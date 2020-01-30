Csonka’s NXT UK Review 1.30.20 (Ep. 80)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated The Hunt @ 7:30 via pin [**½]

– Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels @ 5:10 via pin [**¾]

– Ridge Holland defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Imperium defeated Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews, & Mastiff @ 11:25 via pin [***¼]

– We open with highlights from Worlds Collide.

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. The Hunt : Burch and Boar lockup and work to the ropes. They work into counters as Burch grounds the action, following with strikes until Boar cuts him off and tags in Primate who follows with the double sledge for 2. Burch trips him up and Lorcan tags in. He follows with chops and strikes, quick tags and then double teams as Burch grounds Primate. Primate fights the off, tags in Boar and he’s quickly cut off. Double teams follow as Burch covers for 2. Lorcan now works an abdominal stretch, Boar bites his way out and Primate tags in, he runs wild and hits Germans and clotheslines. He runs them together and follows with a huge lariat for 2. Primate gets posted, Boar is dumped and the German and double team powerbomb follows for 2. Primate counters doomsday, hits a suplex and Boar tags in. He runs wild, hits the cannonball until Burch hits a head butt. Boar runs them together and Primate tags in, Boar misses a splash to the floor, and back in, the elevated DDT finishes Primate. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated The Hunt @ 7:30 via pin [**½] I love Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan, and love seeing them get some TV time in NXT UK. The match was solid but rather disjointed and never felt locked in.

– Toni Storm comments on her loss at Worlds Collide. She says KLR is still in her head and it needs to end.

– Eddie Dennis arrives and shows footage of his attempted murder of Trent Seven back at Takeover. He took a pillar of NXT UK and founding father, and was forced to throw him over the ropes and to the floor. Seven arrives and says Dennis is boring, a cheat and a liar. While Dennis won, history forgets he exposed the buckle and stole the win. Seven proposes another match, but this time, it will be a match where all the buckles are removes and expose the steel. He doesn’t care where they fight, he just wants to do it again with street fight rules. Dennis tries to attack, but Seven sends him packing.

– Earlier this week, A-Kid approaches Tyler Bate and wants to impress like him. Bate proposes a match between them for next week.

– We get a promo for Aoife Valkrie, she debuts in two weeks.

Isla Dawn vs. Nina Samuels : They lockup and Dawn grounds things. They work into counters and Samuels slams her down. Dawn battles back, until Samuels mows her down with a shoulder tackle. Dawn scores a cradle for 2. The dropkick follows and then misses a nee strike. Samuels kicks her to the floor, follows her out and slams her to the apron. Back in and Samuels covers for 2. Samuels whips her to the buckles, his an axe kick and rolling leg drop for 2. Samuels ground things, Dawn fires back but Samuels sends her to the buckles. Double knees follow and then misses one. Saito suplex by Dawn and the knee strike connects, 619 follows, Dawn up top and meteora follows. The half and half follows for the win. Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels @ 5:10 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but lacked intensity.

– Ilja comments on his loss to Balor at Worlds Collide, he’s looking for big battles and Balor gave it to him. He will learn from the loss, and now has to focus on Joe Coffey.

– Burch and Lorcan are here to beat people up, throw them up, and now want Gallus.

Ridge Holland vs. Tyson T-Bone : They lockup and work to the ropes. Holland follows with stakes, they trade and T-Bone takes control. Holland battles back, hits knee strikes and uppercuts and hits an overhead toss for 2. Holland delivers crossface strikes, knee strikes and a clothesline. He delivers uppercuts, T-Bone fires back and hits a suplex for 2. They trade, Holland hits head butts and an Alabama slam, and northern grit finishes it. Ridge Holland defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 3:00 via pin [NR] A fine hossy brawl and win for Holland.

– NEXT WEEK: Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis in a steel corners street fight as well as Tyler bate vs. A-Kid.

Imperium vs. Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews, & Mastiff : Mark & Barthel begin, with Barthel taking early control and grounding things. He works the arm, Aichner in and grounds things. Mark battles back, tags in Flash and Aichner cuts him off, Wolfe in and Flash follows with arm drags and a dropkick. The senton follows for2. Mastiff tags in and he runs wild on Imperium and covers for 2. Mark back in and Aichner overpowers him until Mark hits a head scissors. Barthel in and Flash joins in for double teams and the cover gets 2. Mastiff in and follows with the delayed suplex for 2. Mark back in and double teams follow for 2. Flash tags in as more double teams connect and they again cover for 2. Wolfe tags in, Flash fights back and hits a RANA, moonsault press and is quickly cut off by a Wolfe German for 2. Wolfe follows with uppercuts, Aichner tags in and follows with vicious chops. He whips him to the buckles, lay the boots to him and Barthel tags in as the double dropkicks n the corner connect. Back in and Barthel grounds things, tags in Aichner and Flash fires back, but is quickly cut off with double teams and the cover gets 2. Flash counters back, and tags in Mastiff. He runs wild on Imperium and hits a Finlay roll and senton for 2. Mark flies in with a high cross, it breaks down, stun dog by Mark and he and Flash follow with topes. Mastiff dumps Aichner onto the pile and follows with the apron cannonball. Back in and WALTER attacks Mastiff on the floor, they brawl and Mastiff drops him, Brainbuster by Aichner and Mark is done. Imperium defeated Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews, & Mastiff @ 11:25 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun main event, that seemingly sets up Mastiff as the victim of the month for WALTER.

