Csonka’s NXT TV Review 6.27.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kona Reeves defeated Max Humberto @ 2:50 via pin [NR]

– Candice LeRae defeated Lacey Evans @ 5:40 via pin [**¾]

– Undisputed Era defeated Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, & Ricochet @ 13:30 via pin [****]

Aleister Black Talks, Someone Answers : NXT Champion Aleister Black arrives and talks about how dealing with adversity is what makes a champion. He overcame adversity when he defeated Sullivan at Takeover. Tommaso Ciampa now arrives and says Black may have overcome adversity, he will face the devil himself. Ciampa doesn’t buy the aura around Black, noting that he barely survived Lars at Takeover, while he was main eventing and beating Johnny Gargano. He makes sure to mention that he beat Gargano with his hands tied behind his back. (What an amazing asshole). Black says that if Regal books the match, he’ll kick Ciampa’s lights out. Ciampa says he’s just a boy and that he better be careful what he wishes for. Ciampa then adds that there may be an aura around Black, but says when he beats him, that the title and the aura will be gone as your title reign fades to black. This was a good opening segment, and is the direction I thought they’d go after Takeover. Ciampa is such a spectacular asshole

– It’s revealed that Lars Sullivan wrestled half the Takeover match with a broken jaw.

– Vanessa Born is interviewed, claiming she’ll be NXT champion soon. She makes fun of Kairi Sane for dressing like a pirate. Borne promise to take her out and then she will be on the posters and be the star.

Kona Reeves vs. Max Humberto : This was every Reeves squash we’ve seen so far. He tries to be aggressive, grounds things, and tosses Huberto to the floor. He works him over for a bit, brings things back in and hits a suplex and the reverse elbow drop. Humberto tries to fire up, gets cut off and the Hawaiian drop finishes things. Kona Reeves defeated Max Humberto @ 2:50 via pin [NR] I still don’t see anything with Reeves. He just occupies space.

– We get highlights of Mustache Mountain winning the NXT Tag Team Titles on yesterday’s UK show.

Candice LeRae vs. Lacey Evans : Evans overpowers LeRae to begin, using her size advantage. LeRae fights back with arm drags and a dropkick, covering for 2. Evans cuts her off and attacks the arm in the ropes and then posts it. Back in and Evans focuses her attack on the arm, keeping LeRae grounded. LeRae fires u but Evans cuts her off, attacking the arm. Solid focus by Evans, and nice selling from LeRae. Evans hits a broncobuster and covers for 2. She works a cobra clutch, LeRae fights out and starts fighting back with one arm and follows with a dropkick, but can’t follow up due to the arm. LeRae now fires back with big rights and chops. LeRae is fired the fuck up and it’s a flatliner off the ropes. The unprettier and lionsault finishes it. Candice LeRae defeated Lacey Evans @ 5:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match here, with Evans continuing to improve, and Candice selling like an absolute champ before finally coming back and scoring a win to hopefully get her set on her own path as we move forward.

– Cathy Kelley interviews Johnny Gargano about watching his wife just now and his recovery from Takeover. He praises Candice as his favorite wrestler, but says that he keeps replaying Chicago in his head, specifically when Ciampa took off his wedding ring and spit on it. Ciampa didn’t win the war as they are one and one, and he wants another match. Gargano says that this will only end when Ciampa ends.

– William Regal announced via Twitter that Gargano needs to move on from Ciampa, so he’ll face EC3 next week.

– Cathy Kelley interviews Candice. She’s concerned for Gargano, but says that it’s time to worry about her future and goals, which is the NXT Women’s Championship.

– NXT Tag Team Champions Mustache Mountain were supposed to face Carl Axelrod and Dave Dixon, but the Undisputed Era arrives and kicks the shit out of the jobbers. Strong & O’Reilly claim their tag title loss was a fluke, and Undisputed is coming for revenge. Ricochet’s music hits and he charges to the ring; it’s Teddy Long time!

Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, & Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era (Cole, Strong, & O’Reilly) : Bate and O’Reilly to begin. They work into some back and forth, Bate counters out and hits dropkicks an arm drags. Seven tags in and he and Bate work double teams, Ricochet tags in and the faces maintain control. Seven back in and Cole joins him as they battle back and forth as Seven hits a DDT for 2. Cole fights off the tag champions, and gets cut off as double teams follow on he and Roddy. Ricochet back in and takes out O’Reilly. He hits an assisted moonsault and the cover gets 2. Bate drops Roddy with jabs and then takes out Cole & O’Reilly. Cole cuts him off as O’Reilly takes the ref and Undisputed takes control, working over Bate in their corner. Quick tags follow, as the assault on Bate continues. Roddy grounds the action, bate escapes, but eats a dropkick and Roddy covers for 2. Cole tags back in, and maintains control as he keeps Bate grounded. O’Reilly tags back in as every time Bate firs up he gets immediately cut off. O’Reilly lays in knee strikes and messes with Bate’s moustache. Roddy tags in and hits a shoulder breaker for 2. Roddy ruins his day with strikes and elbows until Bate hits an XPLODER. Tag to Ricochet and he runs wild, working over all of Undisputed with ease. The 619 and springboard elbow connects for a good near fall. The northern lights follow, but O’Reilly snags a guillotine. Ricochet powers up and Seven tags in and makes the save. The spinning backfist and side suplex gets 2. Bate gets taken out before the tag, and Roddy and Cole work over Seven, ushigoroshi and PK follow but Ricochet makes the save. It breaks down, Cole drops the kneepad, and Seven kills him with a lariat. Tag to Ricochet and he hits cradle shock for 2. It breaks down again and everyone is down. They all pair off, O’Reilly takes out Bate and Seven gets dumped to the floor. Ricochet back flips out of the high low and takes out Cole. He heads up top and the 630 connects but O’Reilly pulls Cole to the floor. Ricochet hits a dive, Roddy suplexes him to the apron and rolls him back in for Cole to pick up the scraps. Undisputed Era defeated Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, & Ricochet @ 13:30 via pin [****] Undisputed Era, Tyler Bate, & Trent Seven were part of two great matches on the UK shows, and they delivered once again here, the only difference was adding a fresh face in Ricochet to the mix. Undisputed Era, Tyler Bate, & Trent Seven already have such great chemistry, and adding Ricochet in was only a bonus. The match was another great match, continuing the Undisputed Era vs. Mustache Mountain issues, and possibly teasing a Ricochet vs. Cole match down the line. This was an absolutely great way to close the show.

