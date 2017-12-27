Csonka’s NXT TV Review 12.27.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Street Profits defeated Sean Mercer & Riley Apex @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Champion Ember Moon defeated Sonya Deville @ 6:21 via pin [**]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Johnny Gargano defeated Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain, and Aleister Black @ 13:45 via pin [***½]

The Street Profits (Ford & Dawkins) vs. Sean Mercer & Riley Apex : Mercer has been really impressive on the recent EVOLVE shows. Mercer and Ford in to begin. Ford uses his speed right away, takes control and hits a slam. Dawkins tags in and wok double teams. They work over Apex, hit the pop up spinebuster and frog splash for the win. The Street Profits defeated Sean Mercer & Riley Apex @ 1:50 via pin [NR] This was a fine squash to keep the momentum of the Street Profits going and to get them on TV.

– They get some post match promo time, saying they arrived in 2017 and will conquer in 2018. They run down the tag division, and say they are coming for the tag team titles.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Champion Ember Moon vs. Sonya Deville : Deville is coming off two good matches with Ruby Riott, winning the last one to earn this shot. They lock up, and Deville rolls into an ankle lock right away but Moon makes the ropes. Moon then picks up the pace, hitting arm drags, they both miss kicks, and work into a stand off. Moon then hits a dropkick and Deville powders to the floor. Moon then follows with a cannonball off of the apron. Post break, and Deville works over Moon with knee strikes and covers for 2. She grounds the action, and then hits a belly to belly for 2. Deville follows with rights, and grounds things again. Moon battles back and slams Deville to the buckles. Moon follows with a float over into a suplex and a series of kicks and strikes, covering for 2. Deville fights back, scoring a cover for 2. Moon avoids the knee strike and hits the springboard dropkick. The corner forearm follows and Moon then hits the eclipse to retain. Champion Ember Moon defeated Sonya Deville @ 6:21 via pin [**] This was only ok, not as good as Deville’s matches with Riott. There was almost no heat for this, and absolutely no drama in terms of Deville possibly winning.

– Kairi Sane arrives, and looks like she wants to challenge Moon. But Shayna Baszler arrives and attacks Sane, locking in a choke and choking her out on the stage, getting revenge for the Mae Young Classic finals.

– Paul Ellering cuts promo, telling Fish & O’Reilly that they are on borrowed time as NXT tag team champions.

– Ember Moon is interviewed about the Sane/Baszler altercation. She know she has a target on her back, but tells them to prove it in the ring.

– We get a video package featuring the qualifying matches for tonight’s main event.

– Fish & O’Reilly defend against Sanity in two weeks.

#1 Contender’s Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain vs. Aleister Black : They brawl at the bell, with Lars tossing Gargano around. Black dumps Lars, teases the dive and then moonsault onto Lars, but gets caught and slammed to the apron, Gargano dives, gets caught and slammed to the apron. Dain hits the big boy suicide dive, taking Lars down. Post break, and Dain is working over Gargano until Lars pulls him to the floor. Lars now works over Gargano, picking up a near fall. Dain pulls him to the floor but gets slammed to the steps. Black works over Lars with kicks, but gets tosses off the stage. Gargano attacks Lars, and gets press slammed onto Black. Lars now dismantles the announce table, grabs Gargano and looks for a powerbomb, but Gargano climbs the light rig and Black attacks Lars with kicks. Lars in on the table, and Dain RUNS OFF THE STAGE and splashes Lars through the table!

BIG LADS DOING BIG LAD THINGS! Gargano and Black return to the ring. They trade shots, but Black hits a knee strike to counter the slingshot spear. Gargano fires back with chops, hits a superkick and then gets the Gargano escape! Dain makes the save with the big lad senton and hits the slam and another senton for 2. He then powerbombs Gargano, and the elbow drop gets 2 as Black makes the save. Dain sets Black up top, lays in rights and follows him up. Black slides out and Gargano is over as well and they powerbomb Dain. Lars is starting to stir at the announce position, and starts making his way back to the ring. Lars is pissed! He hits the ring, and starts running wild. He tosses Black, and hits a big powerslam on Gargano but Dain makes the save. Lars tosses Gargano as the big boys face off. They trade strikes, and Lars hits a big lariat. Dain fires back, hitting a lariat of his own. Both men are up, Black returns and lays in kicks and knee strikes to both. The moonsault press takes Lars down. Black mass follows, but Fish & O’Reilly break things up and Cole attacks, hitting the last shot on the floor. Gargano takes out Cole with a dive. He rolls Black back in, Lars misses a charge and hits the steps. Dain cuts off Gargano, but Gargano RANAs him into Lars. Gargano hits the slingshot DDT onto Black and wins! Johnny Gargano defeated Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain, and Aleister Black @ 13:45 via pin [***½] JOHNNY WRESTLING DID IT! The tournament did a good job of getting Gargano back on track and back into the main event mix. Gargano went from a guy who was doubting himself and taking losses to redeeming himself and earning a title shot. The match was very good, and gave a nice mix of styles, with the big guys doing their hoss stuff and Gargano & Black giving us some nice moving parts underneath. The Cole & The Gang run in made sense, as Black beat Cole, so Cole was looking for revenge, and the no DQ stipulation allowed for it to make even more sense. It’s questionable having Black take his first loss here, but again that does play into Cole’s revenge, as not only did he cost him his shot at the title, but took his undefeated stream on top of that. The Gargano win gives you a rematch with Almas, and they proved in the past that they could deliver, and in the main event spot, I have no doubt that they can steal the show. The booking also allows for two really good booking decisions if Ciampa is healthy. Either he returns and fucks Gargano by costing him the title just as he’s about to win, or, you can have Gargano win and have Ciampa challenge immediately post match, setting up a huge main event for the WrestleMania weekend Takeover show.

– Next week’s show is a two-hour best of show.

– End Scene.

