Csonka’s NXT Review 9.11.19  

– Damian Priest defeated Boa @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Pete Dunne defeated Angel Garza @ 8:10 via submission [***]

– Cameron Grimes defeated Raul Mendoza @ 3:57 via pin [**¼]

– Non-Title match: Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Rhea Ripley @ 5:30 via DQ [**½]

Damian Priest vs. Boa : Priest easily overpowers Boa to begin. He follows with strikes and kicks, Boa fires back but eats a head kick and does the deal with a toss falcon arrow. Boa fires back, lays in kicks and a corner dropkick. Priest cuts him off and the cyclone kick and reckoning finishes it. Damian Priest defeated Boa @ 2:30 via pin [NR] Pain & Destruction.

– We get a video package for Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream, taking place next week.

– Johnny Gargano returns for the first time since losing to Adam Cole… bay bay. The crowd still loves Gargano, who says he wasn’t supposed to take long tonight, but had to come out and talk to the fans. What does his future hold? Last time he was in an NXT ring, he fell 20 feet and woke up to fans chanting for him and he appreciated that and thanks the fans. They built this place together, and he loves everything about NXT. This is the best wrestling show that the world has to offer, and he’s been here for a long-time and seen people come and go. He’s made a choice, the fans have had his back, so he’s here to tell them… nothing as Shane Thorne arrives. He complains about Gargano taking up more time, and mocks him. Thorne tells him to take his bow and take a walk. Gargano goes to leave but turns around and says he is NXT and he’s not going anywhere

Pete Dunne vs. Angel Garza : Dunne snot impressed by Garza. He attacks as Garza teases ripping off his trousers, starts attacking the arm and grounds things. He rips at the fingers and covers for 2. Garza counters back and Dunne counters out and into a standoff. They pick up the pace and Dunne hits a knee strike. PK by Dunne, and Garza begs off and dumps Dunne. The trousers are off and Dunne attacks and dumps him, but when he follows, he eats a superkick. Back in and Garza follows with kicks, chops and more kicks in the corner. Dunne counters back, follows with chops and strikes, and an enziguri. He follows with a German and stomps on the hands and covers for 2. Garza counters bitter end, hits a dropkick but Dunne counters back and hits the sitout powerbomb for 2. Dunne gets cut off in the ropes, dropkick by Garza and the cover gets 2. Garza follows with kicks, covering for 2. He follows with strikes, but Dunne stomps the shit out of him and hits a head kick. He follows with chops, but Garza fires back with a popup kick and then misses the moonsault as Dunne locks in the triangle, snaps the fingers, and Garza taps. Pete Dunne defeated Angel Garza @ 8:10 via submission [***] This was a good match with Garza getting in a lot before Dunne was able to put him away.

– The Street Profits are in Central Park ahead of heading to Raw. But they are missing their tag team titles. They will be at NXT next week and want to take back their championships.

Cameron Grimes vs. Raul Mendoza : Grimes is here with his wacky new hat. They lock up and Mendoza grounds things, and cradles him for 2. Grimes rakes the eyes but Mendoza hits a dropkick, follows with chops and grimes then dropkicks him to the floor. Back in and grimes follows with a clothesline for 2. He grounds the action, and starts focusing on the arm. Mendoza fires back, hits an enziguri and dropkick. The corner kick follows and Mendoza follows with a ropewalk missile dropkick and standing shooting star press for 2. Mendoza hits an enziguri, heads up top and Grimes avoids the Phoenix splash and the running double stomp follows for the win. Cameron Grimes defeated Raul Mendoza @ 3:57 via pin [**¼] This was a fine rebound win for Grimes and his wacky hat.

– Candice meets with Regal and complains about Io, and officially adds Candice to next week’s #1 contender’s match. This pleases Candice.

– We get a Dakota Kai video package, she’s returning soon.

Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley : They lock up and work to the ropes. Ripley fires back and Baszler backs off. Ripley works the arm, but Baszler counters out and she attacks the arm until Ripley hits a slam. She follows with strikes, works over Baszler in the corner but Baszler cradles her for2. Ripley hits a dropkick, but Baszler ties her up in the ropes and follows with kicks, covering for 2. Baszler grounds things, but Ripley powers out and then misses the dropkick. Baszler works the hanging choke in the corner, but Ripley escapes and dropkicks her to the floor. She follows Baszler out and slams her off the steps. Back in and Ripley follows as Shafir & Duke arrive, Ripley takes them out until Baszler attacks. Baszler gets a chair and Ripley blocks it and nails Baszler for the DQ. Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Rhea Ripley @ 5:30 via DQ [**½] This was solid for a first meeting, not giving much away and leaving a lot on the bone for a future and more important rematch down the line.

– Undisputed Era cuts a promo, taking credit for NXT making it to USA and proclaiming that Strong will win the North American championship next week… an that’s undisputed.

