Csonka’s NXT UK Review 11.07.19 (Ep. 68)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Joe Coffey defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 5:00 via pin [**½]

– Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly @ 4:25 via pin [**]

– Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster went to a no contest @ 16:00 [***¼]

Joe Coffey vs. Tyson T-Bone : They lock up, working to the ropes and T-Bone hits some body shots. Joe fires back, they trade strikes and T-Bone cuts him off until Joe follows with a belly to belly. The backbreaker follows and the elbow drop gets 2. Joe grounds the action, working the arm. T-Bone fights back with strikes head butts and body shots. The suplex follows for 2. Joe counters snake eyes and hits the Glasgow sendoff. Te rolling lariat finishes it. Joe Coffey defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 5:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid, hard-hitting opener.

– Xia Brookside is interviewed and talks about KLR. Xia says she’s been working hard and will prove that to KLR.

– We get a Video package for Ridge Holland, coming soon.

– We get a Piper Niven video package, discussing her path into wrestling and how she fell in love with it. This really would have been more effective when she debuted, but I appreciate the effort to give her some shine with Rhea & likely Toni gone.

Isla Dawn vs. Killer Kelly : This is Kelly’s first match since June, following time of due to injury. Kelly rushes her but Dawn grounds her and takes control. The half crab follows, but Kelly makes the ropes. Dawn follows with a dropkick and covers for 2. Kelly fires back, lays in ground and pound and follows with kicks. She lays in uppercuts and the clothesline follows for 2. She works a chinlock, rakes the eyes and the cravat follows. Dawn counters out and follows with uppercuts. The knee strike connects and the Saito follows for 2. Kelly fires back with kicks, stuns Dawn off the ropes and follows with a dropkick. The corner dropkick follows but Dawn counters into a bridging German for the win. Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly @ 4:25 via pin [**] This was ok, but Dawn bores me to tears while they still have no clue what to do with Kelly.

– Next week, we get Tyler Bate vs. Kasius Ohno. Next, we get a really good Ohno video package, running down British Strong Style.

– Next week, we also get KLR vs. Xia Brookside & Travis Banks vs. Ligero.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster : This is a match between former tag team champions as both look for another shot at the gold. Mark & Gibson begin, locking up and Webster looking to ground things. Webster keeps him down, but Gibson counters out as tags in Drake. Webster gets the sunset flip for 2. Mark tags in and Drake powders. Back in and they lock up, working to the mat and Drake gets a cradle until mark powers into a backslide for 2. Webster tags in and double teams follow for 2. Mark follows with a dropkick for 2. He follows with arm drags, Drake cuts him off and Gibson tags in. Webster joins in and the faces clear the ring. Back in and Gibson grounds the action, Mark counters back and Webster tags in for double teams and Mark covers for 2. Drake tags in and they double team Mark and dump Webster. Drake attacks Mark on the floor, and back in, hits the backbreaker. Gibson tags in and double teams on the floor follow. They have mark isolated, and back in, Gibson follows with strikes. the slam follows and double teams follow for 2. Drake hits a clothesline and covers for 2. He grounds Webster, Gibson tags in and woks him over covering for 2. Drake tags in and they continue to double team Webster. He grounds Webster, and Gibson tags in and covers for 2. Webster hits a jawbreaker, battles back and hits the rude boy block. Gibson cuts off the tag, Drake hits a back breaker and covers for 2. Gallus arrives and their distraction allows Webster to make the comeback and tag in Mark. He runs wild, hits an enziguri and double stomp. The tornado DDT follows and it breaks down as Mark covers for 2. He works over Drake, but Drake fires back, dumps Webster and they double team Mark and cover for 2. Mark runs then together, fires back and follows with a sitout powerbomb on Drake. RANA to the floor on Gibson and Webster hits the senton on Drake for 2. Gibson cuts off the tag and shankley gates is countered and Webster hits a head butt, it breaks down and Drake covers for 2. They isolate Webster and look for ticket to mayhem but Webster cradles Gibson for 2. Drake cuts off Mark with a superkick, but Mark counters back with a poison RANA. Imperium arrives and Gallus rushes the ring for the no contest. Imperium attacks and has a standoff with Gallus. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster went to a no contest @ 16:00 [***¼] Even with the non-finish, they had a good main event and worked hard to get the crowd into it.

– Post match, Wolfe, Joe Coffey, & WALTER arrive. Imperium & Gallus face off as Ilja Dragunov arrives. They’ve teased him joining Imperium but he…stands with Gallus. They all brawl to close the show, which the crowd popped for. I’m not sold on Dragunov with Gallus, but maybe he can make them interesting.

