Csonka’s NXT TV Review 8.01.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Heavy Machinery defeated The Mighty @ 5:25 via pin [**]

– Mustache Mountain defeated State Line @ 2:35 via pin [NR]

– EC3 defeated Kona Reeves @ 5:55 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Candice LaRae @ 8:00 via submission [***½]

– We get highlights of Tommaso Ciampa winning the NXT Title last week.

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) vs. The Mighty (Thorne & Miller) : The Mighty defeated Otis a few weeks back when Tucker was attacked backstage and couldn’t compete. They brawl at the bell as Heavy Machinery takes early control. Otis runs wild and hits a spinning slam. Thorne cuts him off with dropkicks and Miller tags in. They isolate Otis in their corner, and follow with double teams and the cover gets 2. Thorne keeps him grounded, and chokes him out in the ropes. The Mighty work quick tags as they continue to control over Otis, Otis slowly fires up and hits a belly to back suplex on Miller. Hot tag to Tucker and he takes over and takes out both men at once repeatedly. He then wipes out The Might with an apron cannonball. Back in and Miller chop blocks him and The Street Profits arrive and party in the crowd. Otis tags in and runs wild and Tucker is back and the compactor finishes it. Heavy Machinery defeated The Mighty @ 5:25 via pin [**] This was an ok match, with Heavy Machinery (& the Street Profits) getting revenge on the Mighty for past losses (by shady tactics), setting up the undercard teams for a feud and right to die at the hands of the War Raiders I’d imagine.

Mustache Mountain (Seven & Bate) vs. State Line (Mathew Knox and Brandon Taylor) : The lads from Moustache Mountain are back and looking to get back on track and back into the tag title scene. Bate and Knox to begin. Bate outwrestles him and then hits the big jab Seven tags in and we get double teams and Seven covers for 2. Seven follows with chops and strikes, but Knox takes out his knee. Taylor tags in as the enhancements fire up but Seven cuts him off with a dragon suplex. The clothesline follows, Bate takes out Knox and hits an XPLODER and running shooting star press. The burning knee drop ends things. Mustache Mountain defeated State Line @ 2:35 via pin [NR] This was a nice little rebound win for Mustache Mountain.

– Post match, Seven says they are back, and apologizes for his last performance and for losing the tag titles. He spoke with Regal and they have a plan. Bate says that Undisputed tried to injure Seven and tear hem apart. They are on a mission to win back the NXT Tag Titles, and they will get their rematch at Takeover: Brooklyn.

EC3 vs. Kona Reeves : It’s Gucci vs. Dollar Tree. Reeves talks a bunch of shit, and EC3 is not impressed. They work into some back and forth; EC3 controls with a side headlock and follows with a shoulder tackle. The slam follows, and then a running elbow drop. Reeves snaps the ropes into his face and hits a big boot for 2. Reeves lays the boots to EC3 in the corner, hits a suplex, and locks on a cobra clutch. The back elbow follows, and then back to the cobra clutch. EC3 fires up and escapes, dumps Reeves and then back in, EC3 follows with rights and a clothesline. The running knee strike and neck breaker follows. Velveteen Dream’s music hits and he arrives. Dream monologues and says EC3 can’t get over Royal Albert Hall. Dream says they can talk, and if EC3 is lucky, he can bask in the experience. Reeves hits a Hawaiian drop and gets a near fall off of it. Reeves talks shot and EC3 hits the TKO and picks up the win. EC3 defeated Kona Reeves @ 5:55 via pin [**] The match was ok, but EC3 is so far superior to Reeves it wasn’t even funny. The main thing was that this continues the set up for EC3 vs. Dream.

– Post match, EC3 says he will join Dream at his experience but it will end up in a fight.

Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LaRae : Baszler is polite and offers Candice a chance to lave with her life in tact. Candice is all like, nah, and attacks and works over Baszler. She run wild for a bit and gets the cover for 2. Baszler cuts off the lucha arm drag and sends Candice to the floor. She follows and slams her to the steps. Candice rolls back in and Baszler immediately attacks and starts working the arm. Candice tries to fight to her feet, but Baszler slams her to the buckles and lays in ground and pound. Baszler stomps the shit out of Candice’s arm and gives no fucks as she continues her assault. Baszler drags her back to the mat and looks to rip off Candice’s arm. Candice manages to escape, hits an enziguri, and tries to fire up with rights and chops. To the ropes and Candice leaps off with a flatliner for 1. Baszler powders to the floor, and Candice hits the suicide dive. Back in and Candice heads up top and hits tornado DDT for a good near fall. Back to the ropes but Baszler cuts her off, attacks the arm and drops down into the choke like in the MYC, but Candice makes the ropes. Nice call back. Candice gets a roll up for 2. Candice counters the clutch and hits an unprettier! She misses the lionsault, PK by Baszler and the choke finishes Candice. Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Candice LaRae @ 8:00 via submission [***½] This was a very good little sprint of a match; Baszler is a great bully, Candice is a great babyface, and the closing stretch was really great.

– Baszler applies the clutch again post match, but Kairi Sane arrives to make the save. Sane makes the mistake of turning her back on Baszler, and Baszler attacks and bails as refs hold Sane back.

– Mustache Mountain is interviewed about their upcoming rematch with Undisputed Era. The War Raiders arrive and say they will destroy whoever the champions are after Takeover.

– William Regal makes EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream official for Takeover.

BEHOLD YOUR NEW GOD OF NXT, TOMMY ENTERTAINMENT : NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa arrives, ignoring the rude chants from the fans, and talks to his NXT Championship. He says that they are a beautiful couple and that NXT is now his. Ciampa explained that he was a man of his word, and when he got his one chance he won the NXT Title. He’s the most dangerous man in all of NXT, and then gives the crowd some shit and talks trash to an old woman. He’s a magnificent bastard. Ciampa says that the best part about winning the championship was that it proved that Johnny Gargano was, once again, a complete failure. He beat Aleister Black, one on one, and killed the mystique of the former champion; he’s now the greatest sports entertainer of all time. Aleister Black arrives and takes a seat in the ring. This leads to Gargano arriving, chasing off Ciampa and noting that it’s not Ciampa’s NXT while he’s still around, and that Ciampa is only champion because of him. He probably shouldn’t have said that because Black kicked his fucking head off and THE CROWD CHANTS YOU DESERVE IT AT JOHNNY! I mean, they’re right, and Gargano even admitted it. Black now sits next to a fallen Johnny, and agrees with young Jonathan that it is all due to him that Ciampa won the title… Ciampa was a spectacular asshole here. Like I said last week, “Gargano, who is obsessed with Ciampa, has to live with the fact that his actions basically gave his nemesis the title he so much wanted for himself.” They played directly off of that, kept Black involved, and also got a great reaction when the crowd chanted “YOU DESERVE IT” at Johnny. The babyface fucked up, the fans knew it, and now not only does he have to conquer his foe, he has to win back the fans that he let down (they have not ruined him, it’s part of his redemption story). This was not only well done, but a great follow up to last week.

– Next week: Ricochet in action, Keith Lee debuts.

