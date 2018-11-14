Csonka’s NXT UK Review 11.14.18 (Ep. 8)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NXT UK Women’s Tournament Match: Dakota Kai defeated Nina Samuels @ 4:40 via pin [**¾]

– Tyson T-Bone defeated Jake Constantinou @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– Dave Mastiff defeated Dan Moloney @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– NXT UK Women’s Tournament Match: Jinny defeated Millie McKenzie @ 5:00 via pin [***]

– Zack Gibson defeated Trent Seven @ 13:13 via pin [***½]

– Vic Joseph & Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show as our commentary team.

Dakota Kai vs. Nina Samuels : They lock up and Samuels takes control with strikes. She overpowers Kai, but Kai quickly fires back with kicks and standing double stomp, covering for 2. Samuels cuts her off, works her over in the ropes, and follows with a dropkick for 2. Samuels now grounds things, keeping Kai down to avoid the kicks. Kai battles to her feet and Samuels attacks the back and follows with a backbreaker for 2. The Gory special follows, Kai slowly fights her way out and gets the sunset flip for 2. Kai lays in strikes, kicks, and a dropkick. The running face wash follows and then the running head kick connects,. The Kairopractor finishes it. Dakota Kai defeated Nina Samuels @ 4:40 via pin [**¾] While Samuels remains winless so far, she’s worked hard and has looked good. Kai picking up the win was the right call, and this was pretty good overall.

– Mark Andrews is interviewed and is looking for a tile shot. Flash Morgan Webster arrives and he wants the same. Hr proposes that they form a tag team to go after the upcoming tag titles. Andrews agrees with him.

– Ashton Smith talks about last week’s loss as Eddie Dennis tells him to watch his match next week.

Tyson T-Bone vs. Jake Constantinou : T-Bone attacks at the bell, and tosses Jake around. He follows with elbows, knee strikes and a belly to back suplex for 2. The knee strike and elbow drop follows for 2. Jake fires back, T-Bone then drops him with a right and lariat for the win. Tyson T-Bone defeated Jake Constantinou @ 2:00 via pin [NR] Squash casserole.

– T-Bone mocks his opponent post match and runs into Dave Mastiff as he enters, teasing an upcoming hoss style match.

Dave Mastiff vs. Dan Moloney : Moloney attacks at the bell, but this only angers Mastiff who hits the running dropkick. T-Bone watches on as Mastiff hits the senton. Head butt by Mastiff, and the German follows. The buster bomb finishes it. Dave Mastiff defeated Dan Moloney @ 1:20 via pin [NR] A second helping of squash casserole. Yes, give me a hoss battle with these two big lads.

– Sid Scala is going to ask NXT UK dad Johnny Saint for an opportunity.

Jinny vs. Millie McKenzie : The crowd loves McKenzie. They lock up, McKenzie gets the takedown and they trade strikes. McKenzie follows with a dropkick and kicks. She rocks Jinny with a running forearm, Jinny backs off into the ropes and then hits a flatliner to the buckles, covering for 2. Jinny lays the boots to her, follows with ground and pound, and slams McKenzie to the mat face first. Jinny grounds things, but McKenzie fires up and lays in strikes but Jinny cuts her off with a surfboard. McKenzie fights out and makes the ropes. Jinny hits a curb stomp and that gets 2. McKenzie hits a desperation spear and that gets 2. The German follows and then another gets 2. Jinny fires back with elbows, arm drags McKenzie to he corner and the rolling kick finishes McKenzie. Jinny defeated Millie McKenzie @ 5:00 via pin [***] At age 18, McKenzie shows a ton of potential, and she’s already over, so it should be fn to see her grow. Jinny’s in ring presence and character are really strong and her moving on made sense. This was short, but really fun and good.

– We get a Ligero video package.

Zack Gibson vs. Trent Seven : They lock up, and Gibson immediately looks to ground things. Seven fights back to the feet, and he now grounds things, working a cravat. Gibson counters, targeting the previously injured knee of Seven. Seven manages to fire back with chops, and Gibson powders to the floor. He teases leaving, but Tyler Bate puts a stop to that allowing Seven to attack. Seven lays in chops, back in and Gibson fights to the ropes and then hits Seven in the throat and covers for 2. He works a key lock, and starts punishing the arm. Gibson follows with strikes, and a key lock driver for 2. Gibson continues to attack the arm, looking to setup Shankely gates. Gibson follows with strikes, Seven fires up and absorbs strikes and keeps throwing hits a DDT for 2. Seven hits a big right and suicide dive. Back in and Seven lays in chops and a half snapdragon suplex and powerbomb for 2. The half crab follows, Gibson fights and makes the ropes. He now looks for Shankley gates, but Seven lays in chops, but Gibson hits the belly to back suplex for 2. Gibson slaps Seven around, counters the seven star lariat by attacking the arm and they trade strikes. Gibson turns him inside out with a lariat and they work into a double down. Gibson attacks the arm again, Seven fires up but Gibson hits the ticket to ride for 2. Gibson locks on Shankley gates, Seven fights, teases tapping, but makes the ropes. Gibson kicks Bate, allowing Seven to hit the seven star lariat for a great near fall. Gibson fights off the burning hammer as Drake slams Bate to the steps. He then helps Gibson roll up Seven for the win, uniting the Grizzled Young Veterans in NXT UK. Zack Gibson defeated Trent Seven @ 13:13 via pin [***½] Shitty finish aside, this was a very good main event. In all of the Mustache Mountain & British String Style praise, Trent Seven is often forgotten. While he’s admittedly not the star Bate or Dunne is, he’s a really good wrestler that’s always in the right place an plays his role very well. Gibson continues to roll on as a quality heel, the Grizzled Young Veterans are united here on screen, and the Coffeys and Wolfgang continue to cause issues for just about everyone.

– Post match, The Coffeys and Wolfgang beat down Mustache Mountain.

– End Scene.

