Csonka’s NXT UK Review 11.28.18 (Ep. 12)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate went to a double DQ @ 9:57 [***]

– Ligero defeated Dan Maloney @ 5:11 via pin [**]

– James Drake & Zack Gibson vs. Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan @ 8:30 via pin [**¾]

– NXT UK Women’s Championship Tournament Final: Rhea Ripley defeated Toni Storm @ 9:30 via to become the first ever NXT UK Women’s Champion [***]

– We open with a quick recap of the women’s tournament.

– Coffey sends his lads to the back so that he can kill young Sid Scala. Scala arrived in a suit and reveals that he isn’t medically cleared, so Tyler bate will replace him.

Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate : The Coffey’s and Wolfgang have been the big unified heel force, and have turned their attention to Moustache Mountain. They brawl at the bell, trading strikes, and Bate hits a knee strike, dropkick and suicide dive. Bate follows with an uppercut from the steps as Mark & Wolfgang arrives, allowing the distraction and Coffey to attack. Back in and Coffey lays in strikes, beating down Bate in the corner. Bate tries to fire back, but Coffey hits the swinging butterfly suplex for 2. Coffey grounds the action, Bate fights but Coffey takes him back down. Bate works to power out, and does. Coffey slams him to the buckles and follows with an overhead belly to belly for 2. Bate fires back with big strikes, uppercuts, and a RANA. The running shooting star press gets 2. Bate looks for Tyler driver, Mark distracts him and Coffey hits a pop up powerslam for 2. Trent Seven arrives. He tries to rally Bate, and Coffey misses the pop up high cross. Bate scores with the lariat, and hits the airplane spin and both are down. They trade strikes, rolling kick by Bate, and everyone rushes the ring for the DQ. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate went to a double DQ @ 9:57 [***] This was a good match, and the post match angle played well, uniting British Strong Style on NXT UK TV for the first time to the delight of the crowd.

– They all brawl post match with Wolfgang and the Coffeys dominating until Pete Dunne arrives! British Strong Style clears the ring and stands tall.

Ligero vs. Dan Maloney : Ligero is looking to rebound from his loss to Jordan Devlin. Ligero lays in kicks to begin. Maloney takes him to the apron. But Ligero fights back and hits a leg lariat. Maloney counters the RANA. Ligero escapes and hits one off the ropes and covers for 2. Maloney finally hits a spinebuster to cut off Ligero. Maloney grounds the action, lays in strikes, and then follows with chops. Maloney hits a slam, heads to the ropes, and misses a leg drop. Ligero hits a dropkick, heads up top and hits the seated senton. The enziguri follows and sliced bread gets 2. Ligero dumps him and follows with a tope. Back in and the springboard DDT finishes it. Ligero defeated Dan Maloney @ 5:11 via pin [**] Ligero gets back in the winning side of things in an OK match that Maloney didn’t bring much effort to.

Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan vs. James Drake & Zack Gibson : Drake and Gibson, the Grizzled Young Veterans, have united and look to make a splash ahead of the NXT Tag Titles being announce. Williams & Gibson to begin, Gibson takes control and tags in Drake, Williams hits the back handspring elbow, covering for 2. Jordan tags in and hits a hip toss and dances. The running cross body and dropkick follow and that gets 2. Gibson blind tags in and cuts off Jordan with shots to the throat. Gibson grounds things, Drake tags in and lays in strikes and then covers for 2. The heels work quick tags, isolating Jordan and working double teams for another near fall. Gibson hits a basement dropkick, and then starts working the arm, and grounds Jordan with the cobra clutch. Jordan tries to fire up, but Gibson tackles him and stops the tag, and Drake tags back in. Drake misses the corner dropkick, and we get wholesale changes to Gibson and Williams. Williams runs wild, hits an inverted code red, but he’s cut off by double teams. Jordan makes the save, and now the faces hit suicide dives. Back in, Williams up top and Drake cuts that off and tags in Gibson. They hit the ticket to ride and that’s that. James Drake & Zack Gibson vs. Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan @ 8:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match; solid heat, nice comeback and a fun closing stretch all designed to establish the Grizzled Young Veterans as a force in the tag division they are building.

NXT UK Women’s Championship Tournament Final: Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm : Ripley shoves Toni, Toni fires up with strikes and kicks. The ass attack connects, and Ripley powders. The suicide dive follows, but Toni misses the ass attack and collides with the barricades, and is crying and favoring her back. Toni, clearly in tears tries to fight back, but gets backdropped on the apron. She was reportedly legit hurt here and the MYC finals were in question at one point. Toni makes it back in and Ripley swarms her and whips her to the buckles. Ripley follows with kicks, and grounds her with a body scissors. Toni starts to fire back with rights, but Ripley cuts her off and locks on the cloverleaf. Toni fights and makes the ropes. Ripley fights off the German once, but Toni fights and hits two rolling Germans and a head butt. The third German gets 2. Toni hits a knee strike, ass attack, double knees and covers for 2. Toni lays in kicks, but Ripley hits a dropkick and that gets 2. Ripley gets posted, prawn hold by Toni gets 2. Ripley dumps Toni as she fights off Storm zero. Ripley slams her to the barricade, rolls her in and covers for 2. Toni counters riptide, her back gives out, and Ripley hits riptide and that finishes it. Rhea Ripley defeated Toni Storm @ 9:30 via to become the first ever NXT UK Women’s Champion [***] While the Storm injury was unfortunate, they did good work incorporating it into the match. It added drama, the crowd was into it, and Storm’s tear told a real story while Ripley looked like a remorseless badass. This was a good match overall. There may be a lot of debate over Ripley winning the title, but she’s blossomed as a performer over the last year, and needed it more. They can crown Toni at any time, and I’m not convinced Toni will be locked to the UK brand for all that long. Plus if she was really hurt here, Ripley winning made sense as you couldn’t know how bad it was.

