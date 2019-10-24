Csonka’s NXT UK Review 10.24.19 (Ep. 66)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter @ 7:55 via pin [***]

– Travis Banks vs. Ligero went to a draw @ 8:00 [***]

– Trent Seven defeated Noam Dar @ 13:30 via pin [***¾]

-Imperium arrives to kick off the show. Barthel says that they continue to show they are the dominant voice of the brand, and calls WALTER the most honorable champion in WWE history. WALTER says there is no man and no group that can compete with them. the mat is sacred, but Gallus interrupts. They laugh at WALTER & Imperium, and mocks them for calling the mat sacred. Joe also makes fun of their track suits, and congratulates them for getting rid of British Strong Style. Joe says WALTER may have the UK title, but they aren’t the top boy in NXT UK. Since day one, before “Jolly Wally” arrived, Gallus has run NXT UK. They have tag team gold and this is their kingdom, and they let Imperium live n it. WALTER, please relapse the hounds on these fools. A fine interaction that we all knew was coming eventually, we’ll see how it pays out.

– Xia Brookside cuts a promo from the NXT UK Performance Center. She beat Nina Samuels last week, and was close to a title shot, but Kay Lee Ray took it from her. She will earn a title shot and wants KLR when she does.

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter : Drake and Smith begin, locking up with Smith overpowering Drake. Lock up again, Smith follows with a dropkick and Drake fires back, but Smith hits a suplex for 2. Carter in and the sunset flip gets 2. He follows with kicks, and follows with an ushigoroshi. Gibson tags in and carter follows with an overhead belly to belly. The superkick follows for 2. Gibson cuts him off, tags in Drake and the former champions follow with double teams. Drake takes the heat, hits a back breaker and Carter spills to the floor. Double teams on the floor follow. Back in and Gibson lays the boots to Carter and covers for 2. He grounds the action, Carter fights to his feet but Drake tags in and follows with a rolling forearm for 2. Carter fires back, hits a moonsault press and tags in Smith. Smith runs wild with strikes, takes out Gibson and follows with a clothesline. Gibson pulls Drake to the floor, tope by Smith and back in, Drake cuts him off but Smith counters back into a blue thunder bomb for 2. Gibson distracts him, and double teams follow on Smith and Drake takes out Carter. They work over Smith and ticket to mayhem finishes it. The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter @ 7:55 via pin [***] Good tag match as The Grizzled Young Veterans get back on the winning track.

– Post match, The Grizzled Young Veterans attack, but Webster & Andrews make the save and run them off.

– Tyler Bate talked with reporters earlier today, and he says he’s taking things as they come. There are a lot of new faces here, but he wants a match with A-Kid. Yes please.

– During the break, The Grizzled Young Veterans ranted about the attack and meets with Gallus. They want a tag title shot because the titles are theirs.

Travis Banks vs. Ligero : they lock up and Ligero goes for pin attempts and they end in a standoff. Ligero grounds the action, Banks fights to his feet but Ligero follows with an arm drag into a cradle for 2. Ligero grounds things, but Banks escapes, trips him up and cradles Ligero for 2. Ligero then cradles Banks for 2. Banks now grounds the action, but Ligero counters out and then gets grounded again. Back to the feet, Banks follows with an arm drag but Ligero then cradles him for 2. Banks counters a suplex into a small package for 2. They trade cradles, and Banks follows with a knee strike for 2. Banks follows with chops, they trade and Banks takes control until Ligero hits an enziguri. Ligero heads up top and Banks cuts him off, hits John Woooooo but Ligero cradles him for 2. They work into counters and the slice of heaven misses for Banks and Ligero cradles him for 2. Ligero with the backslide for 2. they battle into a double cradle and double pin. Travis Banks vs. Ligero went to a draw @ 8:00 [***] This was a good, entertaining, and competitive match with an interesting finish.

– They hype the upcoming Devlin vs. Mastiff match.

– A-Kid debuts next week, also, Devlin vs. Mastiff.

Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar : Dar attacks as Seven rolls in and works him over on the floor. he ties his arm to the post and follows with a dropkick to the shoulder. Seven say she can fight and the match officially begins as Seven hits a huge desperation lariat for 2. He follows with a hip toss and slam. The running leg drop follows for 2. Seven lays the boots to Dar. Dar counters the burning hammer with an eye rake and attacks the injured arm. He runs into an STO, heads up top but Dar dropkicks to the knee and hits the fisherman’s buster for 2. Dar lays the boots to Seven, flings him to the ropes and covers for 2. The ankle lock follows, and transitions into an arm bar. Seven fires back, but Dar dumps him to the floor. Seven rolls back in as Dar follows with a dropkick and looks for a Tyler driver, but Seven counters out and follows with chops. The snapdragon follows, and Dar rolls to the floor. Suicide dive by Seven. Back in and Seven misses the senton. Dar looks for the north sea fisherman driver but Seven counters out into a side slam. Dar fights off the Seven star lariat, hits a flatliner and covers for 2. They work to the apron and Seven follows with chops, they trade and Seven follows with a DDT on the apron. Back in and Seven covers for 2. Seven struggles to his feet, pulls up Dar and hits a snapdragon, back fist and Seven star lariat for 2. They trade strikes, firing up and Seven follows with big rights. Dar cuts him off, attacks the knee and hits a double stomp to the knee. The ankle lock follows, Seven fights, crawls and makes the ropes. Dar grabs the towel, picks up Seven, and Seven cradles him for 2. PK by Dar and the cover gets 2. Dar talks shit and Seven hits bang and bop, snaps the fingers and the burning hammer finishes it. Trent Seven defeated Noam Dar @ 13:30 via pin [***¾] This was really good. They had a good story coming in, Dar was a completely great asshole, while Seven was an amazing babyface, not only fighting for himself, but also for his British Strong Style brothers, digging deep, digging into the British Strong Style playbook, and overcoming the dastardly Dar in the end.

