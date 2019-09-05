Csonka’s NXT Review 9.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Breezango defeated Chase Parker & Matt Martel @ 4:10 via pin [**½]

– Non-Title Match: Champion The Velveteen Dream defeated Kona Reeves @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– Bianca Belair defeated Taynara Conti @ 5:40 via pin [***]

– NXT Title Match: Champion Adam Cole Bay Bay defeated Jordan Myles @ 14:35 via pin [***½]

Breezango vs. Chase Parker & Matt Martel : Parker & Martel are formerly known as 3.0. Breezango have new entrance music. Martel and Fandango begin. Thy lock up and work to the ropes, Parker tags in as Fandango counters the sunset flip and hits a leg drop. Breeze tags in and follows with a suplex for 2. He follows with a clothesline, and then chills in the corner. Martel tags in and Breeze follows with arm drags and grounds the action. Parker tags back in and they cut off Breeze and grounded strikes follow. Breeze fires back, hits the enziguri and Parker cuts off the tag until Breeze fights him off. Fandango gets the tag, and follows with snap slams on both. He does the deal with the falcon arrow, and the fashion faux pas connects for the win. Breezango defeated Chase Parker & Matt Martel @ 4:10 via pin [**½] This was a solid opening match with Brezango continuing to roll along.

– In the parking lot, Io Shirai lays out Candice LeRae with kendo stick shots.

– Cameron Grimes rants about losing the breakout tournament, and now he’s back at the bottom. His goal is to get back to the top and be the champion. He puts on a top hat to show that he’s serious about this.

North American Champion The Velveteen Dream vs. Kona Reeves : They lock up and work to the ropes. Kona attacks and they work back to the ropes. Dream follows with kicks, and follows with the dropkick. The back elbow follows but Kona cuts him off and then the big boot connects. Kona follows with rights, and a running kick to the face. Kona talks shit, follows with rights but Dream fires back and takes control with strikes. The double sledge follows, but Kona counters the sunset flip with the ropes for 2. Dream follows with superkicks, the Dream valley driver, and Dream over. Champion The Velveteen Dream defeated Kona Reeves @ 4:00 via pin [**] This was ok, Reeves continues to exist.

– Roddy appears on the screen and has set Dream’s prized couch on fire. What an asshole.

– Rhea Ripley faces Shayna Baszler next week.

Bianca Belair vs. Taynara Conti : They lock up, working to the corner and Conti takes her down, covering for 2. Belair powers up but Conti cradles her for 2. Belair hits a shoulder tackle, another and covers for 2. Belair picks up the pace and follows with a dropkick. She counters the monkey flip but Conti trips her into the buckles. She follows with kicks to the arm, covering for 2. the judo throw follows but Belair cradles her for 2. Bicycle kick by Conti and that gets 2. She follows with grounded strikes, knee strikes and the hanging arm bar in the ropes as they spill to the floor. Belair then catches a high cross from the apron and hits the fall away slam. Back in and Belair unloads with strikes, hits the back handspring moonsault and after counters more strikes. The KOD finishes it. Bianca Belair defeated Taynara Conti @ 5:40 via pin [***] This was good, largely a showcase for Belair, but this was also Conti’s best NXTTV effort so far.

– Johnny Gargano addresses his future next week.

– Next week, there will be a Number One Contender’s Triple Threat match, as Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, and Io Shirai will meet for a shot at Shayna Baszler. That title match will take place on the NXT debut show on USA Network on the 18th.

Champion Adam Cole Bay Bay vs. Jordan Myles : They lock up and work to the corner for the clean break. Cole grounds things, but Myles fights to his feet and Cole hits a shoulder tackle, and grounds things again. Myles fights back to the feet, but Cole is a step ahead and grounds him. Myles escapes, follows with a hip toss and then grounds Cole. Cole back to the feet, follows with kicks, but Myles connects with a dropkick and Cole powders. Myles follows and Cole slams him to the floor and then posts him. Back in and Cole maintains control, stuns Myles off the ropes and lays the boots to him. He follows with a knee drop and grounded strikes. Cole works a head scissors, but Myles makes the ropes. Cole talks shit as Myles fires back, they trade and Myles takes control, picks up the pace and hits a basement dropkick. The plancha follows, and back in, Myles follows with the high cross for 2. Cole fights off the German, but Myles hits the dead lift German for 2. Cole powders, but back in hits the bicycle kick for 2. Myles fights off ushigoroshi, but Cole hits the backstabber for 2. Myles avoids the Panama sunrise but Cole take out the knee and locks on the figure four. Myles fights and rolls to the ropes. Cole takes him up top. Follows him up and Myles fights back, knocks him to the mat and flies into a kick from Cole. The OG last shot follows for 2. Cole is pissed now, and sets for the last shot, but Myles dropkicks him to the floor and follows with the apron PK. The suicide dive follows, and back in, Myles hits the frog splash for a good near fall. Myles back up top, and the 450 misses, he rolls though, hits the superkick and then the 450 eats knees. Myles counters the last shot, and the cradle gets 2 Superkicks by Cole follows and Cole ends Myles’ dream with the last shot. Champion Adam Cole Bay Bay defeated Jordan Myles @ 14:35 via pin [***½] This was a very good match wit a simple story of the overconfident champion facing the babyface challenger that gave him more of a fight than he had anticipated on. Myles looked good and got a lot in, but he’s no Adam Cole… bay bay.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.