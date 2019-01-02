Csonka’s NXT UK Review 1.02.18 (Ep. 22)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Toni Storm defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 9:55 via pin [***¼]

– Wild Boar defeated Josh Morrell @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– Dave Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis ended in a double DQ @ 4:25 [**]

Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo : They lock up, working into some counters and Toni grounds things. Really nice counter work so far from the two, as they work into a stalemate. Toni looks to wok the arm, but Purrazzo quickly counters out and they again work into a stalemate following slick escapes. Purrazzo refuses the handshake, and lays in chops. Toni fires back with a dropkick and that gets 2. She follows with the modified Muta lock, but Purrazzo makes the ropes. Toni misses the charge and Purrazzo starts targeting the arm, breaking Toni down. Purrazzo continues to torture the arm, and transitions into the koji clutch. Toni escapes, but runs into a clothesline as Purrazzo is right back to the arm. Toni blocks the PK, hits a backstabber, and hits the corner attack. The head butt follows for 2. Purrazzo fights off Storm zero, hits a basement dropkick and transitions to a rings of Saturn. Purrazzo butterflies the arms; Toni fights and makes the ropes. Purrazzo slaps her around now, Toni fires up and they trade strikes. Toni counters the arm bar into a snap German and Storm zero finishes it. Toni Storm defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 9:55 via pin [***¼] This was a good match to kick off the show, Purrazzo’s work of the arm was really good, and Toni’s selling was equality as good. They also had an invested crowd, which always helps.

– Rhea Ripley arrives post match to pose with her championship.

– Next week, the Grizzled Young Veterans face Andrews & Webster, the winners face Moustache Mountain at Takeover for the tag titles.

Wild Boar vs. Josh Morrell : They lock up and Boar takes Morrell down. Boar starts working the arm, Morrell works slick escapes, but Boar cuts him off and follows with a senton for 2. He grounds the action, working a nerve hold but Morrell counters out with a dropkick, PELE, and senton for 2. The sunset flip gets 2. Boar cuts that off, and the corner senton follows. Boar up top and the big splash finishes it Wild Boar defeated Josh Morrell @ 2:55 via pin [NR] This was a fine squash to get Wild Boar a much-needed win.

– Joseph Conners cuts a promo that is amazingly more boring than his matches.

– Travis Banks cuts a promo on Jordan Devlin, he wants a match with him.

– Barthel & Aichner complain about not being in the tag title mix, running down Sid Scala. They demand to be put in next week’s match, but he refuses.

Dave Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis : Mastiff is undefeated in NXT UK, Dennis has only lost to Mastiff. Dennis attacks at the bell with strikes, lays the boots to Mastiff, but Mastiff fires back with elbows and uppercuts. The running cross body follows, Dennis fights off the German. Mastiff hits the big lad dropkick and covers for 2. Elbow strikes follow, and Dennis rolls to the floor. Mastiff follows, they battle and Mastiff hits a Finlay roll on the floor. Mastiff charges, Dennis moves and he hits the steps. They beat the count back in and they trade strikes. They go crazy fists and hit the ref for the double DQ. Dave Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis ended in a double DQ @ 4:25 [**] This was fine for what it was, which was continue the feud and play off of the established booking. The post match gave us what we expected, which was the Takeover match.

– NXT UK dad Johnny Saint arrives and makes the rematch for Takeover in a no DQ match.

Dunne & Coffey Sign The Contract : Both men arrive and have a seat. Coffey cuts his promo, which looks like he’s boring Dunne to death. Coffey dismisses Saint & Scala, and asks why Dunne is still the NXT UK champion. Coffey says that, “it’s because I’ve not been here”. Coffey says that everyone else is just a pawn compared to the “Iron King”, who’ll claim his throne in Blackpool. Coffey signs the contract, but Dunne grabs his hand mid-signature and snaps the fingers away. Dunne pulls a pen of his own out and signs the contract. Gallus appear on the stage to distract Dunne as Joe Coffey attacks him from behind, powerbombing the Dunne through the table as the segment ended with Joe Coffey holding the belt above Pete Dunne. This was your usual paint by numbers WWE contract signing segment. It was fine, served its purpose, but broke no new ground, it was fine.

