Csonka’s NXT TV Review 10.31.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Nikki Cross defeated Mercedes Martinez @ 6:20 via pin [**¾]

– The Street Profits defeated The Mighty @ 7:05 via pin [**¾]

– Matt Riddle defeated Luke Menzies @ 3:20 via submission [**¼]

– Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Humberto Carillo and Raul Mendoza @ 3:16 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I did a column, “Where Are They Now, The Cruiserweight Classic Finals Performers” which you can check out at this link.

– You can check out my top 36 matches of SEPTEMBER list at this link.

– We open with a video package on the Aleister Black saga.

Nikki Cross vs. Mercedes Martinez : Nice to see Martinez back on NXT TV. Martinez overpowers Nikki to begin. Martinez starts attacking the arm, but Nikki reminds her she has some wrestling skills and counters out but Martinez quickly catches her with an overhead suplex. Nikki quickly jumps on her back, Martinez fights her off and slams her to the mat. Martinez grounds things, and works a guillotine choke. Nikki fights out, but Martinez follows with ground and pound. Nikki fires back, they trade, and Nikki fires up, hits a bulldog and follows with a high cross for 2. Nikki’s bleeding from the nose, Martinez fights off the purge and hits a spinebuster. The Saito suplex follows and then another. The German and big boot follows, but Nikki fights off the fisherman’s buster with a neck breaker. The jawbreaker and purge finish it. Nikki Cross defeated Mercedes Martinez @ 6:20 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and competitive match to kick things off with both ladies looking good.

– Candice LeRae arrives, wearing all black and in heavy makeup, looking very heelish. She wants answers from Nikki, but Nikki laughs and leaves. But as she exits, Aleister Black arrives. Candice is not impressed. Black wants Johnny, but she says he’s not here so he leaves.

The Street Profits vs. The Mighty : It’s the new EVOLVE tag team champions, the Street Profits. Dawkins and Thorne into begin. Dawkins fires away with rights, and works over both until Thorne cuts him off and tags in Miller. They isolate Dawkins, but Dawkins hits the flapjack and Ford tags in. He works over both, hitting dropkicks and the Profits clear the ring and Ford follows with a tope. Thorne distracts Ford, allowing Miller to hit a spinebuster. The Mighty now work double teams and Thorne covers for 2. Thorne takes the heat, grounding Ford and then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Ford fights for a tag, but Thorne cradles him for 2. He takes out Dawkins, but Ford fights back and rolls for the hot tag. Dawkins runs wild and lays in strikes and a bulldog. The side slam follows and then the big right gets 2 as Miller makes the save. He’s dumped and the Mighty hit a stacked superplex and that gets 2 as Dawkins makes the save. Spinebuster on Miller, but Thorne dumps Dawkins. Ford cuts him off and the frog splash finishes it. The Street Profits defeated The Mighty @ 7:05 via pin [**¾] This was another pretty good match, with the Profits getting some revenge and Ford continuing to look like a star.

– Regal announces Ciampa vs. Dream for Takeover; Black arrives and he books Black vs. Gargano.

– Lars Sullivan is pissed and wrecking shit because he didn’t get the title shot, and plans to take out Dream before Takeover.

Matt Riddle vs. Luke Menzies : Menzies looks to overpower Riddle to begin, but Riddle counters into an arm bar. The crowd loved Riddle already. Menzies hits a shoulder tackle but runs into a series of body kicks. Riddle follows with forearms, but Menzies hits head butts and an overhead toss for 2. Menzies follows with uppercuts and strikes, and grounds things. Riddle powers out, follows with kicks and then a senton. The PK follows, and then a knee strike; MMA elbows follow and the bromission finishes it. Matt Riddle defeated Luke Menzies @ 3:20 via submission [**¼] This was ok for the time given, but more importantly came off as a strong and energetic debut for Riddle; dude is a star. Bro…

– We get highlights of Baszler regaining the NXT Women’s Title.

– Next week, Lars Sullivan vs. Velveteen Dream.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Humberto Carillo and Raul Mendoza : Burch and Mendoza to begin. Mendoza looks to pickup the pace right away, hits a head scissors and Carillo tags in and they double team Burch. Burch cuts him off and tags in Lorcan, they work quick tags and double teams on Carillo until Carillo hits arm drags, and dumps Burch. Arm drags follow on Lorcan and they follow with suicide dives. Carillo’s moonsault eats knees and Lorcan is pissed. He lights him up with uppercuts, Burch in and Mendoza gets the tag. He runs wild and hits the missile dropkick. He’s cut of and they take out Carillo, and the elevated implant DDT finishes Carillo. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Humberto Carillo and Raul Mendoza @ 3:16 via pin [***] This was a good, energetic, and tremendously fun sprint.

– Undisputed Era cuts promo backstage but the War Raiders arrive and they brawl backstage. They brawl outside and the War Raiders are pissed and lawn dart Cole into a trailer. Strong makes the save with trashcan shots, as they take the numbers advantage but Ricochet arrives and of course finds something to jump off of and joins in. Hanson starts tossing fools into a garage door as they brawl back into the arena. Rowe tosses Strong around as everyone brawls to the ring. War Raiders and Ricochet take control until the numbers get to them and UE work them over until Pete Dunne and a chair make the save. Dunne hits anything that moves and looks like douche, as he, Ricochet, and the War Raiders clear the ring. NXT Dad William Regal arrives and says if they want to fight, they can do it a WAR GAMES! This was a great segment to close the show and playoff of weeks of angles.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”