Csonka’s NXT UK Review 11.21.18 (Ep. 10)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NXT UK Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Rhea Ripley defeated Dakota Kai @ 9:50 via pin [***]

– Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews defeated Joseph Conners & Saxton Huxley @ 6:20 via pin [***]

– Dave Mastiff defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 4:40 via pin [***]

– NXT UK Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Toni Storm defeated Jinny @ 10:35 via pin [*** ½]

Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai : Ripley is looking for revenge as she lost to Kai in the first Mae Young Classic. They work a test of strength to begin. Ripley grounds the action, and then drives Kai to the buckles and slaps her. Kai fires back, picks up the pace and they trade near falls. Kai tries to keep the pace up, and hits a PK and double stomp as Ripley powders. Kai hits a pair of apron PKs, rolls Ripley back in and covers for 2. Ripley goes to he power game, hitting a flapjack and takes control. She chokes out Kai in the ropes, and the basement dropkick gets 2. Kai fires back but Ripley cuts her off and pummels her with strikes. Ripley beats her down in the corner, and the delayed suplex is countered into a cradle for 2. Ripley hits the dropkick and that gets 2. The cloverleaf follows, Kai fights and just barely makes the ropes. Kai fights off the second cloverleaf with kicks, rights and a John Woooooooo. The running face wash connects and then the big running head kick lands and that gets 2. Ripley powders, Kai follows but Ripley blocks the PK and slams her to the apron. Back in and Ripley covers for 2. Ripley talks shit, Kai fires up with crazy fists, but Ripley cuts her off but Kai counters riptide into a cradle for 2. Kai lays in kicks, but Ripley finally hits riptide for the win. Rhea Ripley defeated Dakota Kai @ 9:50 via pin [***] This was a good match to open the show, with both ladies playing their roles very well and the action was laid out and executed well.

– Sid Scala gets a match with Joe Coffey in two weeks.

– Jordan Devlin wants a title shot against Pete Dunne. He claims he’s the undisputed #1 contender. He’ll do what ever it takes to win the title and he will make changes around here, and rename the show “NXT Ireland, Featuring the UK.”

Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners & Saxton Huxley : Huxley and Webster to begin, Webster picks up the pace, and hits a RANA. Conners tags in and so does Mark. He and Webster work double teams and cover for 2. Mark hits the standing double stomp for 2. He follows with chops, Huxley blind tags in and cuts him off. Huxley hits a slam, tags in Conners, and lays in elbow sin the corner to Mark. The clothesline follows as commentary predictably talks about Conners losing part of his ear in a bar fight and almost dying. Huxley back in and grounds the action. Mark fights back and looks for a tag. He gets it and Webster runs wild on Huxley and follows with an enziguri and cannonball to the floor on Conners. Back in and Huxley catches the high cross and slams him down. Huxley refuses to tag in Conners, get laid out by Webster, and Mark finishes him with the shooting star press for the win. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews defeated Joseph Conners & Saxton Huxley @ 6:20 via pin [***] This was a good and fun little sprint as Webster & Andrews make for a tremendously fun babyface tag team.

– Post match, Conners kicks Huxley’s ass for being stupid and costing them the match.

Dave Mastiff vs. Tyson T-Bone : These two won squashes last week, had a stand off and words backstage, leading to this battle of the big lads. T-Bone looks to work his boxing skills, working in and out with jabs until Mastiff mows him down. T-Bone fire back with strikes, mixes in some kicks, and takes mastiff down for the first time in NXT UK. He follows with ground and pound and follows with a neck crank while also pulling at the beard. Mastiff fires up, but T-Bone cuts him off with more strikes. Mastiff makes it to his feet, cuts off the sunset flip with a sit down splash and that gets 2. The running cross body wipes out T-Bone. Mastiff now lays in body shots and a head butt. He lays in elbows and follows with the German and then the corner cannonball for the win. Dave Mastiff defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 4:40 via pin [***] I liked this, it was short, but a good, beefy, hoss style big lad fight. Mastiff comes across as a real killer so far, and I’m curious to see how far they go with him.

– Devlin faces Dunne next week for the UK Title.

Jinny vs. Tony Storm : These two have worked well together in the past, although I found their Mae Young Classic match a bit flat. They lock up and work around the ring. They break, lock up again and separate again. Jinny looks to ground things, but Storm counters, and woks into a side headlock. Jinny counters out, but Storm works slick escapes to get out of the arm work. Jinny cuts her off with strikes, they pick up the pace and Storm hits a running boot for 2 and then locks on the STF. Jinny fights for the ropes, and finally makes it. Storm lays the boots to her, lays in uppercuts, but Jinny hits a boot and Japanese arm drag to the buckles and covers for 2. Jinny stomps away at her, follows with chops, and then more kicks. Storm’s knee gave out as Jinny whipped her and then hits a suplex for 2. Jinny grounds the action, and lays in clubbing strikes. Jinny keeps things grounded, they trade strikes and work into a double down off of the head butt by Storm. They trade strikes from their knees, Storm hits a snap German, and hits a running ass attack and fisherman’s suplex for 2. Storm heads up top and Jinny cuts her off. She follows her up and Storm head butts her to the mat. Jinny crotches her and hits an x-factor for 2. Storm counters the ripcord elbow, but Jinny counters Storm zero with a rolling kick and covers for 2. Storm hits the German and Storm zero for the win. Toni Storm defeated Jinny @ 10:35 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, with both ladies working hard and doing a nice job of making it appear that Jinny had a chance to win. The work was good, and the crowd liked it, and it delivered well.

– The finals are Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm.

– End Scene.

