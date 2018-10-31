Csonka’s NXT UK Review 10.31.18 (Ep. 3)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Trent Seven defeated Saxton Huxley @ 5:12 via pin [**½]

– Flash Morgan Webster defeated Mark Coffey @ 6:21 via pin [***]

– Danny Burch defeated Sam Gradwell @ 4:10 via pin [**¾]

– Zack Gibson defeated Noam Dar @ 21:10 via pin [****]

– Vic Joseph & Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show as our commentary team.

Trent Seven vs. Saxton Huxley : They lock up and work to the ropes, and Seven breaks clean. Huxley looks to overpower Seven, counters the chops and tosses Seven to the buckles. Seven fires back and connects with the chops and DDT. More chops follow, but Huxley cuts him off with a Thesz press for 2. Huxley follows with rights and knee strikes, and that gets 2. Ground and pound follows, and then a cobra clutch follows as he grounds Seven. Seven fights for the ropes, and counters into the seven star lariat. He lights up Huxley with chops, a backdrop; Huxley now fires back and Seven hits the burning hammer for the win. Trent Seven defeated Saxton Huxley @ 5:12 via pin [**½] This was a solid back and forth match to open the show, with a rowdy and invested crowd.

– We get a video package for the Coffey Brothers.

– Webster is interviewed prior to his match, and he plans to end his issues with the Coffeys tonight.

Mark Coffey vs. Flash Morgan Webster : Joe Coffey is at ringside. Coffey attacks with strikes to begin. Webster fires back with leg kicks and follows with arm drags. He grounds the action, Coffey escapes, but Webster hits a RANA and standing senton for 2. Coffey powders and Joe distracts Webster, allowing Mark to attack with uppercuts and take control. Coffey follows with strikes and a Russian leg sweep and Saito suplex for 2. Coffey follows with body shots, and covers for 2. He grounds the action and hits another suplex covering for 2. Webster starts to fire back with kicks, picks up the pace and hits the moonsault press for 2. He follows with strikes, and the knee strike follows as Coffey rolls to the floor. Webster now hits a RANA on the floor. Joe distracts him and back in and Coffey hits the suplex for 2. Coffey follows with uppercuts, Webster slips off the ropes but hits a quick enziguri to recover. He takes out Joe, Mark attacks but Webster cradles him for the win. Flash Morgan Webster defeated Mark Coffey @ 6:21 via pin [***] This was a good back and forth match, playing off of an already established rivalry during and after the match.

– Post match, the Coffeys beat him down and Mark Andrews and Travis Banks arrive and make the save; the Cofffey’s bail.

Danny Burch vs. Sam Gradwell : They talk trash and start trading strikes right away. Burch takes early control, but Gradwell fires back and lays in uppercuts. He follows with clubbing strikes but Burch cuts him off with a German and lariat for 2. He follows with uppercuts, but Gradwell cuts him off with a Michinoku driver for 2. Gradwell follows with kicks, Burch gets pissed and just drops Gradwell with a huge right. They fight to their feet, and start throwing bombs. Burch lands body shots, kicks, and more forearms. The head butt connects and Burch hits a draping DDT for the win. Danny Burch defeated Sam Gradwell @ 4:10 via pin [**¾] This was short, but pretty good as they just beat the hell out of each other.

– Burch gets the post match promo, and he feels amazing to be back in the UK. This will always be home to him. This means so much to him as he’s traveled the world for 15-years representing the UK scene. He’s in the best shape of his life and now it’s not about respect, and he wants Pete Dunne’s attention. “I was British string style long before you were around.” He respects Dunne, but offers him to have a go if Dunne thinks he’s hard enough.

– We get a Jordan Devlin video package.

Zack Gibson vs. Noam Dar : They lock up, work into counters, and Dar grounds the action. He starts working the arm, and rolls into a cradle for 2. Gibson now grounds things, working the arm and Dar slips out and works into a death lock. He follows with kicks to the knee and Gibson retreats to the ropes. Gibson now goes back after the arm, and grounds things as he maintains control. Dar finally escapes, and cradles Gibson for 2. Gibson fights off the backslide with knee strikes, but Dar attacks the knee to cut him off, but Gibson snaps Dar’s arm off the ropes. Dar manages to kick him to the floor and they work to the floor and Dar attacks the knee again. Back in and Dar covers for near falls, but Gibson keeps kicking out. Gibson hits a divorce court and follows with ground and pound. Gibson follows with more strikes, a clothesline, and that gets 2. He grounds things, attacking the arm and stomping away on it. Gibson slaps Dar around, and then takes him down and attacks the previously injured knee of Dar. The arm bar suplex connects but Dar fires back with a flurry of strikes and kicks, Gibson to the ropes and Dar attacks the knee to send him to the mat. The northern lights suplex follows and gets 2. The fisherman’s suplex connects and again, gets 2. Dar back to the strike and kicks, Gibson cuts him off and hits a flying code breaker for a good near fall. Gibson back to the arm and looks for Shankley gates, but Dar makes the ropes. They work to the floor and Gibson powerbombs Dar onto the stage. Gibson looks for a countout win, but Dar struggles and barely beats the count. Shankley gates follows and Dar fights, and just makes the ropes. Gibson talks shit to Dar and follows with strikes and kicks to the face. Gibson is just pummeling Dar here, but Dar fires up, attacks the knee and misses the super nova kick, but manages a cradle for 2. Dar back to the knee again, and heads up top. The double stomp to the knee connects and both men are down. They fight to their feet, trade strikes, but Dar rolls into a knee bar. Gibson rolls and kicks his way out of it. Dar counters the flying code breaker, Dar gets an ankle lock grapevines the leg. They trade grounded strikes, Dar misses a double stomp, comes up limp and Gibson posts him and hits helter skelter for the win. Zack Gibson defeated Noam Dar @ 21:10 via pin [****] This was a great back and forth main event, with a hot crowd throughout. In many ways it was similar in tone and style to Bran vs. Styles from this week’s Smackdown with the arm & leg work being a constant thread throughout and paying off down the stretch. The UK crowds loathe Gibson and Dar played a great and resilient babyface here.

– End Scene.

