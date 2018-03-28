Csonka’s NXT TV Review 3.28.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Lars Sullivan defeated John Silver @ 1:34 via pin [NR]

– Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Strong & Dunne defeated Sanity @ 10:20 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Tommaso Ciampa arrived earlier today, and refused to talk to he media. He then yelled at Regal for allowing Gargano to attack and stalk him. Ciampa asks what he has to do to get rid of him, so Regal books Gargano vs. Ciampa in a non-sanctioned match at Takeover: New Orleans. If Gargano wins, he’s back in NXT, if Ciampa wins, he’s gone forever.

William Regal’s Big Announcement : NXT General Manager William Regal says that NXT is growing and then announces that the new NXT North American Title will be introduced at Takeover: New Orleans. EC3 arrives, making his official NXT TV debut. He says he’s going to bask in the moment, because he deserves it. EC3 then tells Regal that this is too much, and he knew Regal was reasonable when he gave him a lucrative contract and sweet theme song. But he didn’t realize that Regal would create a championship to award to him on his first day. He’s the best guy here, bets guy there, and the best guy anywhere and a veritable money-printing machine. Regal says no one is handed anything here in NXT, but knows EC3 is more than capable, and say that EC3 will face five other competitors on a ladder match for the North American Title. EC3 thanks him and says he can live up as many opponents as he wants, because will prove why he is the top 1%. This was a good opening segment, introducing the new championship as well as EC3; putting him into am important position right away

– Charly hits us up with the Dusty Classic control center.

– TM-61cut a promo about failing in the Dusty Classic, teasing a change in attitude. We then see Baszler & Moon brawling in the performance center.

Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Street Profits (Ford & Dawkins) vs. Authors of Pain : Ford bails, tagging out to Dawkins and Rezar just beats him down in the corner. Akem tags in and continues the assault on Dawkins. Dawkins fires back with dropkicks, strikes and a spinebuster. Ford is fired the fuck up, dancing at ringside. He offers Ellering a drink from his cup, and Ellering slaps it out of his hand. This distracts Ford, allowing the AOP to hit the last chapter on Dawkins for the win. Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits @ 2:30 via pin [NR] The Authors of Pain were largely dominant, while The Street Profits looked like idiots.

– Real adds Adam Cole to the North American Title match at Takeover. Velveteen Dream arrives and wants in, and Regal agree with him and makes it official.

Lars Sullivan vs. John Silver : Lars simply manhandles him, laying in clubbing strikes and then tossing him around the ring. The powerslam follows and Lara then heads up top and hits the flying head butt. The freak accident finishes it; John Silver was 27. Lars Sullivan defeated John Silver @ 1:34 via pin [NR] This was a fun squash to get Lars back on TV with some momentum and to remind people that he’s a destructive force.

– EC3, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream and now Lars Sullivan are on the North American Title match at Takeover. Lars promises to bring destruction. But he wants Killian Dain, Regal says he’s also in the ladder match, but they will go one on one net week.

– Dakota Kai arrives, but backstage, Almas is attacking Black and kicking the shit out of him. He then tries to drown him in a cooler of water before taking the ass kicking into the arena. Almas gets a chair and beats down Black in the ring and talks shit to him. Bow down to El Idolo motherfucker.

– Set for the Takeover Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT All American Champion are: EC3, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole, and Killian Dain. There’s one spot left.

Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Sanity (Young & Wolfe) vs. Strong & Dunne : Wolfe and Strong to begin, they work into some back and forth until Wolfe hits a slam. Young & Dunne in now, Dunne takes control, working the arm and then getting a roll up for 2. We have a stand off with all four now, things calm down and Dunne continues to control, hitting a clothesline for 2. Young cuts him off, tags in Wolfe and double teams follow. Wolfe follows with ground and pound. Post break, and Sanity works quick tags and double teams, picking up a near fall on Dunne. Dune finally cuts off Young with a big right, tags in Strong and they work quick tags, and then some double teams, getting on the same page and taking control back. Dunne lays in more chops on Young. Young fights back but Dunne cuts off the tag, attacking the arm. Young manages a dead lift suplex and escapes, and gets the tag to Wolfe. Strong in as well and they trade crazy fists, but Wolfe lays in uppercuts. The German follows and then a DVD gets 2. Young tags back in, they work double teams, but Dunne makes the save. Dunne cuts off Wolfe with a big right, Young takes him out, and heads up top. Strong follows him up, but Young knocks him back to the mat and follows with an elbow drop for 2. Strong fights back, hitting a back breaker for 2. It breaks down, Dunne takes out Wolfe and Strong hits end of heartache and Dunne tags in, and they hit a double team version of bitter end for the win. Strong & Dunne defeated Sanity @ 10:20 via pin [***] This was a good match to close out a show light on wrestling. I’ve really enjoyed how they have built the Strong & Dunne team, they aren’t instantly friends, they likely don’t like each other, but there is a level of respect between them. And in the back of your mind, there’s still that thought that Dunne may fuck over or bail on Strong when things get tough.

– Cathy Kelly meets with Regal, and he says he finalized the final participant in the North American Title match at Takeover, which is Ricochet.

– Next Week:

* Dusty Classic Tournament Finals: Authors of Pain vs. Strong & Dunne

* Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend