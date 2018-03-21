Csonka’s NXT TV Review 3.21.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch @ 8:35 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Ember Moon defeated Aliyah @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– Adam Cole defeated Kassius Ohno @ 11:00 via pin [***]

The Sound of Silence With Tommaso Ciampa : Ciampa is back for his third shot at talking about ridding NXT of Johnny Garagano; the previous times he’s been booed out of the building and left. He’s getting more of the same here as he keeps toying with the crowd that he’s going to talk. Ciampa pulls off being the smug asshole really well in these segments. He finally yells, “HE’s GONE, GONE!” Ciampa continues on says that Johnny won’t be walking out here, because he’s gone. Ciampa soaks in the heat from the crowd, drops the mic and leaves. But as he does, he rips up Johnny emoji signs a fan attacks him. But wait Jonathan Wrestling is here and attacks! They brawl into the ring and security pulls Johnny away as the crowd chants to let them fight! This was a short, simple, and very effective segment. The angle has been really great so far.

– In the Dusty Classic, Sanity, The Street Profits, and the AOP have all advanced. Mustache Mountain is out of the tournament, due to Tyler Bate being injured; replacing them is Roderick Strong and a partner of his choosing.

– We get promo time from Undisputed Era, complaining about Strong being added to the Dusty Classic. They claim who ever wins will just end up losing to them.

Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch : Lorcan and Strong start us off. Lorcan looks to ground the action, but Strong quickly counters out. Burch tags in and works the arm, but Dunne tags in and takes over, and he tries to rip off Burch’s hand. Burch counters out, and trips up Dunne and Strong makes the save. Post break, and Dunne has Burch grounded, working the arm. Dunne slaps the shit out of Burch and tags in Strong. The back breaker follows for 2. He and Dunne follow with double teams, and Dunne follows with vicious chops. Burch fires back with a missile dropkick; wholesale changes to Lorcan and Strong, Lorcan lights up Strong with a vicious lariat and blockbuster for 2. Strong runs his opponents together, Dunne back in and stomps on the arm of Burch, the x-plex connects for 2.Lorcan is dumped, but cuts off Strong with an uppercut. Burch and Dunne kill each other with slaps, Burch follows with suplexes to Strong & Dunne, covering for 2. He locks on the crossface on Dunne, Lorcan works a half crab on Strong but Strong escapes. Dunne hits an enziguri, but Burch hits an XPLODER. Strong tags in and hits a back breaker, and the end of heartache finishes it. Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch @ 8:35 via pin [***] This was a good, back and forth, and hard-hitting match. Strong &Dunne don’t like each other, but they both want gold and have a mutual respect as well as a mutual hatred of the Undisputed Era. This was a lot of fun.

– We get a Ricochet video package; he’s coming soon.

Non-Title Match: Champion Ember Moon vs. Aliyah : They lock up, Aliyah works takedowns, but Moon quickly escapes. They work into a series of counters, but Aliyah slams Moon down by the hair as Shayna Baszler arrives on commentary. Aliyah picks up some near falls, and then grounds things. Moon battles back, catches a high cross and hits a Samoan drop. The corner clothesline follows and the eclipse finishes it. Champion Ember Moon defeated Aliyah @ 2:55 via pin [NR] A fine squash, leading to a face off with Baszler to build to their rematch.

– Almas attacks Raul Mendoza as he makes his way to the ring. He and Vega make thier way to the ring, and runs down Aleister Black, calling him a piece of shit. He wants Black to fight him next week.

– We get a Lars Sullivan video package; he returns next week.

William Regal hypes a big announcement for next week, one that will change the landscape in NXT.

Adam Cole vs. Kassius Ohno : They lock up, Cole looks to work the arm, but Ohno escapes and he attacks the arm. Cole cuts him off with a knee strike, and follows with a shoulder tackle. Ohno battles back, cutting off Cole with a big boot and big lad senton. Ohno dumps Cole to the floor, and he favors his knee. IT’S A TRAP as he hits an enziguri and follows with mounted lights and then lays the boots to Ohno. Post break, and Cole is in control, the elbow and bicycle kick follows for 2. The neck breaker connects for 2. Cole now lays the boots to Ohno, and grounds him. The backstabber connects and Cole covers for 2. Cole talks shit and calls Ohno a loser. Ohno battles back and levels Cole with a big right. Ohno follows with a knee strike, and running clothesline. The slam and leg drop connects, and Ohno covers for 2. Ohno now lays in strikes, hits a boot and then hits the cyclone kick for 2. Ohno looks for a suplex, Cole blocks it and they trade strikes now. Cole hits a desperation last shot for a good near fall. Ohno blocks the knee strike and stuns Cole off the ropes, the forearm follows and then the high tension elbow sends Cole to the floor. Ohno follows, and backing and Cole hits the superkick, and another. A third follows and then another last shot. The running knee strike finishes Ohno. Adam Cole defeated Kassius Ohno @ 11:00 via pin [***] This was a good back and forth match, they worked well together, and Cole picked up an important win to get some momentum, and more importantly, doing it with no help.

– Next Week:

* Lars Sullivan in Action.

* Aleister Black in Action.

* Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Street Profits vs. AOP

* Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Sanity vs. Strong & Dunne

– End Scene.

