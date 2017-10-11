Csonka’s NXT TV Review 10.11.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Championship Match at NXT Takeover War Games: Peyton Royce defeated Nikki Cross and Liv Morgan @ 6:55 via pin [**½]

– The Velveteen Dream defeated Lio Rush @ 2:40 via pin [NR]

– Lars Sullivan defeated Danny Burch @ 3:05 via pin [**½]

– The Street Profits defeated Damien Smith & Maros Estrada @ 1:52 via pin [NR]

– Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Johnny Gargano @ 14:32 via pin [***¾]

Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover: Wargames: Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce : Billie Kay is out with Royce. They argue to begin, and Liv and Cross take Royce to the floor. Royce back in, eats an enziguri as Cross attacks Liv. Cross locks in a sleeper, but Liv takes her to the corner, looking for a break but Royce in and Cross shoves Liv into her, but they team up to slam Cross down. They argue and Royce attacks, working knee strikes and then a surfboard in the ropes but Cross drags Royce to the floor. Everyone back in now, Cross hits Liv with a missile dropkick and runs wild, taking Kay out along the way. Cross now works over Royce but Liv makes the save. Cross takes her out, hitting a neck breaker for 2. She sets Liv up top, but Royce attacks and tosses Cross aside. Royce up top with Liv, Cross recovers for the tower of doom spot. Cole and the gang arrive, and they have Taynara Conti with them. Conti heads to the ring, distracts Cross and Royce rolls her up for 2. Cross hits a neck breaker, but Liv makes the save. Cross takes her out with a draping neck breaker, but Conti breaks that up. Cross chases, but Royce hits the spinning heel kick and fisherman’s suplex for the win. Peyton Royce defeated Nikki Cross and Liv Morgan @ 6:55 via pin [**½] This was an overall solid match, I really like Cole and the gang adding Conti to the group, it gets her on TV and adds to the feud with Sanity, evening the odds and continuing that feud.

Lio Rush vs. The Velveteen Dream : Former indie tag team partners collide. Rush slaps the shit out Dream to begin. Rush picks up the pace, delivering rapid-fire kicks. Dream cuts him off and hits a lariat and clubbing strikes. Dream follows with a side back breaker, covering for 2. Dream slaps him around, but Rush rolls him up for 2. The DDT follows for another near fall. Dream to the apron, Rush gets cut off with a right and rolling DVD. Dream heads up top and hits the big elbow drop for the win. The Velveteen Dream defeated Lio Rush @ 2:40 via pin [NR] That was a really fun squash, giving Dream momentum ahead of his clash with Black. Rush is already over with the crowd, just imagine when they see what he can really do.

– Two weeks ago, Lars Sullivan killed Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch made the save.

Danny Burch vs. Lars Sullivan : Burch slaps Lars right away, but Lars cuts him off, just running him over. Lars follows with clubbing strikes, tosses him to the corner and hits a corner splash. Lars follows with a delayed suplex, and then kicks at him and yells. Burch counters a slam and lays in chops and uppercuts. Lars cuts that off with a running clothesline. The side spinebuster finishes Burch. LARS SMASH TINY MAN! Lars Sullivan defeated Danny Burch @ 3:05 via pin [**½] This was a solid and very entertaining squash. Lars wrecking fools is wildly entertaining.

– We get highlights of last week’s Strong vs. McIntyre match. They shook hands, but Cole and the gang arrived to visit with their old friend.

– McIntyre will do a sit down interview next week.

The Street Profits vs. Damien Smith & Maros Estrada : The Profits mock their opponents, and then take control as they celebrate and make fun of their poor opponents. The pop up spinebuster and frog splash finish it. The Street Profits defeated Damien Smith & Maros Estrada @ 1:52 via pin [NR] The Street Profits remain undefeated on NXT TV, and the crowd loves them

– Moon, Riot & Deville face off next week in a qualifying match for Takeover: War Games.

– Sanity faces Cole and the gang next week.

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas w/Zelina Vega : These two had an absolutely great match at Takeover: Brooklyn. They lockup and work to the ropes, Gargano takes Almas down and looks for an advantage. Almas escapes with a crucifix. Gargano picks up the pace, but eats a shoulder block. Gargano fights back, locking in the Gargano escape, but Almas makes the ropes. Gargano follows up with chops, and hits a RANA and dropkick, covering for 1. Gargano slaps him around in the corner, they work to the apron and Almas looks for a suplex, but Gargano escapes; Almas hits a big boot and slams Gargano to the apron. Post break, and Almas works the hanging arm bar in the ropes. Back in and Almas covers for 2. Almas then starts to work the arm, knee strikes follow but Gargano fires back with strikes and a divorce court. They trade strikes, Gargano hits an enziguri and heads up top, Almas cuts him off but Gargano rebounds with a tornado flatliner. Almas cuts off the slingshot spear, but Gargano tosses him to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Almas hits the big boot, and looks for a tornado DDT, but Gargano cuts him off with an iconoclasm for a near fall. Almas cuts off the lawn dart and gets a cradle with the tights for 2. The German by Almas gets 2. Gargano fights off the hammerlock DDT, and then fights off the hanging arm bar in the ropes and hits an apron superkick. Back in and they trade strikes, they trade clotheslines and Gargano hits a super kick for a good near fall. Gargano heads up top, Almas uses the ref and shoves him into the ropes, crotching Gargano. Almas works chops, heads up top with Gargano, but Gargano fights him off but Almas back flips out of the sunset bomb. Gargano decapitates him with a lariat, the lawn dart follows and now Gargano lays in the Gargano escape. Vega reveals she’s wearing a DIY shirt, and Almas makes the ropes. She tries to distract Gargano, and Almas rolls him up for 2. Gargano then counters a powerbomb into a sunset flip, SUPERKICK by Gargano but Almas sends him to the buckles, the double knees follow! He hits it again and finishes Gargano with the hammerlock DDT. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Johnny Gargano @ 14:32 via pin [***¾] While not as good as their Takeover match, these two once again showed great chemistry and have a very good main event match that would have fit in on any Takeover card. Almas’ sleazy heel persona against Gargano’s pure babyface fire work so well together. Almas wins again, continuing the momentum he has sorely needed, while Gargano is still looking for success in a post DIY world. Speaking of that, I loved the throwback to Takeover, as Vega again tried to mind fuck Gargano.

