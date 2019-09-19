Csonka’s NXT Review 9.18.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– #1 Contender’s Match: Candice LeRae defeated Mia Yim, Bianca Belair, & Io Shirai @ 10:05 via pin [***¾]

– Cameron Grimes defeated Sean Maluta @ 0:05 via pin [NR]

– North American Title Match: Roderick Strong defeated Champion Velveteen Dream @ 15:00 via pin [***¾]

– Pete Dunne defeated Arturo Ruas @ 6:40 via submission [***]

– Xia Li defeated Aliyah @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– Cruiserweight #1 Contenders Match: Lio Rush defeated Oney Lorcan @ 10:45 via pin [***½]

– Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain went to a no contest @ 6:00 [NR]

– NXT’s Uncle Paul opens the show, hyping the future and now that is NXT, and then Mauro welcomes us to the show

#1 Contender’s Match: Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae : Candice & Shirai brawl right away as they get dumped by Belair & Yim. Belair then press slams Candice and follows with a back handspring moonsault for 2. The suplex to Yim follows for 2. Shirai back in and follows with a 619 and kicks to Candice. The springboard missile dropkick gets 2 on Belair. Yim runs Belair into Shirai and follows wit ha tornado DDT for 2. Candice is back in, running wild and slamming Shirai to the apron. Suicide dive by Yim and Shirai follows with a moonsault to the floor, wiping out Candice & Belair. Post break and we get a tower of doom; everyone is down. Candice gets the octopus hold on Shirai until Yim breaks it up. It breaks down and Shirai hits a back breaker on Belair. Candice then Germans Shirai, Belair counters the poison RANA and Yim cuts off the KOD into a code red for 2 as Shirai makes the save. Spear by Belair and the KOD connects on Candice for 2 as Yim makes the save, hits protect yo neck and gets dumped. Shirai hits double knees on Candice and then gets tossed to the floor onto Belair. Yim & Candice up top and Candice hits a SUPER poison RANA and lionsault for the win! Candice LeRae defeated Mia Yim, Bianca Belair, & Io Shirai @ 10:05 via pin [***¾] This was a hell of a sprint and a great way to kick off the show. The match was really good, everyone looked good and got a chance to shine, and I love the Candice win.

– Baszler & crew arrive and have a face off with Candice.

– We get a video package on Keith Lee & Dominik Dijakovic; they face off next week. Hell yes.

– They hype Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain for hour two.

Cameron Grimes vs. Sean Maluta : Grimes hits the running double stomp for the immediate win. SHOCK & AWE! Cameron Grimes defeated Sean Maluta @ 0:05 via pin [NR] Delicious squash by the hat man.

– We get a Damian Priest video package.

North American Title Match: Champion Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong : They work to the ropes and Strong frustrates Dream. The takedown follows, and Dream counters to his feet starts targeting the arm. Strong counters and grounds him, but Dream fights back and dumps him. Post break and Dream hits a shoulder tackle and covers for 2. They work into a stalemate, Dream swivels his hips and the dropkick gets 2. Strong to the floor and Dream follows with the double axe handle. Strong ten cuts him off and send him to the barricade and slams him off of the barricade back first. The dropkick follows, and Strong celebrates. He slams him to the apron, rolls him back in and covers for 1. Strong takes the back and locks on a sleeper, but Dream counters out as Strong lays the boots to him, attacking the back. Strong follows with chops, and grounds things once again. Dream hits a jawbreaker, but Strong cuts him off with a back breaker and covers for 2. Dream counters the stronghold but Strong kicks him to the floor and follows and then gets slammed to the steps. Post break and Strong follows with strikes, takes Dream up top and Dream fights off the superplex, they trade and Dream knocks him to the mat and flies in with a double axe handle. He follows with kicks and covers for 2. Strong counters the dream valley driver and gets the cradle for 2. Dream counters back with the Dream-DT for 2. He heads up top and Strong rolls to the floor and back to the apron and Strong pulls Dream over and then follows with the sick kick in the ropes ad Dream is rocked. Dream fires back with a slap, knee strike by Strong and he traps Dream in the ropes, and follows with running forearms and the back breaker and tiger bomb gets 2. The stronghold follows, Dream fights, powers up and makes the ropes. Undisputed Era arrives and Strong trade strike with Dream, big backdrop by Dream and we get a ref bump. The dream valley driver follows, he fights off TUE and Strong hits end of heartache and DREAM KICKS OUT! Dream hits another dream valley diver, TUE gets involved and the end of heartache finishes it. Roderick Strong defeated Champion Velveteen Dream @ 15:00 via pin [***¾] This was really good stuff, they have great chemistry and Strong is a great leader for someone like Dream, who’s a great athlete with tons of charisma, but is still growing as a performer. I really could have done without the overbooked ending, as it took away a bit for me, but the title change was the right call, not only to complete the Undisputed prophecy, but to also make the first show feel more important.

– Candice vs. Baszler takes place in two weeks, head to head with AEW.

Pete Dunne vs. Arturo Ruas : They circle and Ruas shoots for the takedown, they scramble and work to the ropes. Ruas with another takedown, Dunn counters and they end in a standoff. Ruas attacks with strikes, but Dunne picks up the pace and hits a lariat. He attack the fingers and stomps on the arm. Ruas fires back, hits a sliding kick and lays in ground and pound, covering for 2. He follows with kicks, attacks the arm and follows with kicks until Dunne fires back with chops until Ruas cuts him off. Dunne now attacks the toes, hits a dragon screw, and follow with an enziguri and German. The head kick follows and the x-plex gets 2. Dunne stomps away at Ruas, locks on the triangle but Ruas counters out and hits a German for 2. Dunne cuts him off with an enziguri and the triangle follows, snaps the fingers and Ruas taps. Pete Dunne defeated Arturo Ruas @ 6:40 via submission [***] This was more competitive than I anticipated, but I loved that hey brought a different style of match to the show. The match was good, and Ruas has really improved during his time in EVOLVE.

– We get a Dakota Kai video package. She’s back next week.

Aliyah vs. Xia Li : Borne is at ringside. They lock up and Li does a corner headstand and follows with kicks. The dropkick follows, and Aliyah fires back until Li hits a jawbreaker. Li follows with strikes, and then slips off the ropes. She hits a dropkick and kicks rebounding from the fall. The trip and Robinson special finishes Aliyah. Xia Li defeated Aliyah @ 1:50 via pin [NR] Li looked good, minus the slip, and has a ton of potential.

– Barthel, Wolfe, & Aichner arrive and kick the shit out of Denzel Kickpads. The crowd wants WALTER but the European bomb lays out Denzel Kickpads. WALTER then arrives to the delight of the crowd; IMPERIUM IS HERE! Set up that War Games match with Undisputed Era please. WALTER says they are Imperium, and the mat is sacred. They are here to restore honor to it, and from today on, those who disrespect that tradition, they will answer to him. KUSHIDA arrives and says that this is his time, and now they belong to him. He attacks until WALTER cuts him off. KUSHIDA fires back and bails. Ok, give ms KUSHIDA vs. WALTER.

Cruiserweight #1 Contenders Match: Lio Rush vs. Oney Lorcan : Lorcan runs wild with uppercuts to begin and the running blockbuster gets 2. Lio fights off the half and half, and follows with three suicide dives. Back in and Lio follows with strikes, picks up the pace and hits a RANA. Kicks connect and the cover gets 2. He follows with body kicks, but Lorcan hits a dragon screw and follows with chops. He lays in uppercuts, drapes him on the ropes and uppercuts him to the floor. back in and the gut wrench powerbomb gets 2 for Lorcan. Lio fires back, but Lorcan lock on the half crab. Lio fights out with up kicks, but Lorcan follows with chops. He hits a slam and covers for 2. More chops from Lorcan follow, but Lio rebounds with a springboard cutter for 2. Lio heads up top and misses the frog splash, landing on his feet and he favors his knee. Lorcan hits the powerbomb into the half crab, but Lio kicks his way out but Lorcan gets the hold back. He sits down deep, Lio fights but Lorcan transitions to an STF. Lio fades and then fires up and crawls to the ropes as the crowd rallies for him. Lorcan is pissed and Lio fires back with flurry, slaps Lorcan, so Lorcan repeatedly slaps him and then runs into a Spanish fly. Lio up top and the frog splash gets the win. Lio Rush defeated Oney Lorcan @ 10:45 via pin [***½] this was a very good match and a hell of a return for Lio,who had the crowd with him and looked reenergized. Lorcan was a great brawling bully, and his roughness played well off of Lio. I love the 205 Live guys getting time on NXT.

Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain : Dain attacks right away but Riddle fights back wit a German and XPLODER. Dain counters the senton and gets a kendo stick, but Riddle cuts him off with kicks and he follows with kendo shots. Dain dumps him into the crowd, and then he follows with kendo shots. The senton on the floor follows, lays in strikes, and they brawl backstage and then outside. Dain slams him into the side of a semi truck, WALTER is there and attacks Riddle as Imperium joins in until the Street Profits & Forgotten Sons join into the brawl. Dain & Riddle brawl back into the arena along with the others who are brawling. Riddle tackles Dain until security separates them. Riddle starts suplexing security as we get a mass brawl in the ring. EVERYONE FIGHT EVERYONE! Dain follows with a suicide dive into a pile of bodies to close the show.Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain went to a no contest @ 6:00 [NR] This was a wild scene to close the show, with mass brawling and everyone seemingly trying to kill each other. Dain vs. Riddle will have to settle their issues another day.

