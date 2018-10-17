Csonka’s NXT TV Review 10.17.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders defeated Champions Undisputed Era @ 12:45 via DQ [***½]

– Shayna Baszler defeated Dr. Britt Baker @ 1:21 via referee stoppage [NR]

– Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Tian Bing & Rocky @ 2:28 via pin [NR]

– Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair went to a no contest @ 11:30 [***]

Champions Undisputed Era vs. War Raiders : Roddy and Rowe to begin, and Roddy retreats to the ropes. He follows with kicks, tags in O’Reilly and they double team Rowe. Rowe fight them off. Hanson tags in and O’Reilly attacks with leg kicks. The champions work double teams but Hanson hits lariats and the champions powder. Rowe and Roddy tag back in, and Roddy runs into a shoulder tackle, O’Reilly back in and Rowe fights off the single leg and hits a slam. Hanson tags on, powerslam by Rowe and he slams Hanson onto O’Reilly. The champions powder, they all work to the floor and Rowe controls until Roddy takes out his knee. Back in and Roddy hits a back breaker for 2. O’Reilly tags in and follows with leg kicks. O’Reilly runs wild with kicks and leg sweeps and the cover gets 2. He follows with ground and pound. Roddy back in and hits a basement dropkick and that gets 2. O’Reilly back in and hits a dragon screw, and the champions now follow with double teams. Rowe fights off Roddy, but O’Reilly in and stops the tag. O’Reilly continues to attack the knee, Roddy in and he grounds the action. Rowe finally cuts off O’Reilly with an STO, tags to Hanson & Roddy, and Hanson runs wild on Roddy, and then O’Reilly. BIG LAD TIME! Rowe tags back in he goes John Woooooo and the challengers fire up with double teams and Rowe hits the sitout powerbomb for 2. Rowe dumps O’Reilly, Hanson back in and the springboard clothesline combo follows. Cole is here, gets taken out, and the challengers look for fallout, but the champions fight them off, Angle slam by Roddy and that gets 2 on Rowe. Rowe fights them off, but O’Reilly gets a knee bar. Hanson slams Roddy onto O’Reilly and breaks that up. Hanson tags in and O’Reilly lights him up but runs into Thor’s hammer. Suicide dive by Hanson! They look for fallout and hit it, but Bobby Fish arrives and makes the save with a chair. War Raiders defeated Champions Undisputed Era @ 12:45 via DQ [***½] This was a very good tag match, with the heel having to resort to cheating and the numbers game to retain via DQ. Undisputed Era are so good and can work with anyone and make it look easy. The build to War Games continues.

– Undisputed Era beats down the challengers post match.

– Crazy Nikki is backstage, she knows, she knows.

Shayna Baszler vs. Dr. Britt Baker : Baszler grounds things, immediately attacking the arm and look to rip it off. She does the arm stomp spot and the ref calls it off. Shayna Baszler defeated Dr. Britt Baker @ 1:21 via referee stoppage [NR] Simple destruction for Shayna ahead of Evolution.

– We get a video package for Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch.

– William Regal is asked about Nikki Cross’ claims that she knows who attacked Aleister Black. He pans to talk with her tonight.

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Tian Bing & Rocky : Bing and Lorcan to begin, Bing goes all Tenzan with Mongolian chops and tags in Rocky. They work over Lorcan, but ***¾ starts to outwrestle Rocky and hits a clothesline, Burch tags in and runs wild, hits the missile dropkick and head butt. The elevated double team DDT finishes Rocky. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Tian Bing & Rocky @ 2:28 via pin [NR] Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch continue their redemption tour, looking to get back to a shot at the tag team titles.

– William Regal promises an announcement for next week.

Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair : Nikki attacks right away and they roll to the floor and brawl. Nikki whips Belair to the steps and rolls her back in and covers for 2. Nikki hits a monkey flip and follows with rights but Belair cuts her off with a fall away slam. Belair grounds things, and follows with a dropkick. She keeps Nikki grounded and hits a standing moonsault for 2. Nikki counters back and hits a cradle for 2. Belair cuts her off, heads up top but Nikki cuts her off into the tree of WHOA. She lays the boots to her, hits a corner splash and bulldog and heads up top. Nikki flies in and the high cross gets 2. Belair hits a big forearm strike, but Belair looks confused by Nikki’s insanity. But she fires up and hits the spear for 2. Belair keeps going for pins, but Nikki kicks out. Belair hits a dead lift sitout powerbomb and that gets 2, and she has no idea what to do with crazy Nikki. Belair slaps Nikki around and yells at her to stay down. She takes Nikki up top, and then looks for a press slam, but Nikki gets a sleeper and reverse DDT for 2. Nikki heads up top, and flies off into a hair whip! Belair heads up top and Nikki cuts her off and follows her up. The superplex follows and both are down. Aleister Black’s music hits and the lights go out…Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair went to a no contest @ 11:30 [***] This whole thing was good, serving multiple masters. First of all we got a good match. Secondly, the feud continues, giving both something to do and working with Nikki is a really great experience for Bianca, who they obviously have big plans for. Finally, it gave us the return of Black and the next chapter in that story.

– The lights are back on and Aleister Black is here in the ring. He wants Nikki to come with him and tell him what she knows. Nikki rolls around to chants of “Nikki’s got a secret.” She crawls to Black and Black says, “Tell Me.” She whispers to him and Black is FUCKING PISSED now.

– End Scene.

