Csonka’s NXT UK Favorites Review 4.16.20  

Csonka’s The Best of NXT UK Review 4.16.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From MSG in August of 1982: Tiger Mask defeated Dynamite Kid @ 6:40 via pin [***]

– From NXT UK TV – May 8th, 2019: Champions Zack Gibson & James Drake defeated Kenny Williams & Noam Dar @ 13:55 via pin [***½]

– From NXT UK TV – October 3rd, 2019: Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Tegan Nox @ 13:35 via pin [***¼]

– From NXT TV – December 25th, 2013: Cesaro defeated William Regal @ 11:20 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– In memory of Howard Finkel.

– Today’s show features matches selected by the NXT UK stars.

– Andy Shepherd welcomes us to the show and hypes today’s show. Dave Mastiff picks Tiger Mask vs. Dynamite Kid from MSG in August of 1982.

Tiger Mask vs. Dynamite Kid : They circle, working into counters and Tiger picks up the pace, gets cut off but quickly fires back. They lockup and Tiger grounds things, working the leg until Dynamite makes the ropes. Dynamite fires back and follows with a slam and second rope knee drop for 2. Dynamite follows with a suplex and grounds things. Tiger counters out and Dynamite follows with head butts and a suplex. Tiger counters back, picks up the pace and runs wild, dumping Dynamite. Back in and Dynamite grounds things, attacking the leg, and then works him over in the corner. He follows with a knee strike, a slam and heads up top. The head butt misses, and Tiger hits a suplex and moonsault for the win. Tiger Mask defeated Dynamite Kid @ 6:40 via pin [***] This was a short and good little showcase, but doesn’t hold a candle to the state of the art shit they’d do in Japan.

– Kenny Williams selects Kenny Williams & Noam Dar vs. the Grizzled Young Vets from NXT UK TV, May 8th, 2019.

Champions Zack Gibson & James Drake vs. Kenny Williams & Noam Dar : Dar and Williams attack and we’re underway. They brawl to the floor, with the challengers controlling early on. Dar runs wild on Gibson in the ring and hits the northern lights for 2. Drake tags in and cuts off Dar and then knocks Williams to the floor. He isolates Dar, and the champions then double team him on the floor. They isolate him back in the ring, working quick tags and double teams. Drake starts attacking the knee of Dar, and cuts off the tag. Dar fires back with strikes, and Gibson cuts off the tag, pulling Williams to the floor. Dar keeps fighting and finally makes the tag. Williams runs wild on the champions, isolating Drake and follows with a bulldog. He dropkicks Gibson and then DDTs Drake for 2. Gibson pulls Drake to the floor and Williams follows with the springboard coffin drop. Back in and Williams hits the flying elbow and covers for 2. Drake cuts him off and Gibson & Dar tag in. Dar attacks the knee, and gets the ankle lock. Williams takes out Gibson on the floor, as Dar gets the ankle lock on Drake. Williams then gets the ankle lock on Gibson and the champions are in trouble. They all kick and punch at each other, but Gibson kicks Williams into Dar to save Drake. It breaks down and all four men are down. Dar then cradles Drake for 2. Drake attacks the knee, working a half crab but Williams makes the save. Williams & Gibson tag in and Williams hits the Nigel rebound lariat. Dar saves Williams, and Williams hits the face buster for 2. Dar gets cut off by Drake and Drake posts the knee. The champions are alone with Williams, he fights but gets cut off with double teams as helter skeltor and the 450 finish him. Champions Zack Gibson & James Drake defeated Kenny Williams & Noam Dar @ 13:55 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun tag team main event. The champions tried to get out of the defense by attacking Jordan, and while Dar was a good surprise and gave them a fight, his knee issues cost him as the champions were more than willing to fight dirty to retain.

– Ligero picks KLR vs. Tegan Nox from NXT UK TV, October 3rd, 2019.

Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Tegan Nox : This is a non-title match. They lock up and work to the ropes as they trade slaps and Nox follows with ground and pound. Ray powders. Back in and Nox follows with arm drags and chops. Nox up top and the high cross follows for 2. Ray tries to walk off but Nox attacks and drags her back into the ring. Ray then chop blocks the knee and follows with chops. Ray then grounds the action, working a neck crank. Nox counters and cradles her for 2. Ray cuts her off and follows with kicks for 2. Ray then goes back to the knee, keeping Nox grounded. Ray follows with kicks to the knee, and the suplex connects for 2. Ray heads up top and misses the swanton. Nox fires up and avoids the charge and Ray gets posted. She follows with rights, they trade and Nox follows with clotheslines. Uppercuts connect and then an enziguri. Nox up top and hits the Molly go round for 2. Ray fires back with the superkick but Nox counters the Gory bomb into a cradle for 2. Nox follows with a superkick for 2. Ray counters back with the tornado DDT for 2. The guillotine follows, Nox fights, but Ray traps her center ring. Nox powers up and slams her way out but Ray pulls the guillotine again. Nox rolls and makes the ropes. Ray follows with slaps, but Nox cuts her off with a chokeslam for 2. LADY KANE! She heads up top and Ray crotches her. She attacks the knee but Nox counters into a destroyer for a good near fall. Nox sets and the shiniest wizard connects but Ray makes the ropes at 2. Nox follows with ground and pound, to the apron and misses a kick, hitting the post. Ray quickly hits the Gory bomb and picks up the win.Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Tegan Nox @ 13:35 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event with Nox playing the sympathetic hometown babyface well, while Ray was a great villain.

– A-Kid picks William Regal vs. Cesaro from NXT TV December 25th, 2013.

Cesaro vs. William Regal : Fink does the ring announcing, I am sad now. They lockup, working into counters as Cesaro grounds things. Regal kips out and gets grounded again. Regal with the slick escape, takes control and works the straightjacket into a modified Romero special. Cesaro counters, rolls and escapes. They circle, locking up until regal works a cravat. Cesaro counters out and they trade in the corner until Cesaro attacks the knee. He grounds things, and then follows with uppercuts taking Regal down. The Cesaro swing follows, Regal counters the neutralizer and attacks the arm. Regal starts attacking, focusing on the arm and a suplex. Regal is slowed by his bad knee, they trade head butts as counters the butterfly suplex into a pinning combo but Regal rolls but Cesaro makes the ropes to avoid the stretch. Cesaro follows with a dropkick, double stomps Regal’s head and hesitates. Regal slowly struggles to move, and contemplates his next move, and drops Regal back to the mat. Regal keeps fighting to his feet, so has to end things and the reluctant neutralizer finally finishes it. [****] This was great, it started slowly with Cesaro controlling until Regal battled back, started taking it to Cesaro and stayed in it long enough to tease him overcoming against all odds. He failed, but Regal put in a hell of a fight to the point that Cesaro even hesitated to finish him out of respect/admiration. This was a beautifully done match with the story of Regal, the old lion knowing he’s at his end, and knowing he would fail, fighting with everything he had, and Cesaro having no choice but to put him down.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 107. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news roundup as things continue to get crazy, and then review the weekly AEW vs. NXT Battle. Kevin Pantoja joins to review WWF Backlash 2002. The show is approximately 163-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup (WWE Cuts): 2:45

* AEW Dynamite (4.15.20) Review: 1:07:55

* NXT (4.15.20) Review: 1:25:10

* The Head to Head: 1:39:19

* Retro WWF Backlash 2002 Review w/Kevin Pantoja: 1:44:11 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.