Csonka’s NXT UK Review 10.10.19 (Ep. 64)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Hunt defeated Pretty Deadly @ 4:30 via pin [**½]

– Jordan Devlin defeated Jack Starz @ 4:40 via pin [**¾]

– Mastiff defeated Kenny Williams @ 5:13 via pin [**]

– Piper Niven defeated Jazzy Gabert @ 4:45 via pin [**]

– Tom Phillips joins Nigel on commentary.

The Hunt vs. Pretty Deadly (Stoker & Howley) : Howley and Boar begin, Boar takes early control and trips up Howley and follows with a clothesline. The senton follows, Primate tags in and hits a double ace handle off the ropes. He follows wit slams, Boar tags back in and double teams follow. Stoker distracts boar as Howley hits the dropkick. Stoker tags in and follows with strikes. Pretty Deadly follow with double teams, isolating Boar in the corner. They work quick tags, more double teams follow and Boar fights back with a German. He trips up Stoker and tags in Primate. He runs wild with suplexes, clotheslines and a backdrop. The spear connects and the double top rope head butts finish it. The Hunt defeated Pretty Deadly @ 4:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid opening tag to get the Hunt back on the winning track.

– Imperium (Aichner & Barthel) arrive and Barthel calls the Hunt a bunch of animals. The Hunt attacks and they brawl until Wolfe joins in and Imperium takes control and slam the Hunt into the steps to stand tall.

– Ilija Dragonov returns next week.

Jordan Devlin vs. Jack Starz : They lock up and Devlin grounds the action. Starz counters out and hits a rough looking slam. Devlin posts him and Starz battles back with a press slam. Devin cuts him off with kicks, lays the boots to him and hits the shoulder breaker. The uranage and standing moonsault follows for 2. Devlin grounds the action, and then hits a back breaker. He grounds things again. Hits clubbing strikes, but Starz fires back with a flurry and a dropkick. Uppercuts follow and Devlin cuts him off with the slingshot cutter for 2. Kawada kicks follow and the Devlin side follows for the win. Jordan Devlin defeated Jack Starz @ 4:40 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good because Devlin is great, but shouldn’t be going 50/50 with jobbers.

– Devlin proclaims he’s the biggest star on the NXT UK roster. Mastiff arrives and says he’s about to have match right now and challenges Devlin to a match. Devlin walks off.

Mastiff vs. Kenny Williams : Williams plays keep away at the bell, they lock up and Mastiff tosses him around. Williams then attacks the arm, but picks up the pace and crucifixes mastiff for 2. The springboard elbow follows, but Mastiff dumps him. He tweaks his ankle, and back in, Mastiff runs him over with a shoulder tackle. Mastiff follows with strikes, and then grounds the action. Williams fights to his feet, but runs into a backdrop. Mastiff misses the senton, and Williams hits a bulldog to the buckles and an enziguri. The springboard back elbow connects and sling blade follows for 2. Mastiff tosses him around and the cannonball follows for the win. Mastiff defeated Kenny Williams @ 5:13 via pin [**] This was an ok, but oddly booked match with the injury angle to Williams; Mastiff gets back on the winning track here.

– Nina Samuels mocks Xia Brookside and they set up a match.

– Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster arrive and play to the crowd. Mark says thank you to the fans supporting them o the road to winning the tag titles. Flash says they want to taker on the world and will defend anytime against anyone. Gallus arrives and says they aren’t impressed, and are instead embarrassed fort hem. Next week, they face Gallus and Gallus will take the titles. They won’t take them out tonight, because they want something left for next week. Flash says they will kick their asses next week.

– Noam Dar comments on his win over Trent Seven and wants to move on, Seven arrives and Sid Scala breaks them up until Dar slaps Seven. He books a rematch for the show in two-weeks.

– Andrews & Webster are interviewed, but the Grizzled Young Veterans arrive and promise to win back the tag titles.

Piper Niven vs. Jazzy Gabert : Jinny is at ringside. They lock up and battle for position, and then trade shoulder tackles. Niven takes her down, and Gabert powders to the floor. Jinny distracts Niven and Gabert attacks. She follows with strikes to the back, Niven fires back and Gabert follows with a slam and covers for 2. Ground and pound follows, and then stomps on the back. Niven fires up but Gabert hits knee strikes. She follows with rights, but Niven hits a head butt and slam. The cross body follows for 2. Jinny in the ring and Niven head butts her. Ripley arrives and takes out Gabert with a kick and Niven hits the senton for the win. Piper Niven defeated Jazzy Gabert @ 4:45 via pin [**] This was ok, but disappointing with a flat finish. I will say that the Niven/Ripley mutual respect pairing is interesting.

– Next week, Gallus challenges Andrews & Webster for the tag team titles.

