Csonka’s NXT UK Review 11.14.18 (Ep. 7)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jordan Devlin defeated Sid Scala @ 3:20 via pin [**]

– Saxon Huxley & Joseph Conners defeated Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan @ 4:50 via pin [**¾]

– Tyler Bate defeated James Drake @ 8:30 via pin [***¼]

– Wolfgang defeated Ashton Smith @ 5:35 via pin [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

– Vic Joseph & Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show as our commentary team.

– Triple H and NXT UK dad Johnny Saint kick off the show and the NXT UK Women’s Title tournament will finally begin airing. Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Isla Dawn, Xia Brookside, Nina Samuels, Jinny, Millie McKenzie, & Toni Storm will compete and the following first round matches have been confirmed…

* Jinny vs. McKenzie

* Storm vs. Samuels

* Kai vs. Dawn

* Ripley vs. Brookside

Jordan Devlin vs. Sid Scala : They lock up, work to the ropes and Devlin talks shit to Scala. Scala fires up and attacks with strikes, but Devlin slams him down and hits the standing moonsault for 2. Devlin whips him to the buckles, and then chokes him out. Devlin lays the boots to him, and starts attacking the arm. Scala fights back, but Devlin cuts him off with a slingshot cutter for 2. Scala gets a desperation sunset flip for 2, follows with strikes, and follows with a neck breaker for 2. Scala heads up top and flies off into a dropkick that mostly missed, allowing Devlin to hits the side slam without a name for the win. Jordan Devlin defeated Sid Scala @ 3:20 via pin [**] This was an OK opener, with Devlin continuing his winning ways.

– Post match, Devlin proclaims his greatness as the Irish Ace and runs down the locker room, including fake luchadore Ligero.

– We go back a few episodes with Mustache Mountain teasing NXT Tag Titles and guys needing to make alliances to compete for them. That leads us to our next match.

Saxon Huxley & Joseph Conners defeated Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan : Jordan and Huxley to begin, and Huxley immediately grounds things. Jordan fires back, picks up the pace and gets the hip toss for 2. Williams tags in and starts to work the arm, grounding the action. Jordan tags back in and Conners distracts him, allowing Huxley to attack and cover for 2. Conners tags in as commentary, by mandate, talks about Conner’s losing part of his ear and nearly dying after a bar fight. Conners and Huxley work quick tags and double teams, Jordan fires back on Huxley and takes him down. The enziguri follow and Williams gets the hit tag, runs wild and clears the ring. The suicide dive follows and he gets cut off back in and Connors finishes him with the flatliner for the win. Saxon Huxley & Joseph Conners defeated Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan @ 4:50 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good as they start to look to build the tag division.

– They preview the NXT UK Women’s tournament.

– Trent Seven cuts a promo on Zack Gibson, hyping their upcoming match.

Tyler Bate vs. James Drake : They lock up, working into counters as Bate grounds things and starts targeting the arm. Drake looks to counter, but the Big Strong Boi will have none of that. Drake finally starts to fight back, but Bate counters into the dropkick. Bate follows with the bop and bang, but Drake knocks him to the floor. Drake follows and works him over and rolls him back in. Drake grounds things, follows with knee strikes and then lays the boots to Bate. Bate fires back, but Drake cuts him off with a dropkick for 2. Drake grounds things, but Bate powers out and hits a RANA. The clotheslines follow and then hits a flying uppercut. More uppercuts follow, and then the XPLODER and running shooting star press gets 2. Drake battles back, and Bate dumps him and hits the suicide dive. Back in and the backdrop driver gets 2. Drake counters Tyler driver with a corner dropkick and covers for 2. They trade strikes, enziguri by Bate and Drake misses the dropkick and Bate hits the lariat and Tyler driver 97 for the win. Tyler Bate defeated James Drake @ 8:30 via pin [***¼] This was a good match, with Drake looking competitive, but Bate continuing to look like a star.

Wolfgang vs. Ashton Smith : The Coffeys are out with Wolfgang. They lock up, Smith works a cravat, but Wolfgang fires away with strikes and works him over on the corner. They pick up the pace and Smith hits a dropkick and springboards in with a chop. Wolfgang cuts him off with a gut buster and then lays the boots to him. Wolfgang whips him to the buckles, and follows with knee strikes. Smith tries to fire back, but is quickly cut off. Wolfgang grounds things, working the mid-section with a bear hug. Smith fires up to his feet, lays in rights, a bicycle kick and running knee strike. The clothesline follows and Smith hits a back elbow; Wolfgang misses a charge and Smith hits the high cross for 2. Smith lays in rights, but Wolfgang hits a pop up flapjack and running senton and fisherman’s suplex for the win. Wolfgang defeated Ashton Smith @ 5:35 via pin [**½] This was a solid main event, which played off of the six-man from last week, and continue the alliance between the Coffeys & Wolfgang.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”