Csonka’s NXT UK Review 11.28.18 (Ep. 11)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Xia Brookside & Millie McKenzie defeated Charlie Morgan & Killer Kelly @ 5:18 via pin [**½]

– Eddie Dennis defeated Ashton Smith @ 6:10 via pin [**½]

– Joseph Conners defeated Saxton Huxley @ 4:15 via pin [**]

– NXT UK Title Match: Champion Pete Dunne vs. Jordan Devlin @ 15:07 via submission [****¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

Xia Brookside & Millie McKenzie vs. Charlie Morgan & Killer Kelly : Morgan and Brookside to start us off, as Brookside quickly takes her down but Morgan quickly counters out with slick counters, but Brookside hits a RANA and dropkick. Millie tags in and takes control and covers for 2. Millie grounds things, but Morgan fires back, tags in Kelly and they work double teams until Millie scores with a takedown. You can tell she was trained by Dunne, because she ground work is never lazy, and is dirty in a good was a really aggressive. Kelly slams her to he buckles, and follows with ground and pound. The curb stomp follows. Kelly pulls her up but Mille hits the German. Wholesale changes to Morgan and Brookside, as Brookside runs wild. The double knees in the corner follow, Kelly cuts her off but Millie spears her, allowing Brookside to get a cradle for the win. Xia Brookside & Millie McKenzie defeated Charlie Morgan & Killer Kelly @ 5:18 via pin [**½] This was a nice and solid opening tag, and I am really enjoying the styles the UK women’s division is bringing.

Eddie Dennis vs. Ashton Smith : Dennis and Smith have been barking at each other for weeks, leading to today’s match. They lock up, Dennis looks to ground things, but Smith counters out. Dennis hits a shoulder tackle ,and Smith hits the dropkick and leg lariat. Dennis catches the suicide dive and slams Smith to the apron. Back in and Dennis lays the boots to him. Dennis maintains control, slamming him to the buckles, and than hitting a throw into a cover for 2. Dennis grounds things with a cravat, Smith fights to his feet, lays in rights, and follows with a back breaker. They trade strikes, and Smith now hits clotheslines. Smith dropkicks Dennis to the floor and follows with a tope. Back in and hits a top rope leg lariat for 2. Dennis cuts him off but Smith hits a dropkick. They work up top, Dennis fights him off with rights and hits a crucifix buckle bomb the next stop driver finishes it. Eddie Dennis defeated Ashton Smith @ 6:10 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with the cerebral and methodical Dennis continuing to roll along with wins.

Joseph Conners vs. Saxton Huxley : These two were tag partners, with Conners turning on Huxley. They brawl at the bell, with Huxley being the aggressor, and looking for revenge. Huxley takes early control, lays in uppercuts, but Connors fires back with body shots. Huxley hits a backdrop, but Conners grounds him following a clothesline. He lays in ground and pound, and then grounds the action. Conners works him over in the corner, but Huxley hits a knee strike and dropkick. Conners counters back, clubbing him to the mat. Huxley manages a desperation clothesline, misses a big boot and Conners hits a Saito suplex and sitout spinebuster for 2. Conners slaps him around now, and hits don’t look down and wins. Joseph Conners defeated Saxton Huxley @ 4:15 via pin [**] This was ok, they started off well, but Conners is such a boring performer and does nothing to make me care about his matches.

– They hype Storm vs. Ripley in the NXT UK Women’s Title finals, which takes place on the next episode.

Champion Pete Dunne vs. Jordan Devlin : Devlin went on a good roll, called out Dunne, and got himself a chance to win the title here. They lock up, Dunne immediately grounds things, and Devlin slaps Dunne. This angers Dunne, who fires back and they break. Devlin now grounds things, going into Dunne’s world as Dunne escapes, but comes up holding his wrist. Devlin drops him with a forearm strike, lays in ground and pound, but as they pick up the pace, Dunne hits a big lariat. Dunne starts manipulating the fingers, and working the arm before stomping on it. Devlin now cuts off Dunne as he looks to pick up the pace and hits a backstabber for 2. Devlin now hits a uranage and standing moonsault for 2. Devlin starts getting cocky, taking shot to Dunne as he attacks, but Dunne answers back and drops him with a forearm. The enziguri follows, Dunne counters a German and hits a PK and snap German. The PK to the arm follows and Dunne transitions into an arm bar. Devlin escapes, connects with kicks and the Saito suplex for 2. The standing moonsault misses, Dunne stomps on his hand, and repeatedly stomps away on it. Devlin fires back, they trade strikes, and Devlin scores with the Spanish fly, but Dunne counters into a koji clutch. Devlin rolls and makes the ropes. They roll to the floor, Devlin slams Dunne off the steps and then hits a Spanish fly off the steps onto the floor. They roll back in, Dunne gets a knuckle lock, and then stomps on both hands, hits a superkick, but Devlin counters the bitter end into a reverse RANA for a great near fall. Devlin now looks for a springboard moonsault, eats a huge forearm and bitter end but he is too beat up to cover. They roll to the apron, and Devlin posts Dunne, and sets him up top. Devlin hits the super Spanish fly and Dunne somehow kicks out, Devlin is completely shocked. Devlin yells at Dunne to stay down, but Dunne says fuck that and head butts him. Devlin rips out Dunne’s mouth guard, hits a superkick and covers for 2. Devlin now moonsaults into a triangle, elbows by Dunne, and then rolls and snaps the fingers and Devlin finally has to tap. Champion Pete Dunne vs. Jordan Devlin @ 15:07 via submission [****¼] Whoa daddy, this was really great. Pete Dunne delivering in a main event is as certain as death and taxes, and to a point, so is him winning. Devlin has had a great year outside of WWE, but a lot of people watching on the Network haven’t seen his best yet. Dunne delivered as always, but they crafted a smart match where Devlin not only looked like he had a chance to beat Dunne, but when he finally lost, looked like a complete star for the brand due to the quality of his performance. Make time for this one.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend