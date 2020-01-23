Csonka’s NXT UK Review 1.23.20 (Ep. 79)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– World’s Collide Cruiserweight Title Match Qualifier: Jordan Devlin defeated Ligero @ 11:05 via pin [***¼]

– Ilja Dragunov defeated Josh Morrell @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– World’s Collide Cruiserweight Title Match Qualifier: Travis Banks defeated Brian Kendrick @ 12:35 via pin [***¼]

– Sid Scala & Johnny Saint are in the ring as Imperium arrive. They present WALTER with the new NXT UK championship title belt, which is basically the same championship, just with an NXT logo and not stolen from Timothy Thatcher’s rental. WALTER is happy to have a new championship that’s not polluted by Bate or Dunne, and he will give it the respect it deserves. Undisputed Era disrespected him, this mat and the NXT UK by their attack at Takeover. It’s personal now and they will humiliate, disrespect, and hurt them at World’s Collide because this mat is sacred. Good fire from WALTER here.

– Nigel is away until march, so we have Tom Phillips & Aiden English.

World’s Collide Cruiserweight Title Match Qualifier: Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero : Ligero attacks as Devlin tries to fuck with his mask, and then cradles him for 2. He follows with clotheslines and a slam for 2. Devlin fires back, hits the uranage and standing moonsault. He finally removes his jacket and Ligero dumps him. To the floor, and Ligero hits chops and is then cut off with a superkick. Devlin slams him to the steps and back in, hits a belly to back suplex for 2. He grounds Ligero, attacking the back and following with kicks. He hits a backbreaker and then lays the boots to him. Ligero to the floor, Devlin waits on him and back in, Devlin hits an elbow drop for 2. He grounds things again, Ligero hits a jawbreaker and superkick The clothesline follows, counters the slingshot cutter and the slingshot stunner follows by Ligero for 2. Devlin counters back into a Spanish fly for 2. Devlin heads up top, Ligero cuts him off and follow with strikes, but Devlin hits a half and half suplex for 2. Devlin up top but Ligero counters the moonsault into a cradle for 2. Devlin cradles him with the ropes for 2. DDT counter by Ligero, and he heads up top. The splash connects for 2. They trade strikes, chops by Ligero and Devlin counters into a head butt, slingshot cutter and that gets 2. The Devlin side finishes it. Jordan Devlin defeated Ligero @ 11:05 via pin [***¼] This was a good, competitive opener with the right man moving on to World’s Collide.

– KLR comments on facing Mia Yim on Saturday. Imperium interrupts and Andrews & Webster arrive to mock them for never winning tag team gold.

– Eddie Dennis speaks next week.

– We get a good video of Balor talking about his match with Ilja Dragunov on Saturday.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Josh Morrell : They lockup and Dragunov grounds things. He works the arm, Josh counters out but Dragunov hits shoulder tackles and a kick to the face. Josh fires back, Dragunov cuts him off with a back fist and senton. 61-line connects and the powerbomb follows. Torpedo Moscow finishes it. Ilja Dragunov defeated Josh Morrell @ 2:20 via pin [NR] A fine squash ahead of Dragunov’s match with Balor on Saturday.

– Post match, Dragunov says that he will make Balor realize… well nothing because Gallus arrives. Joe tells the rest to allow him a moment with Dragunov so they leave. Joe says he didn’t win at Takeover, and he let his boys down and he’s to blame. But Dragunov is part to blame as well. They appreciate Dragunov’s help against Imperium, but Dragunov didn’t run with them and isn’t Gallus. He cost him the championship. Dragunov is representing his kingdom on Saturday, so he’s safe for now. But after Saturday, they have business to settle.

– Aichner & Barthel are with Wolfe and meet Saint & Scala. They want a match with Morgan & Webster. Saint agrees and Scala says they can have the match, but it will be a trios with Wolfe vs. Andrews, Webster and a mystery opponent.

– Next week, Burch & Lorcan face the Hunt.

– They aren’t even explaining why the Killer Kelly vs. Jazzy Gabert match, which was advertised, is off.

World’s Collide Cruiserweight Title Match Qualifier: Travis Banks vs. Brian Kendrick : Kendrick attacks with strikes, Banks fires back and cradles him for 2. Kendrick stuns him off the ropes, Banks dumps him and follows with an apron PK. Banks follows with chops and back in, covers for 2. He grounds things, Kendrick fights to his feet, escapes and then gets dumped again. Banks follows him out, but Kendrick attacks the hand in the steps. Kendrick targets the hand, follows with strikes and rolls back in. Banks follows as Kendrick grounds things. He continues to target the hand, poses and Banks starts to fire back. He trips up Kendrick, hits a corner dropkick and a cannonball. The suicide dive follows, and back in, Banks heads up top. The missile dropkick connects and the a double stomp follows for 2. The Michinoku driver connects, Banks is cut off on the dive as Kendrick suplexes him to the floor. He looks for a countout, but Banks makes it back in as Kendrick locks on the captain’s hook. Banks fights, escapes and follows with strikes. The clothesline follows but Kendrick hits a spin kick and covers for 2. Back to the hand by Kendrick, but Banks counters into a superkick only for Kendrick to counter into sliced bread for 2. Kendrick follows with kicks until banks hits slice of heaven and the Kiwi crusher for the win. Travis Banks defeated Brian Kendrick @ 12:35 via pin [***¼] This was another good and competitive match with the right man moving on to World’s Collide.

