Csonka’s NXT UK Review 10.03.19 (Ep. 63)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Piper Niven defeated Isla Dawn @ 7:15 via pin [**]

– Alexander Wolfe defeated Saxton Huxley @ 7:17 via pin [**½]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Tegan Nox @ 13:35 via pin [***¼]

Piper Niven vs. Isla Dawn : They lock up, Niven looks to work the arm and Dawn slowly counters out but Niven quickly grounds the action. Dawn fights to her feet, escapes and she grounds Niven, working the arm. Niven fights back to her feet and Dawn follows with a dropkick but walks into a slam and the cross body follows for 2. Niven takes things back to the ground. Dawn fires back with elbow strikes but the slam follows for 2. Niven work a straightjacket, Dawn escapes with kicks and a Saito suplex. The running knee strike follows for 2. The basement dropkick follows, and a running meteora follows for 2. Dawn grounds things, but Niven powers up and follows with a head but and Michinoku driver for the win. Piper Niven defeated Isla Dawn @ 7:15 via pin [**] Niven picks up the rebound win in largely lethargic, but ok match.

– Ilja Dragunov is not cleared to compete tonight. Alexander Wolfe arrives and offers to take his match tonight and tells him to think about his future.

– We get a video package for The Hunt; they return next week.

– Piper Niven comments on her win and wants a title shot. Jinny arrives and says she’s the next champion and Jazzy attacks Piper as the two beat her down.

Alexander Wolfe vs. Saxton Huxley : they lockup and Wolfe grounds things right away. Huxley fights to his feet, they trade shoulder tackles and Huxley then grounds things. Wolfe escapes and Huxley with the takedown and then attacks the arm. Wolfe takes him to the ropes and kicks him in the face. He follows with ground and pound, but Huxley fires back until Wolfe pulls an arm bar. The suplex follows. Wolfe keeps attacking the arm and grounds him. Huxley fires back, Wolfe cuts him off and then attacks the knee. Wolfe keeps things grounded, Huxley battles to his feet but walks into an enziguri. Huxley cuts him off with the Thesz press, uppercuts and rights. The dropkick follows and Huxley hits another. He misses the big boot, bicycle kick and German by Wolfe. The powerbomb finishes it. Alexander Wolfe defeated Saxton Huxley @ 7:17 via pin [**½] This was solid, I enjoyed Wolfe picking Huxley apart with ease.

– Ashton Smith is interviewed, and The Grizzled Young Veterans interrupt and run him down for being a loser. Smith mocks them for losing the tag team titles. Gibson will not hear of this and says they run this place. Smith calls bullshit on this and says he’ll find a friend and challenges them to a match.

– Gallus drags out Jack Starz, and say he’s not competing tonight. Mark Coffey puts over Mike Bird (in the ring) as the godfather of Scottish wrestling and the man who trained Webster & Andrews. They want a handshake and then kick his ass but Andrews & Webster arrive to make the save. Joe Coffey joins in and Gallus beats down the tag team champions to stand tall.

– Piper Niven faces Jazzy Gabert next week.

Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Tegan Nox : This is a non-title match. They lock up and work to the ropes as they trade slaps and Nox follows with ground and pound. Ray powders. Back in and Nox follows with arm drags and chops. Nox up top and the high cross follows for 2. Ray tries to walk off but Nox attacks and drags her back into the ring. Ray then chop blocks the knee and follows with chops. Ray then grounds the action, working a neck crank. Nox counters and cradles her for 2. Ray cuts her off and follows with kicks for 2. Ray then goes back to the knee, keeping Nox grounded. Ray follows with kicks to the knee, and the suplex connects for 2. Ray heads up top and misses the swanton. Nox fires up and avoids the charge and Ray gets posted. She follows with rights, they trade and Nox follows with clotheslines. Uppercuts connect and then an enziguri. Nox up top and hits the Molly go round for 2. Ray fires back with the superkick but Nox counters the Gory bomb into a cradle for 2. Nox follows with a superkick for 2. Ray counters back with the tornado DDT for 2. The guillotine follows, Nox fights, but Ray traps her center ring. Nox powers up and slams her way out but Ray pulls the guillotine again. Nox rolls and makes the ropes. Ray follows with slaps, but Nox cuts her off with a chokeslam for 2. She heads up top and Ray crotches her. She attacks the knee but Nox counters into a destroyer for a good near fall. Nox sets and the shiniest wizard connects and Ray makes the ropes at 2. Nox follows with ground and pound, to the apron and misses a kick, hitting the post. Ray quickly hits the Gory bomb and picks up the win.Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Tegan Nox @ 13:35 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event with Nox playing the sympathetic hometown babyface well, while Ray was a great villain.

