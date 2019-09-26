Csonka’s NXT Review 9.25.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic @ 12:30 via pin [***½]

– Dakota Kai defeated Taynara @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

– #1 Contender’s Street Fight: Matt Riddle defeated Killian Dain @ 20:05 via submission [***¾]

– Rhea Ripley defeated Kayden Carter @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated Ever-Rise (Parker & Martel) @ 6:30 via pin [**½]

– Cameron Grimes defeated Raul Mendoza @ 7:30 via pin [**½]

– KUSHIDA, Breeze, & Fandango defeated Wolfe, Aichner, & Barthel @ 11:10 via pin [**¾]

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

– Undisputed Era arrive and pose for the crowd.

Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic : They lock up and work into counters and end in a standoff. Dijakovic fires back, they work into the international as Lee hits a cross body. The POUNCE follows. Dijakovic fights off a suplex and then eats a head butt. They work to the apron and Dijakovic follows with kicks and an apron chokeslam. Post break and Lee fires back at Dijakovic in the ring and follows with a huge spinebuster. Dijakovic fires back with chops, Lee gets pissed and sends Dijakovic to the floor. he follows with a tornillo press and back in, Dijakovic counters into a guillotine until Lee fights back but Dijakovic cradles him for 2, covering a suplex counter flub. Lee lays in strikes, head butts and heads up for the doom-sault for 2. Lee pulls Dijakovic up and takes him up top. Lee follows him up and Dijakovic fights off the Spanish fly and hits an AVALANCHE DESTROYER for a great near fall. Dijakovic then follows with the moonsault for 2. Lee is pissed, rolls and transitions into ground zero for the win. Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic @ 12:30 via pin [***½] The series is tied at 1-1-1, and I can’t wait for more. This was really good and a strong way to kick things off with the big lads delivering and of course, doing things that big lads shouldn’t do.

– They announce that next week will have limited commercial interruptions, smart play.

-The Street Profits hype next week’s tag title match.

Dakota Kai vs. Taynara : They talk shit and Ka hits kicks, and heads up top but gets cut off. Taynara follows with kicks and covers for 2. More kicks follow, hits a judo throw, more kicks, and covers for 2. Kai fires back, trips up Taynara and follows with a running kick. Kawada kicks follow as Kai the hits the running corner kick and a GTK for the win. Dakota Kai defeated Taynara @ 2:45 via pin [NR] The real big dog of the World Wrestling Federation has returned and picks up a big win, although I would have had her win a bit more easily.

#1 Contender’s Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain : Riddle attacks as they trade strikes and Dain dumps Riddle. Riddle back in and takes him down and looks for an arm bar but Dain escapes. Riddle hits an up kick and follows with a dead lift German for 2. To the floor and Riddle hits a superman forearm. Post break and Dain has taken control back in the ring. Riddle fires back with the final flash, forearm attacks and an XPLODER and brotons. The PK follows for 2. Riddle heads up top and Dain cuts him off and Riddle counters into a victory roll for 2. Dain cuts him off, hits the senton and powerbomb for 2. Riddle fights off a powerbomb into an Alabama slam. The floating bro follows for 2. Riddle misses a charge and Dain follows with a suicide dive. Dain grabs a chair ad throws it at Riddle. He grabs another chair and follows with more shots. They brawl into the production area and Riddle unloads with kicks, chops and Dain rakes the eyes. They trade strikes, and Dain cross bodys Riddle through a wall. Post break and Riddle hits a PK and brotons Dain through a table. He follows with strikes as they brawl to ringside and into the ring. Riddle follows with a slingshot leg drop and covers for 2. Riddle grabs a chair and Dain runs him over with a running cross body. Dain hits the Vader bomb, a second and the third connects but Riddle kicks out surviving what previously beat him. Dain lays a chair on him, grabs a kendo and lays into Riddle with it. The Vader bomb onto the chair is countered by chair shots and a powerbomb. The chair assisted knee strike connects for 2. Riddle lays the chair on Dain and follows with kendo shots. Ground and pound follows, Dain fires back and Riddle punches a chair into his face and follows with slaps. Riddle counters into an arm bar and cranks back until Dain taps. Matt Riddle defeated Killian Dain @ 20:05 via submission [***¾] Riddle picks up the big win and faces Cole next week for the title. It started slow, but picked up nicely and they used the stipulation really well as Riddle picked up the expected but hard fought victory.

– Cole arrives and talks shit to Riddle, so Riddle arm bars him as Cole taps. TUE arrives and Riddle powders.

Rhea Ripley vs. Kayden Carter : Cater is the former Lacey Lane. Carter attacks at the bell but is quickly cut off with a dropkick and delayed suplex. Ripley follows with ground and pound. But Carter cradles her for 2. The RANA follows and the run up RANA also connects. The head scissors and superkick follows and that gets 2. Ripley cuts her off and riptide finishes it. Rhea Ripley defeated Kayden Carter @ 2:30 via pin [NR] Carter got some good shine before Ripley quickly ended her fairytale.

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Ever-Rise (Parker & Martel) : Lorcan and Martel begin, with Martel grounding things. Lorcan battles back and tags in Burch. They follow with double teams, but Martel fires back and Parker tags in, but Burch grounds him. He fights off Martel, Lorcan tags back in and double teams follow until Lorcan gets dumped. Martel brings him back in and follows with strikes, quick tags follow as the heels isolate Lorcan. They continue to work quick tags, and double teams covering for 2. Parker follows with strike and covers for 2. Martel grounds things, but Lorcan runs him into Parker and Burch tags in and runs wild. The missile dropkick and head butt follow. Lorcan tags in and the double team implant DDT finishes it. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated Ever-Rise (Parker & Martel) @ 6:30 via pin [**½] Ever-Rise looked good here, and obviously have a ton of potential if you’ve seen their pre-WWE work. The match was solid overall.

Cameron Grimes vs. Raul Mendoza : Grimes looks or a repeat of last week, but Mendoza counters and Grimes hits a backdrop. Mendoza then attacks the arm, they work into counters and Mendoza sunset flips him for 2. Mendoza follows with a RANA, and then a springboard into a side headlock. Grimes looks to fight to his feet, does and follows with body shots. The moonsault press slam follows for 2. He lays in knee strikes and chops. He whips Mendoza to he buckles and covers for 2. He grounds the action, Mendoza fires up but Grimes grinds him back down. Mendoza fires back with strikes and a crucifix for 2. Grimes hits the superman punch and covers for 2. He grounds things again. Mendoza counters back with an enziguri, another and then hits the missile dropkick. Grimes fires back, heads up top and gets cut off. Mendoza follows with the avalanche RANA for 2. Grimes then hits the running double stomp for the win. Cameron Grimes defeated Raul Mendoza @ 7:30 via pin [**½] The match was a bit rough early on, but was solid overall. I didn’t love the booking at all. Grimes picks up a quick win last week and then goes 50/50 with a guy he already beat.

KUSHIDA, Breeze, & Fandango vs. Wolfe, Aichner, & Barthel : Aichner takes control on KUSHIDA to begin, but KUSHIDA quickly fires back and attacks the left arm. Barthel tags in an double teams follow as Aichner follows with a German for 2. Wolfe in and KUSHIDA tags in Fandango and the sunset flip gets 2. The dropkick follows and that gets 2. He drapes Wolfe in the ropes and double teams with Breeze follow and the double team gets 2. Breeze hits a suplex and leg drop for 2. Aichner tags in and Imperium cuts off Breeze and dumps him. Barthel follows with a running uppercut, and back in, lays in ground and pound. Wolfe tags in and grounds the action. Breeze battles back to his feet, but Wolfe cuts him off with a neck breaker for 2. Aichner tags in and follows with strikes as Barthel hits the draping dropkick. Barthel follows with slaps, and back in, tags in Aichner. He keeps Breeze grounded, Imperium works quick tags and Aichner chokes out Breeze in the ropes. Barthel back in and follows with uppercuts, and then grounds the action, and covers for 2. Breeze battles to his feet, dumps Barthel but Imperium cuts off the tag. They lay the boots to Breeze, but Breeze hits a desperation enziguri and finally tags in Fandango. He runs wild and does the deal with a falcon arrow, dumps Barthel and follows with a tope con hello. Back in and KUSHIDA hits the missile dropkick and DDT into the arm bar. It beaks down, KUSHIDA takes out Wolfe & Aichner and cradles Barthel for the win. KUSHIDA, Breeze, & Fandango defeated Wolfe, Aichner, & Barthel @ 11:10 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, but while KUSHIDA won, which was the right call, he was really not part of this too much and while the Full Sail faithful like Breezango, they felt disappointing as the mystery partners.

– Post match, WALTER lays out KUSHIDA as Imperium stands tall.

– End scene.

