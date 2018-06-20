Csonka’s NXT TV Review 6.20.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai @ 6:05 via pin [***]

– War Raiders defeated The Mighty @ 4:30 via pin [**¾]

– Tonight’s show focuses on the fallout from Takeover Chicago.

– In memory of Vader…

Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai : Belair bullies Kai right away, but Kai cuts her off with a dropkick and gets a cradle for 1. The running kick gets 2. Belair cuts her off, tossing her to the buckles and following with shoulder blocks in the corner. The slingshot suplex follows for 2. Belair hits the running frog splash, and takes time to celebrate. Belair then lays in clubbing strikes and covers for 2. She then works an abdominal stretch and lays in strikes as well. The pump handle back breaker follows from Belair. Belair talks some shit but Kai counters the triple slingshot suplex, and Kai gets a cradle for 2. Belair cuts her off, but Kai gets the knees up on the running frog splash. The enziguri follows and Kai looks to fire up and she lays in more kicks. The corner boot connects and another for a near fall. Kai heads up top and leaps over Belair, Belair misses the hair whip, but the burning Belair finishes it. Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai @ 6:05 via pin [***] This was really Bianca Belair’s first major singles match, as it was really all about her and getting he rover strong in front of a big crowd. Pairing her with Kai was really smart, as Kai sold well for her, and they worked well together. Belair continues to impress, and handled herself very well in front of a big crowd; this was good.

– We get highlights of dream vs. Ricochet from Takeover Chicago. Ricochet in interviewed and says that he’s more than gif or flips. He says the spotlight’s on him and that the dream was over in Chicago.

– Next up are highlights of Black vs. Sullivan from Takeover Chicago.

– We head back to from Takeover Chicago for highlights of the great tag team title match. Burch & Lorcan comment on their loss and are proud to have given their all, but are obviously disappointed with the result.

– Next are highlights of Ciampa vs. Gargano from Takeover Chicago.

– We head to the Performance Center for an interview with EC3. He admits that Takeover Chicago was great, but was missing that “1%,” and that from now on he will be on all of the Takeovers. He’s demanding top tier talent going forward from GM William Regal.

War Raiders (Hanson & Rowe) vs. The Mighty (Miller & Thorne) : TM-61 has new gear and are officially going by “The Mighty” now. The Mighty attack before the bell and dump Hanson. Rowe is fired up and hits a knee strike and follows with an XPLODER. Hanson back in and double teams follow. They isolate Thorne, Miller takes out Hanson and Thorne gets a roll up and the ropes for 2. Miller tags in and works over Rowe, dumping him to the floor. Thorne works him over and rolls him back in, and work double teams, covering for 2. They continue to isolate Rowe, but he avoids a cannonball and tags in Hanson. He runs wild and works over both Mighty. He’s a hoss of fire! Rowe tags in and Thor’s hammer follows for 2.Rowe tosses Miller, Hanson hits a suicide dive while Rowe kills Thorne with a knee strike. Fallout finishes it. War Raiders defeated The Mighty @ 4:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good little sprint right here, with the War Raiders continuing their domination. The War Raiders killing fools will never get old.

