisputed Era vs. Champions The Street Profits : Fish and Ford begin, they lock up and Fish looks to work the arm but Ford counters out until Fish grounds the action. He follows with knee strikes, Kyle tags in and maintains control. He keeps things grounded, Ford fights out and Dawkins tags in as Fish tags in and Dawkins slams him down and Ford tags in with a dropkick and double teams follow for 2. Ford grounds things, but Fish fires back and Ford follows with an enziguri and then a PK on Kyle as the slingshot cross body on Fish follows for 2. Cheap shot by Kyle, he tags in and follows with knee strikes. The challengers work quick tags, and Kyle attacks the knee of Ford. Kyle continues to assault the knee, and locks on an STF and then slams the knee to the mat. Fish in and continues to work the knee of Ford. Kyle in and Ford fires back but is cut off as Fish tags in with the senton atomico for 2. Fish continues to dismantle the knee of Ford, follows with strikes and kicks until Ford rolls for the tag. Dawkins tags in and runs wild with suplexes. Clotheslines follow and the spear follows for 2. Fish fights back into a sleeper, fought of and Kyle tags in as Fish gets Germaned. Chasing the dragon follows for 2. The heel hook follows, but Ford makes the save. It beaks down, spinebuster by Dawkins but Kyle gets the triangle, until Dawkins buckle bombs him. Ford in and the uranage follows as Dawkins hits the frog splash as Ford covers until Fish makes the save. Tope by Ford, back in and Dawkins hits a spear, Ford misses a frog splash and the high/low leads to new champions. The Undisputed Era defeated Champions The Street Profits @ 11:30 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, but didn’t have the drama, crowd energy or drama of the Takeover match. OH MY GOD YOU KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS?

