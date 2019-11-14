Csonka’s NXT UK Review 11.14.19 (Ep. 69)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Xia Brookside @ 7:00 via pin [***]

– Travis Banks defeated Ligero @ 9:50 via pin [***½]

– Tyler Bate defeated Kassius Ohno @ 24:03 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Xia Brookside : They lock up, working to the ropes and breaking clean. Ray then starts attacking the arm, Brookside counters out and grounds the action. Ray counters into a head scissors, but Brookside pops out and they work into counters. Brookside goes back to the arm but Ray levels her with a right. He follows with strikes in the ropes, but Brookside cradles her for 2. Ray powers up and the sunset flip follows for 2. Ray takes her to the ropes and then catches the high cross and follows with a slam. Ray grounds the action, lays in clubbing strikes and hits a suplex for 2. Brookside counters the Gory bomb, hits a jawbreaker and bulldog for 2. Ray cuts her off with chops, Brookside fires back and hits a head scissors. She misses the double knees, but hits a RANA for 2. Superkick by Ray, and the Gory bomb finishes it. Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Xia Brookside @ 7:00 via pin [***] Brookside is still really young, but continues to show great promise as a babyface. The match was good with the babyface challenger giving the heel champion more trouble than expected.

– We get footage of Imperium trying to recruit Ilja Dragunov, but him choosing Gallus over them last week.

– We get a Piper Niven personality profile.

Travis Banks vs. Ligero : These two fought to a draw a three weeks back, this is their rematch. They shake hands and then trade strikes to begin, working into a double down. Banks follows with kicks, but Ligero hits a back handspring cross body, covering for 2. He follows with chops, Banks fires back but Ligero takes control. The abdominal stretch follows, but Banks escapes only to eat some strikes. Ligero follows with chops and clotheslines as they fight for a backslide and tease the double pin as Banks hits a superkick, chops and the corner dropkick. Banks heads up top and goes coast to coast and that gets 2. Banks pulls Ligero up, but Ligero counters slice of heaven with the sunset bomb for 2. Ligero heads up top and misses the splash. They trade cradles and Banks hits a snap German, superkick, but Ligero fires back and Banks hits the kiwi crusher for 2. Banks heads up top and Ligero cuts him off, he follows him up and the superplex follows. Banks rolls to the apron, Ligero follows and lays in chops. They trade and Banks hits the fisherman’s suplex as Ligero rolls to the floor. Banks misses the double stomp, and Ligero counters back with a tornado DDT. Joseph Conners arrives, posts Ligero and Banks hits slice of heaven to win. Travis Banks defeated Ligero @ 9:50 via pin [***½] This was a really good match, and played well off of their previous meeting, even if the finish was flat because they are still trying to make Conners a thing.

– Conners attacks Banks and Ligero post match. He says this was supposed to be about him, he was supposed to be champion, but where is he now? He was supposed to be on Takeovers, because he’s Takeover worthy. He’s sick of the questions and excuses, if he has to suffer, everyone will suffer with him.

– We get video package for Ridge Holland; he debuts next week.

– William Regal visited the NXT UK Performance Center and Alexander Wolfe arrived, and asked for a match with Ilja Dragunov ASAP. Johnny Saint books it for next week.

Kassius Ohno vs. Tyler Bate : They lock up and Ohno easily overpowers him to begin. Lock up and Ohno grounds him, but Bate counters up and out, working the arm. Ohno works into slick counters, taking Bate down and they separate. Lock up again, Ohno works a cravat, but Bate counters into the octopus hold. Ohno counters out into w neck crank and grounds Bate. He transitions to a bow and arrow variation, but Bate escapes. Lock up and Ohno follows with palm strikes, and then a shot to the throat. Bate counters back with kicks, they separate and Bate follows with dropkicks until Ohno cuts him off with a knee strike. He post Bate and sends him to the floor. Back in and Ohno pummels Bate in the corner before dumping him again. Bate rolls back in and Ohno lays the boots to him, and follows with the senton for 2. Ohno follows with elbow strikes, chops but Bate fires back until Ohno cuts him off with a hanging cravat/Kassius clutch. He grounds bate, and follows with the sitout cravat slam for 2. Ohno lays the boots to him, but Bate counters and looks for a German but Ohno cuts that off until Bate hits a BIG STRONG BOI XPLODER. He follows with uppercuts, a knee strike and then flying uppercut off the ropes. Bate hits another XPLODER, kips up and the running shooting star press follows for 2. Ohno fights off the Tyler driver, Bate follows with uppercuts but Ohno cuts him off with a backdrop. Ohno follows with the cyclone kick for 2. He lays in head butts, and Bate is down. Clubbing strikes follow, Bate fires up and lays in a flurry of strikes, bang & bop and covers for 2. Bate then picks Ohno up and looks for the airplane spin but Ohno slips out, and cuts him off with knee strikes, Bate follows with clotheslines, Ohno is still standing and cuts off the rebound lariat with the big boot. The top rope moonsault misses and Bate follows with a dead lift German for 2. Back to the feet and Bate hits the rolling Liger kicks, they trade, rebound lariat by Bate and Ohno rolls to the floor. Bate follows with a tope by Ohno levels him out of the air with the big elbow strike. Back in and the dream crusher elbow follows for 2. Ohno gets pissed, slaps Bate around and talks shit to him. They work up top and Bate fires back, slips out and hits the airplane spin, Tyler driver 97 and puts Ohno away. Tyler Bate defeated Kassius Ohno @ 24:03 via pin [****] This was an absolutely great main event, and the best NXT UK TV match in some time. They gave two amazingly talented guys plenty of time to do their thing, didn’t overbook it and just allowed it to be a great match. Bate gets back on track with the win and much like Seven, looks for direction without British Strong Style being a regular thing these days.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 67. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert discuss CM Punk’s return on WWE Backstage & what it may mean, and then break down week 7 of AEW vs. NXT. The show is approximately 83-minutes long. * Intro

* CM Punk Returns…?: 5:45

* AEW Dynamite Review 11.13.19: 17:10

* NXT Review 11.13.19: 51:00

* The head to head comparison: 1:11:10 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.