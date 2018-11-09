Csonka’s NXT TV Review 11.07.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Heavy Machinery vs. The Forgotten Sons @ 8:45 via pin [***]

– Dakota Kai defeated Taynara Conti @ 4:50 via pin [**½]

– Lars Sullivan defeated Velveteen Dream @ 9:00 via pin [***]

Heavy Machinery vs. The Forgotten Sons (Cutler & Blake) : Tucker overpowers Cutler until the Sons work quick tags and look to take control. Tucker fights off the double teams with a running cross body and Otis tags in and slams Cutler onto Blake. The corner splash and caterpillar elbow drop connects. He controls until Cutler cuts him off with a divorce court and knee drop for 2. The Sons isolate Otis, working the arm and keeping him grounded. They maintain the heat as lake gets an arm bar, but Otis powers up and uses the Gotch lift to escape. Cutler in and Otis rolls for the tag. Tucker runs wild and dumps Blake. He works over Cutler. Heads up top and hits a cannonball for 2. Blake in as Cutler hits a backstabber and Blake hits the elbow drop for 2. He takes Tucker up top, Cutler hits the superplex and Blake hits a top rope splash but Otis makes the save. Tucker follows with a lariat, tags in Otis and the compactor is cut off and Cutler hits a backstabber. Tag to Blake and Cutler is tossed to the floor. Otis hits a pop up powerslam and picks up the win. Heavy Machinery vs. The Forgotten Sons @ 8:45 via pin [***] The NXT tag team undercard continues to be in a constant state of flux with the teams trading wins and no one really gaining any momentum or standing out. It looked as if the Forgotten Sons were gaining momentum, but instead it was Heavy Machinery getting back on track, I feel bit sorry for these teams, because it’s Undisputed, War Raiders, Burch & Lorcan, and then the rest fighting for a distant third place. The good news is that this was a really fun and good tag match to open the show. Heavy Machinery are a ton of fun and the Forgotten Sons show a lot of potential with great team work.

– At the Performance Center, interviewers attempted to ask Candice about Johnny’s frame of mind. She says she’s not here to be exploited and has questions for Nikki Cross, and is going to ask Regal for a match with her.

– Cathy Kelley interviews Shayna Baszler, who is with Duke & Shafir. She puts herself over as a two-time champion when Regal arrives and announced Baszler vs. Sane for Takeover, in a two out of three falls match.

Dakota Kai vs. Taynara Conti : They lock up and Kai grounds things. Conti cuts her off and Kai catches a kick, Conti begs off and Kai takes her down and hits a dropkick for 2. Kai picks up the pace and cradles Conti for 2. She grounds the action, but Conti cuts her off with kicks and takes control. Conti talks shit to Kai, hits a toss and rolls into a kick to the face and covers for 2. She looks to go back to the arm, which she had been kicking at. Conti grounds things, and then slams Kai to the buckles and Kai avoids the charge and fires back with kicks. Team Kick time from Kai, the running corner kicks connect and Kai hits the code red back stabber for the win. Dakota Kai defeated Taynara Conti @ 4:50 via pin [**½] This was a nice, solid match. Kai is a great babyface and while she needs work, Conti shows great confidence and presence in the ring.

– Cathy Kelley interviews Mia Yim about her journey to NXT. Bianca BelAir interrupts and questions why Yim is being interviewed. BelAir has been here for two years and is undefeated in singles action. Yim says she hasn’t beaten her, setting up a match for next week.

– Matt Riddle & Keith Lee are having some quality bro time when disgruntled veteran Kassius Ohno arrives. He knows Riddle is Regal’s shinny new toy, and he likes to break toys. He leaves and Lee & Riddle go back to talking.

– Next is a great War Games video package.

– We get a video from Johnny Gargano, who says that he was on a path just like Aleister Black keeps saying he was on. He was on a path (as he walks through the spot where he attacked Black) to beat Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Title and when Black got in his way, he became collateral damage. It’s not personal, but Black walks around like he owns the place, hitting black mass on anyone helices and no one cares. No man is ever truly good as Gargano calls himself the hero at the end of this story. He did one little evil thing and people freaked out. Sometimes, you have to fight a little dirty. He knows Black wants to kick his ass, and he may even deserve it, but it doesn’t scare him. Gargano is in a dark place, and he’s starting to like it. This was really good stuff.

– Regal announced that there will be a singles match next week involving War Games participants. The winner gets their team the advantage in War Games.

Lars Sullivan vs. Velveteen Dream : Dream attacks at the bell, but Lars quickly cuts him off and overpowers him. Dream fights off a powerbomb and dumps Lars. Dream follows with a plancha and lays in ground and pound. He then slams Lars to the steps, but Lars hits a nasty slam onto the apron. Back in and Lars hits the corner splash and follows with clubbing strikes. Lars then tosses Dream across the ring. Clubbing rights by Lars connect and then works the dreaded nerve hold. Dream escapes, but Lars kills him with a lariat and covers for 2. He then tosses Dream to the floor. Dream rolls back in and Lars is back to the nerve hold. Dream fades, but fires up and counters out. He follows with rights, and a dropkick. He heads up top and hits a missile dropkick for 2. Lars fights off the DVD and hits the powerslam for 2. Lars up top, superkick by Dream and he follows him up. Lars shove shim off and then misses the diving head butt. Lars misses a charge, posts himself and Dream hits the rolling DVD and heads up top. Ciampa is out and he is wiped out by Dream. Dream rolls back in and walks into the freak accident and Lars pins the #1 contender. Lars Sullivan defeated Velveteen Dream @ 9:00 via pin [***] Unless they are changing things to a triple threat at War Games. I’m not a fan of Dream losing so close to his title shot, but the layout all makes sense for a triple threat. Lars dominated, picked up the win, and Ciampa screwed Dream by distracting him. Plus they previously teased it when Regal was going to make his announcement. If that’s the play, this was a great set up for it. Good match overall.

– Post match, Ciampa attacks Dream talks shit to him. He beats him down, and sets for devil’s wings onto the title belt, but Dream counters with a superkick and flatliner onto the title. Refs arrive to break things up, they talk Dream off the top rope and he teases leaving. But nope, he rushes back and hits the elbow drop onto Ciampa and poses with the title.

– End Scene.

