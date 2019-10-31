Csonka’s NXT UK Review 10.31.19 (Ep. 67)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rhea Ripley & Piper Niven defeated Jinny & Jazzy Gabert @ 6:08 via pin [**]

– A-Kid defeated Kassius Ohno @ 6:50 via countout [***]

– Joseph Conners defeated Roy Johnson @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– Jordan Devlin defeated Mastiff @ 12:20 via pin [***½]

Rhea Ripley & Piper Niven vs. Jinny & Jazzy Gabert : Jinny & Niven begin, with Niven controlling with ease. Ripley tags in and follows with clotheslines. Jinny powders, Ripley follows and Niven joins her. Ripley carries Jinny back into the ring, hits a slam and whips her to the buckles. The dropkick follows and Jinny pulls the hair, Gabert attacks and Jinny then follows with strikes, Gabert in and she and Jinny work double teams, and Jinny covers for 2. Ripley then cradles her for 2. Jinny follows with an octopus hold, lays in slaps and Ripley cuts her off. Niven tags in and she and Gabert battle, cross body by Niven and slams Jinny onto Gabert. The senton follows for 2. Gabert battles back with a spear for 2. It breaks down, and follows with a dive that had a bit of s rough landing. The Michinoku driver finishes Gabert. Rhea Ripley & Piper Niven defeated Jinny & Jazzy Gabert @ 6:08 via pin [**] This was ok, but rather one sided. I don’t have any clue what they do with Jinny & Gabert going forward as they have seemingly already cooled on the pairing

– Post match, Ripley shows respect for Niven and gives her the ring as she’s off to war.

A-Kid vs. Kassius Ohno : They lock up, Ohno looks to use his size and power, and he grounds things. A-Kid counters into a crucifix for 2. They lock up, A-Kid looks to ground the action but Ohno counters into a head scissors. A-Kid escapes and looks to take control back, follows with arm drags, a dropkick but Ohno rocks him with strikes and grounds things. The slam and senton follows for 2. A-Kid keeps fighting, hits am arm drags, a RANA and dropkick. He looks for an arm bar, Ohno powers up with a Gotch lift and stuns A-Kid in the ropes. To the floor they go, Ohno follows with strikes, A-Kid fires back with a 619 and Ohno can’t beat the count as A-Kid sneaks away with a debut win. A-Kid defeated Kassius Ohno @ 6:50 via countout [***] This was a good and enjoyable match, giving s a taste of A-Kid, and likely setting up an Ohno vs. Bate match at some point.

– Post match, Oho attacks A-Kid until Tyler Bate makes the save.

– Killer Kelly says she’s medically cleared to compete, and is ready to pick a fight.

Joseph Connors vs. Roy Johnson : They work into some awkward counters, Conners cuts him off with strikes and then lays the boots to Johnson. He bends him around the post, hits a basement dropkick and another. He follows with chops and then does his “I’m a mean guy so I will grunt and make faces like I’m constipated” act. That allows Johnson to fire back, but Conners rakes the eyes and hits a neck breaker. Don’t look down finishes it. Joseph Conners defeated Roy Johnson @ 4:00 via pin [**] NXT UK is still trying to make Joseph Conners a thing. I can appreciate them trying, but it’s still not working. The match was ok, but nothing more.

– Kay Lee Ray arrives. KLR says that things are better because she’s here. Today is even better because there is no Toni Storm. She took everything that mattered to Toni and then talks about Xia Brookside wanting a title shot. She’s smarter than Xia, she’s a woman while Xia is a little girl that cries about failing.

– Next week The grizzled Young Veterans face Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster.

Jordan Devlin vs. Mastiff : They don’t fuck around and Devlin attacks, they brawl and then Devlin powders. Back in and Devlin slaps him, Mastiff fires up and hits back drop and strikes. Mastiff follows with uppercuts, Devlin then stuns him off the ropes and starts targeting the arm. the standing moonsault follows or 2. Devlin goes back to the arm, follows with knee strikes and again, goes back to attacking the arm. Devlin grounds things, keeping the big man down and maintaining good focus on the arm. Devlin then works a short arm bar, Mastiff fights but Devlin cranks back on the hold. Mastiff powers up and slams his way out. They trade strikes, Mastiff follows with an overhead toss and clotheslines. The senton follows for 2. Devlin counters the powerbomb, takes out the knee and Mastiff hits a head butt, and he then whips Devlin to the floor. Mastiff follows him out, and hits the Finlay roll on the floor. Back in and Devlin attacks the arm and follows with a slingshot cutter. The moonsault follows for 2. Devlin heads back up top and the moonsault eats knees and an Mastiff follows with the cannonball as Devlin slides to the floor. Mastiff rolls him back in, follows with strikes as they work up top. Devlin counters and hits an enziguri and the devil inside off the ropes for the win. Jordan Devlin defeated Mastiff @ 12:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, with Devlin showing how good he is and Mastiff holding up his end of things as they played the size dynamic well and worked a smart match.

– Alexander Wolfe is still trying to recruit Ilja Dragunov into Imperium, but he seems undecided still.

