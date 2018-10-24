Csonka’s NXT TV Review 10.24.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– EC3 defeated Adam Cole @ 7:00 via pin [***]

– Mia Yim defeated Aliyah @ 3:40 via pin [**]

– Kassius Ohno defeated Justin Xavier @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– The Undisputed Era arrives to kick off the show. Cole says Bobby Fish is back and they are now back at 100%, which is a warning for the NXT locker room. The War Raiders found out last week, and they will make short work of anyone, and people will fear them and NXT; they are NXT. Cole wants his property back from Ricochet. EC3 & his fur coat interrupts and says that Cole doesn’t deserve a rematch against Ricochet. EC3 says he’s the top 1%, and Cole challenges him to a match.

EC3 vs. Adam Cole : Cole attack right away and beats down EC3 in the corner. EC3 quickly fires back with chops, a slam and elbow drop. He then dumps Cole to the floor and follows. EC3 then slams Cole to the apron, but back in Cole connects with a superkick. Cole lays the boots to EC3, and then works him over in the corner with rights. Cole grounds things, and then chokes out EC3 in the ropes. EC3 fires up to his feet, lays in chops and misses a charge, allowing Cole to hit an ushigoroshi for 2. Cole again grounds things, but EC3 powers to his feet and hits a suplex. They trade strikes, and EC3 follows with clotheslines and back elbows. The German connects and then the sitout powerbomb gets 2. UE distracts EC3, Cole hits a superkick, but EC3 kills him with a lariat. EC3 fights off UE, and cradles Cole for the surprise win. EC3 defeated Adam Cole @ 7:00 via pin [***] This was a good match with EC3 getting a win he desperately needed and scoring a rare one up on the Undisputed Era.

– Post match Undisputed Era kicks the shit out of EC3 on the stage and destroy his knee with a chair shot. I wonder if EC3 will find some friends to help…

– Crazy Nikki Cross warns Regal’s security “he’s coming.”

Mia Yim vs. Aliyah : Yim takes control right sway, and dropkicks Aliyah to the floor. Aliyah stuns her off the ropes and follows with elbow drops, covering for 2. Aliyah grounds things, Yim battles back to her feet but Aliyah takes her down and follows with ground and pound. Aliyah follows with a northern lights suplex for 2. She grounds things again, but Yim fights out and lays in strikes and kicks. Jon Wooo follows and then a running boot. The cannonball connects and Seoul Food finishes it. Mia Yim defeated Aliyah @ 3:40 via pin [**] Execution wise, this was perfectly ok, but Aliyah taking like 90% of the match in Yim’s debut was the wrong call, especially considering the fact that Aliyah has won like two matches in three years.

– Bianca yells at Regal, wanting a title shot. Undisputed Era arrives and tells Regal to get his shit together. The War Raiders are back next week and face Fish & Cole.

– We get a really good Lacey Evans video package.

– We get a video package for Sunday’s Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler match.

Kassius Ohno vs. Justin Xavier : They lock up and Ohno shakes him off and slaps Xavier. Xavier fires back, and Ohno kills him with the big boot. He hits another and follows with strikes. Ohno slams him down and hits a running leg drop. Ohno yells to Regal that this wasn’t what he asked for, Xavier fires back, but Ohno hits the running kick and sentons. The ripcord rolling elbow finishes Xavier. Kassius Ohno defeated Justin Xavier @ 3:00 via pin [NR] Glorious destruction.

– Crazy Nikki arrives to say “he’s coming.”

– We get a Matt Riddle video package. He debuts next week.

William Regal’s Big Announcement : Regal is out to announce the Takeover: War Games main event. Ciampa interrupts, hugging his championship. NXT dad is not pleased. Ciampa tells Regal to wipe the smug look off of his face and tells him not to stare at the championship. Velveteen Dream arrives, noting that the headliner is here. He wants to give the fan an experience and wants Regal to say his name. Lars Sullivan now arrives. He claims that they are in Lars Sullivan territory. He’s NXT’s worst nightmare and the title belongs to him. Dream tells him to put on pants when talking to him. Lars goozles him and Nikki arrives as we see Black killing security goofs. He heads to the ring and lays out Lars as Ciampa runs. He asks Regal “where is he” and Gargano arrives and lays out Black with a superkick. Gargano says “I’m right here”. As the show ends. There was no announcement, but we were left believing that Gargano is the attacker, possibly giving us a big multi-man title match, or Black vs. Gargano and Ciampa defending against Lars & Dream. It’s not crystal clear, but came off as extremely interesting. We still have weeks of build to figure it all out and allow it to take shape.

